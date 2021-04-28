El Septimo to Participate in 2021 Tobacco Plus Expo Trade Show (TPE)

Los Angeles, CA, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Septimo Geneva, one of the leading premium cigar brands in the market today, has announced its participation in the Tobacco Plus Expo’s (TPE) Trade Show. The three-day event will be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center is Las Vegas, Nevada between the dates of May 11th to May 14th, 2021.

El Septimo will be in Booth #4011, and has hired MPA Creative Studio to design its booth, located in Paris, which is the oldest design firm in all of France.

Aside from showcasing over 25 different blends of cigars, ranging in flavors & sizes, the company will also showcase its full line-up of premium cigar accessories from pure stone humidors to 18K gold lighters and authentic crocodile & ostrich traveler’s cases. In addition, El Septimo will be unveiling its two newest blends, the FIRST EDITION part of its latest release, The Seven Collection, and the King Sargon, the newest blend part of The Gilgamesh Collection. The FIRST EDITION cigar is a 5" x 54 100% Costa Rican puro blended with four different fillers, with its tobacco having been aged for seven years. Cigars will be sold by boxes of seven sticks only, as only 1,000 units of this limited edition product have been produced. The box will retail at $168, and comes in a limited edition packaging that also includes a collector’s card and chip. The King Sargon is the newest 6” x 52 blend part of El Septimo’s last launch, The Gilgamesh Collection, with tobacco aged for up to ten years. The fuller-bodied cigar will retail at $20/stick and will be sold in Boxes of 10 & 20. Both products will be shipped starting June 1st.

Zaya S. Younan, Chairman & CEO of Younan Company states, “We are excited to participate in our first trade show in the United States. El Septimo has had such an organic growth since we introduced it to the US market just last year, and we are constantly hearing from retailers, customers, and cigar connoisseurs that they want more. The TPE is the event of the year, and we would not miss the opportunity to showcase what a powerful brand we are, showing everyone that we are here to stay by continuously innovating premium products that are unlike anything else in the market.”

Younan continues, “This is an excellent opportunity to showcase our products and to educate the market about the El Septimo brand. We are utilizing this show to introduce many new products, so it will be a very exciting event for us. More so, it has been an immense pleasure to be able to have one of our own brands, MPA, design this large space for us. This is the reason why I invest in creating premium luxury brands – so that they can work together to create one-of-a-kind products.”

El Septimo will also be hosting a lavish VIP After Party on May 13th at the Mandalay Bay Hotel, open to a select-few, as well as a meet & greet on May 12th at its private cabana at the Drai After Party Beach Club, put on by the TPE, from 6:30 to 9:30 PM.

The company has begun taking meetings during the exhibition, as spots are quickly filling up. To request a meeting, email info@el-septimo.com.

For more information on the event, event hours, and how to purchase a ticket, visit https://tobaccoplusexpo.com/attend/.

About Younan Company

The Younan Company is a global private equity firm that specializes in acquisitions and management of various assets and companies in the luxury consumer space. The company’s strategy is to build a portfolio of luxury products and properties, and lifestyle companies and services. Today, The Younan Company is recognized as a global luxury brand with more than $3.2 billion in assets under management through its subsidiaries Younan Properties and La Grande Maison Younan Collection . The Younan Collection owns and manages luxury hotels and resorts in France, including Château de Beauvois, Hôtel Saint-Martin, Château Le Prieuré, Alexandra Palace, Domaine de Vaugouard, and Château de la Perrière, as well as Malibu Foz Hotel and Beach Resort located in Figueira da Foz, Portugal, premium cigar maker El Septimo Geneva SA, four French golf courses including Golf des Forges , Golf du Petit Chêne , Golf d ’Avrillé, and Golf de Vaugouard, two vineyards in Saint-Émilion including Château La Croix Younan and Château Zaya, and MPA Studio de Création Design Agency in Paris.

