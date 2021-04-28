A New Way to PC: Introducing the Samsung Galaxy Book, Galaxy Book Pro, and Galaxy Book Pro 360

English French

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today unveiled the brand new 2021 Galaxy Book laptop series – the Galaxy Book, Galaxy Book Pro, and Galaxy Book Pro 360 - a new generation of Samsung computing technology. With brilliantly vibrant screens and ultralight designs, the completely redesigned 2021 Galaxy Book portfolio combines the power of a PC with the mobile DNA of a Samsung Galaxy smartphone to deliver stunning entertainment, creativity, and mobility.



In collaboration with industry-leading partners Microsoft and Intel, Samsung designed a new approach to mobile computing where PCs, Galaxy, and IoT devices work together with seamless continuity. Built to live at the center of your Galaxy ecosystem, these new Galaxy Book devices are tailor-made for today’s multi-device world backed by a vast ecosystem of connected devices and services. Additionally, both the Galaxy Book Pro and Pro 360 are Intel® Evo™ certified.

“Over the last decade, we at Samsung have pioneered countless exciting mobile experiences. New hardware, new software, new ways to stay connected and give you the freedom to live your life to the fullest,” said Dr. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. “The new Galaxy Book, Book Pro and Pro 360 are true mobile computing for the connected world, enabling ultra-light, yet mighty portability, boundless connectivity, and a window into your wider Galaxy ecosystem.”

Inspired by Mobile Design, Built for Modern Routines

The 2021 Galaxy Book portfolio is designed around the needs and routines of modern mobile-first users to help make day-to-day experiences simpler, smoother, and more intuitive. These laptops are Samsung’s most portable yet — with Galaxy Book1 weighing 1,610g and measuring 15.4mm, Galaxy Book Pro2 weighing 870g3 and measuring 11.2mm, and Galaxy Book Pro 3604 weighing 1,063g and measuring 11.5mm. That compactness doesn’t come at the expense of durability either, as both PCs are built with the same 6000-series aluminum alloy trusted by leading aerospace manufacturers around the world.

Battery life is also crucial to mobility, and the newest Galaxy Books are built to keep you going through the day. With long-lasting battery5, you will rarely have to worry about pausing your task to track down an outlet. But if you do need to charge up in a hurry, the Galaxy Book, Book Pro, and Book Pro 360 support 65W Fast charging6 through a USB-C adapter7.

You can also experience up to 3x faster Wi-Fi with these next generation Wi-Fi 6E Ready8 Galaxy Books. Users can enjoy more bandwidth and a fast 6GHz internet connection at home or in the office, making it easier to connect and complete work on the go.

Immersive Entertainment Experiences

Equipped with cutting-edge hardware, the Galaxy Book Pro and Book Pro 360 are built to take your entertainment to the next level. With Galaxy Book Pro, enjoy your favourite movies on a brilliant AMOLED display, and on the Galaxy Book Pro 360, design, create, and experience everything on a rich, Super AMOLED display complete with touch screen functionality. AMOLED is Samsung’s leading technology featured across the entire mobile portfolio from smartwatches and smartphones, to tablets and PCs.

The Galaxy Book Pro and Pro 360 also feature an Intelligent Color Engine that automatically fine-tunes your colour depending on the task.9 Movies and games will also appear vivid and intense in DCI-P310 or AMOLED Native colour profiles. For tasks like photo editing where you want your pictures to look true-to-life, the Galaxy Book Pro and Pro 360 will automatically shift to Adobe RGB, and offer a vibrant, cinematic 100 per cent colour volume11. Both displays are also SGS Eye Care-certified12, producing up to 70% less blue light emissions (comparted to previous Galaxy Books) to reduce eyestrain.

All that beautiful content is complemented by crisp sound from AKG speakers and Dolby Atmos sound to deliver an immersive experience.

More Productivity, Less Interruption with High-Performance Hardware

All three 2021 Galaxy Book laptops are powered by next-generation hardware, including an 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processor and Intel® Iris® Xe graphics. The Galaxy Book Pro and Pro 360 are also certified on the Intel® Evo™ platform, providing a leading balance of power, immersive graphics, always-on connectivity, and long-lasting battery life.13 The Intelligent Performance Manager even adapts to your computer position, environment, and system load, automatically modulating fan noise, temperature, and battery usage to balance performance and power consumption. This helps deliver a smooth experience so you can avoid lag and multitask seamlessly.

“Intel and Samsung are delivering premier computing experiences built on mobility, blazing fast connectivity, and real-world performance – all to help unlock people’s potential,” said Gregory M. Bryant, Intel executive vice president & general manager, Client Computing Group. “With Galaxy Book Pro and Pro 360, Samsung is launching some of the best Intel EVO designs on the market, paving a new standard for computing.”

