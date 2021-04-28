Spirometer Market Size is Expected to Reach $1.47 Billion by 2027: Says AMR

Portland, OR, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Spirometer Market was estimated at $1.07 billion in 2019 and is expected to hit $1.47 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.5% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Download Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10967



Increase in incidences of respiratory diseases, technological advancements in spirometers, and growth in geriatric population drive the global spirometer market. On the other hand, lack of awareness regarding respiratory diseases and availability of substitutes for spirometer impede the market growth. However, growing preference for home healthcare and impact of covid-19 on the market create new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the pandemic has given way to augmented demand for medical devices such as spirometers that treat respiratory diseases and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Also, the key market players are now supporting the health systems and healthcare professionals proactively.

The global spirometer market is analyzed across type, technology, application, end-user, and region. Based on type, the table top segment accounted for nearly four-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and is expected to dominate by 2027. At the same time, the handheld segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 4.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on application, the COPD segment garnered the major share in 2019, generating nearly three-fifths of the global spirometer market. Simultaneously, the asthma segment would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 4.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Enquiry for Short-term and Long-term Impacts of COVID-19 at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10967



Based on region, North America garnered the major share in 2019, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global spirometer market in terms of revenue, and is expected to retain its dominance by 2027. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 4.2% throughout the forecast period.

The key market players analyzed in the global spirometer market report include Hill-Rom, Inc., Midmark Corp., Vitalograph, NSPIRE HEALTH INC., COSMED srl, MGC Diagnostics Corporation, SCHILLER, Smiths Medical, Vyaire Medical, and Teleflex. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter



Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access





We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.

Similar Reports:

COPD and Asthma Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027



Asthma Spacers Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027



Smart Syringes Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027



Pulse Oximeters Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027



Oxygenator Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027



Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027



Medical oxygen concentrators and oxygen cylinders Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027



About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.