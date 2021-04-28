Cytek® Biosciences Appoints Allen Poirson as Senior Vice President of Marketing and Corporate Development

FREMONT, Calif., April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytek Biosciences, Inc., a leading life sciences technology company, today announced that Allen Poirson, Ph.D. has been appointed as the senior vice president of marketing and corporate development for the company. In this role, Poirson will head Cytek’s marketing department and lead the company’s continued growth strategy, including through potential partnerships and strategic investments in complementary businesses, services, products or technologies. The addition of Poirson to the management team comes at a time when an ever-increasing number of labs around the world are embracing Cytek technology – and welcoming flow cytometry’s next chapter.



A technology entrepreneur and executive with expertise in therapeutics, medical devices, AI/ML/computational biotechnology, life sciences, genomics, chemistry, analytic instruments and software, Poirson served on Cytek’s board of directors from 2018 until March 2021. Prior to joining Cytek, Poirson served as senior vice president of biopharmaceutical business development for twoXAR Pharmaceuticals, an AI-powered drug discovery and development company. Before twoXAR, Poirson held the CEO position for Sony Biotechnology. His past roles also include acting as CEO for Accuimage Diagnostics, a publicly traded software company, and as a venture partner at Mighty Capital, a venture capital firm. Before embarking on his business career, Poirson held research positions at Howard Hughes Medical Institute, NASA and Stanford. He received B.S. and Ph.D. degrees from Stanford University.

Cytek’s cell analysis systems detect the full spectrum of the many fluorescent particles labelled on each cell. This technology enables the Cytek Aurora system to access 40 different colors, which provides a deeper understanding of biological systems. With the recent unveiling of a new family of proprietary cFluor™ reagents, Cytek offers a fully-integrated workflow through a suite of solutions for the cell analysis market.

“Adding a seasoned, senior executive such as Allen to our leadership team further fuels Cytek’s objective to be a full solution provider to our customers,” noted Dr. Wenbin Jiang, CEO of Cytek Biosciences. “Allen’s biotech industry experience will be invaluable as we advance our mission to empower more researchers to answer today’s most challenging biological questions.”

For more information about Cytek, please visit www.cytekbio.com.

About Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. is a leading life sciences technology company advancing the next generation of cell analysis tools by delivering high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis utilizing its patented Full Spectrum Profiling™ (FSP) technology. Cytek’s novel approach harnesses the power of information within the entire spectrum of a fluorescent signal to achieve a higher level of multiplexing with exquisite sensitivity. Cytek’s FSP platform includes its core instruments, the Aurora and Northern Lights systems, reagents, software and services to provide a comprehensive and integrated suite of solutions for its customers. Cytek is headquartered in Fremont, California with offices and distribution channels across the globe. More information about the company and its products is available at www.cytekbio.com.

Other than Cytek’s Northern Lights CLC system, which is available for clinical use in China and the European Union, Cytek’s products are for research use only – not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Cytek, cFluor, Full Spectrum Profiling, FSP and Northern Lights are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