5 Battery life may vary depending on environment, usage patterns and other factors. Average expected performance based on typical use. Actual battery life depends on several factors and other application usage patterns. Results may vary. 20-hour battery life once fully charged.

6 Based on fast charging results from Internal Samsung lab tests, conducted with 65W charger while it has 2% of power remaining, with all the services, features and screen turned off. Actual charging speed may also vary depending on the actual usage, charging conditions and other factors.

7 In-box charger is compatible with USB Type-C.

8 Wi-Fi 6E availability will vary by many factors. Wi-Fi 6E wireless network router required and sold separately.

9 Some apps are not pre-optimized for the Intelligent Color Engine. Users have the option to manually change color profiles in device settings.

10 AMOLED screens can produce 100% colour volume in the DCI-P3 colour space, the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television.

11 AMOLED screens can produce 100% colour volume in the DCI-P3 colour space, the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television.

12 SGS, the world's leading certification company, awarded the Galaxy Book Series’ display the Eye Care Certification based on its ability to drastically reduce the harmful effects of blue light. This certification can be found on www.sgs.com/performance.

13 Battery life may vary depending on environment, usage patterns and other factors. Average expected performance based on typical use. Actual battery life depends on several factors and other application usage patterns. Results may vary. 20-hour battery life once fully charged..



Samsung’s new Galaxy Book devices are also packed with performance-boosting features that make daily work more productive and enjoyable. The reengineered Pro Keyboard increases your speed and comfort with wide keys and rubber domes to provide a satisfying 1mm of travel length in near silence. The keyboards are also equipped with a 23% larger touchpad14 (than previous 15-inch Galaxy Books) for more room to scroll through websites or pinch to zoom for greater detail. Quick Search software can scan documents for key words, recognize the phonetic equivalent for word characters, and sift through all your files - pulling up relevant results so you spend less time digging through folders.

With Studio Mode, you can create ideal video call environments that help you look your best. Combined with Intelligent Noise Cancelling that eliminates ambient noise from your microphone, you will be seen and heard with clarity. With Screen Recorder and Samsung Studio Plus, you can record your screen in combination with your voice, and then polish your videos afterward with easy editing tools.

Galaxy Book Pro 360 also comes with an upgraded S Pen15 right in the box—now 2.2x thicker16 for a more true-to-life writing experience. S Pen is great for taking notes during important meetings or classes or unleashing your creativity when you’re off the clock. Sketch freely in the preloaded Clip Studio Paint17 application that offers professionally styled brush options that mimic real-world creation.

The Center of Your Mobile Ecosystem

Do more and save time with devices and ecosystems that work better together thanks to close collaboration with Microsoft.

“We’re excited to take the next step forward in our partnership with Samsung,” said Panos Panay, Microsoft chief product officer. “This exciting Windows PC portfolio builds on Samsung’s strength in highly mobile and connected devices and solutions. Together, we’re integrating Windows even deeper within the Galaxy ecosystem to create experiences that are simple, smooth, and stunning. I’m proud to be working together to help our customers stay connected, be more productive, more creative, and discover brand-new possibilities with Samsung and Microsoft.”

This expanded portfolio of 2021 Galaxy Book laptops also works effortlessly with your other Galaxy devices for increased productivity and efficiency. Second Screen18 allows you to expand your display onto your Galaxy Tab for easier multitasking and productivity with Duplicate and Extend modes. With Link to Windows and Microsoft Your Phone19 integration, stay focused by taking calls, checking notifications, accessing photos, messages and running up to five apps simultaneously from your smartphone directly on your desktop20. You will also have access to your photos from every device in one place, so you can take Super Slow-Mo or Single Take content from your Galaxy smartphone and check them out on the bigger screen of your Galaxy Book, Book Pro or Pro 360. Content will appear on your Galaxy Book laptop in the same format as your Galaxy smartphone.

Galaxy devices are now more connected inside the ecosystem. Easy Bluetooth Connection21 connects your Galaxy Buds to your Galaxy Book device immediately so you don’t have to change Bluetooth settings back and forth between devices. With Galaxy Book Smart Switch22, quickly transfer your favourite photos, movies, files, apps and even settings from your existing Windows PC to your Galaxy Book device so you can get back to creating and connecting faster. Quick Share23 on the Galaxy Book laptops allows you to share content between your Galaxy devices or with classmates and coworkers with just a few clicks. Simply drag and drop multiple files and content between your Galaxy Book device and your Galaxy smartphone with near instant transfer. Additionally, with the auto-synced Samsung Notes between Galaxy devices, you can jot down an idea and view it on any other compatible device whenever you have a moment of creative inspiration.

