G1 Therapeutics to Provide First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Business Update on May 5, 2021

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX), a commercial-stage oncology company, will host a webcast and conference call to provide a corporate and financial update for the first quarter of 2021 on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET.



The live call may be accessed by dialing (866) 763-6020 (domestic) or (210) 874-7713 (international) and entering the conference code: 2509548. The live and archived webcast will be available on the Events & Presentations page of http://www.g1therapeutics.com.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and delivery of next generation therapies that improve the lives of those affected by cancer, including the Company’s first commercial product, COSELA™ (trilaciclib). G1 has a deep clinical pipeline evaluating targeted cancer therapies in a variety of solid tumors, including colorectal, breast, lung, and bladder cancers. G1 Therapeutics is based in Research Triangle Park, N.C. For additional information, please visit www.g1therapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter @G1Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics™ and the G1 Therapeutics logo are trademarks of G1 Therapeutics, Inc.

Contact:

Will Roberts

G1 Therapeutics, Inc.

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

(919) 907-1944

wroberts@g1therapeutics.com