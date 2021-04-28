Resolutions of the Annual General meeting of Tulikivi Corporation on 28 April 2021 at 5 pm

English Finnish

Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Tulikivi Corporation on 28 April 2021

The Annual General Meeting of Tulikivi Corporation was held through exceptional procedures on 28 April 2021 in Helsinki, Finland in accordance with the temporary legislative act to limit the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic (677/2020), which entered into force on 3 October 2020. The Company’s shareholders and their proxy representatives were able to participate in the General Meeting and exercise their shareholder rights only through voting in advance as well as by making counterproposals and presenting questions in advance. It was not possible to participate in the meeting in person at the meeting venue.

The Annual General Meeting approved the financial statements for the financial year 2020 and discharged the members of the Board and the Managing Director from liability. It was resolved that dividends will not be paid. The Annual General Meeting accepted the proposals of the Board to authorise the board to decide on the issue of new shares or the company’s own shares in possession of the company and on the right to issue rights of option and other special rights entitling to shares. The Annual General Meeting approved Tulikivi Corporation’s Remuneration Report for Governing Bodies. The resolution on the Remuneration Report is advisory.

1 Dividend

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board’s proposal, that dividends will not be paid.

2 Remuneration of Board members and auditor’s fees

The annual remuneration of a Board member is EUR 19,000. Each Board member will receive 40% of the annual remuneration in the form of Tulikivi Corporation Series A shares. In addition, the Chairman of the Board will be paid a monthly remuneration of EUR 4,500. The Board member serving as secretary to the Board will be paid a monthly remuneration of EUR 1,400. The members of the Nomination Committee of the Board and the members of the Audit Committee of the Board will receive a remuneration of EUR 330 per each meeting. The fees for the auditor are paid according to an approved invoice.

3 Board members

The number of Board members was set at six. Jaakko Aspara, Liudmila Niemi, Markku Rönkkö, Jyrki Tähtinen, Heikki Vauhkonen and Tarmo Tuominen were appointed as members to the Board of Directors.

4 Auditor

Authorised Public Accounting firm KPMG Oy Ab was elected auditor, with Heli Tuuri, Authorised Public Accountant, acting as the auditor in charge.

5 Authorisation of the Board to decide on an issue of shares and the right to issue rights of option and special rights which give entitlement to shares as defined in Chapter 10 Article 1 of the Companies’ Act

The Annual General Meeting authorised the Board to decide on the issue of new shares or the company’s own shares in possession of the company as proposed by the Board. The new shares and the company’s own shares in possession of the company can be issued in the following numbers: A total of no more than 15,656,622 series A shares and no more than 2,304,750 series K shares. The authorisation also includes the right to carry out share issues deviating from the shareholders’ pre-emptive subscription right provided that there is a weighty financial reason from the company’s point of view for the deviation. The authorisation includes the right to issue shares without payment to the company itself provided that the number of shares issued to the company would not exceed one tenth of all shares of the company. The authorisation also includes the right to issue special rights, as defined in Chapter 10 Article 1 of the Companies’ Act, which entitle to subscribe for shares against payment in cash or by setting off the subscriber’s receivables against the company as payment. The authorisation also includes the right to make fee / salary payments in the form of shares. The Board is entitled to decide on other issues related to the share issues. The authorisation is in force until the Annual General Meeting to be held in 2022 but until 30 June 2022 at the latest.

6 Organisation of the Board

At its organisational meeting following the Annual General Meeting the Board elected Jyrki Tähtinen as its chairman and Markku Rönkkö as its secretary. Jyrki Tähtinen was elected as chairman of the Nomination Committee and Markku Rönkkö and Heikki Vauhkonen as its members. Markku Rönkkö was elected as chairman of the Audit Committee and Liudmila Niemi and Tarmo Tuominen as its members.

TULIKIVI CORPORATION

Jyrki Tähtinen

Chairman of the Board

Additional Information: Tulikivi Corporation, 83900 Juuka, tel. +358 403 063 100

- Jyrki Tähtinen, Chairman of the Board, tel. +358 400 406 509

- Heikki Vauhkonen, Managing Director, tel. + 358 207 636 555

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Major media