14 23% larger touchpad is available on Galaxy Book Pro 360 15-inch and Galaxy Book Pro 15-inch.

15 When compared to the previous Galaxy Book S Pen. S Pen is only supported to Galaxy Book Pro 360 line-up. .

16 Comparing with Galaxy Book Flex.

17 Clip Studio Paint available to Galaxy Book Pro 360 users at a discounted rate for a limited period. Offer may vary by market.

18 Supported with Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+.

19 Users must link their mobile phone to their Windows PC through Link to Windows on their phone and Your Phone app on their PC, follow the set-up prompts, including being signed into same Microsoft account. Requires an Android 7.0+ phone and the latest Windows 10 update on the PC. Some mobile apps may restrict content to be shared on other screens or may require a touch screen to be able to interact with them. Apps feature requires Android phone and PC to be connected to the same Wi-Fi network. Your Phone multiple apps experience requires supported Samsung Galaxy devices running Android 11 and Windows 10 May 2020 Update or later. Supported devices for Apps feature . Calls requires a minimum PC software version of Windows 10 May 2019 update or higher. Requires Windows 10 PC supporting Bluetooth radio. Requires Android devices version 7.0 and greater with at least 1GB of RAM and the latest update for Windows.

20 Notifications not supported on devices that have Notification Access disabled by work or other policy.

21 Galaxy Buds Pro, Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Buds Plus are supported. Bluetooth connection is required.





The new Galaxy Book portfolio also doubles as the ultimate smart home hub with seamless SmartThings integration. With the SmartThings app on Galaxy Book, Galaxy Book Pro and Pro 360, turn off the lights, change the temperature, or even start kitchen appliances – all from your own couch. With SmartThings Find, quickly locate Bluetooth-paired Galaxy smartphone, tablet or wearables so you can worry less about losing devices. With complete Samsung Galaxy ecosystem integration, the new Galaxy Book laptops provide the ultimate link between your devices, fully connecting your digital world all in one place.

Canadian Availability

The Galaxy Book, Book Pro and Pro 360 will be available for pre-order starting April 28, 2021 and for purchase starting May 14, 2021 online at Samsung.com/ca, at Samsung Experience Stores, and at major carriers and retail partners across Canada. These PCs will be available in the following variations:

Galaxy Book will be available in Mystic Silver starting at $859.00 (our regular price) in 15.6-inches with an Intel Core i3 processor.

will be available in Mystic Silver starting at $859.00 (our regular price) in 15.6-inches with an Intel Core i3 processor. Galaxy Book Pro will be available in Mystic Silver and Mystic Blue starting at $1,469.99 (our regular price) in 13.3-inches with an Intel Core i5. Galaxy Book Pro also comes in 15.6-inches, for $1,599.99 (our regular price) with an Intel Core i5 processor.

will be available in Mystic Silver and Mystic Blue starting at $1,469.99 (our regular price) in 13.3-inches with an Intel Core i5. Galaxy Book Pro also comes in 15.6-inches, for $1,599.99 (our regular price) with an Intel Core i5 processor. Galaxy Book Pro 360 is available in Mystic Silver and Mystic Navy starting at $1,599.99 (regular price) in 13.3-inches with an Intel Core i5. Galaxy Book Pro 360 also comes in 15.6-inches with an Intel Core i5 or i7 processor, starting at $1,729.99.



In regions where in-store shopping is not available, Samsung Experience Stores offer curbside, storefront24 and centralized pick-up. Reserve online at shop.samsung.com/ca/ and arrange your pick-up from a Samsung Experience Store in Canada.

Pre-Order / Early Bird Offer Details

Canadians who pre-order the Galaxy Book Pro 360 or Galaxy Book Pro from April 28th, 2021 – May 13th, 2021 on samsung.com/ca will receive Galaxy Buds Pro (Phantom Black) as a Gift With Purchase25 Canadians who pre-order a Galaxy Book Pro 360 between April 28, 2021 – May 13, 2021 or purchase Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 from May 14, 2021 – May 28, 2021 at a Samsung Experience Store or carrier or retailer partner location and complete their purchase will receive a special Early Bird offer consisting of an e-voucher (redeemable online on samsung.com/ca between May 14, 2021 and June 30, 2021) for Galaxy Buds Pro (Phantom Black).26

22 Galaxy Book Smart Switch must be installed on both devices before use.

23 Quick share feature allows sharing of photos, videos and files between Samsung Galaxy devices. Quick Share is available on Galaxy Smartphones, Galaxy Tabs, and Galaxy Books (from May 2021), on Android 10 and One UI2.1 and above. Available devices and features may subject to change. Requires BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) and Wi-Fi Direct connection to enable Quick Share. Wi-Fi direct must be enabled before using.

24 Storefront only available at CF Toronto Eaton Centre. Subject to change.

25 Pre-order from April 28th, 2021 – May 13th, 2021 on samsung.com/ca the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 (Models NP930QDB-KD1CA – regular price $1599.99/ NP930QDB-KE2CA- regular price $1729.99/ NP950QDB-KA1CA – regular price $1729.99/NP950QDB-KB2CA – regular price $1869.99) or the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro (Models NP930XDB-KF1CA- regular price $1469.99/ NP950XDB-KB2CA – regular price $1729.99/ NP950XDB-KA1CA – regular price $1599.99) and receive a bonus upon completion of your device purchase consisting of the following: Purchase of Galaxy Book Pro 360 or Galaxy Book Pro: Bonus: Galaxy Buds Pro (Black -Model Number SM-R190NZKAXAC; regular price $264.99) While quantities last. Selection and availability may vary. No rain checks. Limit of one (1) bonus per device purchased. Bonus has no cash value and cannot be switched once selected. Open to Canadian Residents only. Samsung reserves the right to change or cancel the promotion without notice. Only purchases made at samsung.com/ca are eligible for this promotion and Samsung reserves the right to request a bill of sale to verify date and location of purchase. The applicable bonus depending on your selection of Galaxy Book series laptop will automatically be added to the cart at the checkout stage. Shipment of the applicable bonus is expected to take between 6 to 8 weeks, subject to completion of all the requirements set out above.



Eligible customers can also receive 0% financing on their Galaxy Book device for up to 36 months with approved credit.

AIR MILES® Collectors can get up to 500 AIR MILES Bonus Miles when they pre-order a Galaxy Book Pro or Pro 360 on Samsung.com or at SES locations between April 28th – May 13th 2021, and up to 350 Bonus Miles when they purchase a Galaxy Book Pro or Pro 360 on Samsung.com or at SES locations between May 14th – May 30th, 2021.27

Peace of Mind with Samsung Care+

With a Samsung Care+ Plan, Canadians can experience a total care service for their new Galaxy Smartphone, Laptop, Tablet or Wearable device. You’ll be protected for up to two years against physical or liquid damage and mechanical malfunction or defects, with a team of dedicated Galaxy experts available to help you get back on track28.

Customers who add Samsung Care+ to their pre-order of a Galaxy Book Pro or Pro 360 on Samsung.com between April 28 – May 13th get 50% off the regular purchase price of Samsung Care+.29

Canadians can purchase Samsung Care+ with their new Galaxy device or within 60 days of their device purchase date. To learn more, please see https://www.samsung.com/ca/offer/samsung-care-plus/

Door to Door Repair Service Across Canada

Enjoy convenient pick-up, speedy repair and contactless delivery to your home. If you need service support for your Samsung devices, you can arrange convenient Door to Door service pick-up through 1-800-SAMSUNG, LIVE CHAT or text us at WECARE (932 273). This convenient Door-to-Door service includes free pick up and return shipping and is available for both In- and Out-of-Warranty customers. Coverage may vary. For more information on Door to Door Repair Service, please visit https://www.samsung.com/ca/support/stayhomestaysafe/

For more information on Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360:

https://www.samsung.com/ca/pc/galaxy-book/galaxy-book-pro-360-15inch-i7-8gb-512gb-np950qdb-kb2ca/

For more information on Samsung Galaxy Book Pro:

https://www.samsung.com/ca/pc/galaxy-book/galaxy-book-pro-15inch-i7-8gb-256gb-np950xdb-kb2ca/



26 Some conditions apply. Offer available at Samsung Experience Stores in Canada and participating authorized Canadian retailers and carriers. Either: (i) pre-order from April 28th, 2021 to May 13th, 2021; or (ii) purchase from May 14th, 2021 to May 28th, 2021, a Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 (Models NP930QDB-KD1CA – regular price $1599.99/ NP930QDB-KE2CA- regular price $1729.99/ NP950QDB-KA1CA – regular price $1729.99/NP950QDB-KB2CA – regular price $1869.99) or Samsung Galaxy Book Pro (Models NP930XDB-KF1CA- regular price $1469.99/ NP950XDB-KB2CA – regular price $1729.99/ NP950XDB-KA1CA – regular price $1599.99) and receive a bonus upon completion of your device purchase consisting of a Samsung E-Voucher (redeemable only on samsung.com/ca between May 14, 2021 and June 30, 2021) for one of the following (based on customer’s selection of Galaxy Book device): Purchase of Galaxy Book Pro 360 or Galaxy Book Pro: Bonus: Galaxy Buds Pro (Black -Model Number SM-R190NZKAXAC; regular price $264.99 CDN) While quantities last. Selection and availability may vary. No rain checks. E-Voucher has no cash value, cannot be replaced if lost or stolen, is not transferrable and cannot be switched once selected. Limit of one (1) bonus E-Voucher per device purchased. Open to Canadian Residents only. Participating authorized Canadian retailers and carriers may vary. Purchases made at a Samsung Experience Store in Canada are also eligible for this promotion. Purchases made at samsung.com/ca are not eligible for this promotion and Samsung reserves the right to request a bill of sale to verify date and location of purchase. Samsung reserves the right to change or cancel the promotion without notice. In order to receive the e-voucher for the Galaxy Book pre-order bonus offer, customer must log in to their Samsung Account and register the new Galaxy Book device in the “My Products” section; and then opt in for the bonus in the “My Offer” section of the Samsung Account page between May 14th, 2021 to May 28th, 2021. Setting up a Samsung Account is free. To set up your Samsung Account, please go to: (http://www.samsung.com/ca/samsungaccount/ http://www.samsung.com/ca_fr/samsungaccount/) Once the product registration (on My Products page of Samsung Account) and the opt in (on My Offer page of Samsung Account) are complete, the customer will receive an email sent to their Samsung Account email address within 7 - 10 days containing an E-Voucher code, valid to be redeemed on Samsung.com/ca for the Galaxy Book pre-order bonus offer between May14, 2021 and June 30, 2021.Shipment of the applicable bonus is expected to take between 6 to 8 weeks from the date that you redeem your E-Voucher on samsung.com/ca, subject to completion of all the requirements set out above.

27 https://www.samsung.com/ca/offer/galaxy-book-pro/

28 Terms and Conditions apply. For full Terms and Conditions, please see https://support-ca.samsung.com/secaew/consumer/ca/terms

29 https://www.samsung.com/ca/offer/galaxy-book-pro/





For information on Samsung Galaxy Book:

https://www.samsung.com/ca/pc/galaxy-book/galaxy-book-15inch-i3-8gb-256gb-np750xda-kd1ca/

For more information about the latest Samsung Galaxy devices including specifications: www.news.samsung.com/ca/ or www.samsung.com/ca/.

About Samsung Electronics Canada Inc.

Samsung Electronics Canada inspires Canadians to reach their full potential through a transformative ecosystem of products and services that deliver innovation and distinct design to every aspect of their connected lives. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, virtual reality and wearable devices, tablets and digital appliances. Dedicated to helping make a difference in the lives of Canadians, Samsung's award-winning corporate giving initiatives support public education and health-related issues in communities across the country. To discover more, please visit www.samsung.com.

Follow Samsung Canada at facebook.com/SamsungCanada, or Instagram @samsungcanada or Twitter @SamsungCanada.

Media Contact

Simon Langlois

North Strategic, Public Relations

Tel: 438-870-0327

simon.langlois@northstrategic.com

GALAXY BOOK SPEC CHART

Galaxy Book Pro 360 Specifications ​ Galaxy Book Pro 360​ 13 Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 Dimensions30 302.5 x 202.0 x 11.5 mm 354.85 x 227.97 x 11.9 mm Weight​31 Wi-Fi : 1.04kg 1.39kg OS32 Windows 10 Home/Pro Windows 10 Home/Pro Display​ 13.3-inch Super AMOLED, FHD ​(1920 x 1080)​ 15.6-inch Super AMOLED, FHD​ ​(1920 x 1080) CPU​ 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors (i7/i5/i3)​ 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors (i7/i5/i3)​ Graphic​33 Intel® Iris® Xe graphics (i7, i5)

Intel® UHD Graphics (i3) Intel® Iris® Xe graphics (i7, i5)

Intel® UHD Graphics (i3) Connectivity34 Wi-Fi 6E Ready35, Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2x2

Bluetooth v5.1 Wi-Fi 6E Ready, Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2x2,

Bluetooth v5.1 Color​36 Mystic Navy Mystic Silver Memory37 8GB (LPDDR4x) 8GB (LPDDR4x) Storage38 512GB (expandable up to 1.5TB (NVMe SSD) 512GB (expandable up to 2.5TB (NVMe SSD) Camera/Mic 720p HD / Dual Array Mic 720p HD / Dual Array Mic Audio Sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos® Sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos® Keyboard39 Pro Keyboard Pro Keyboard S Pen40 In-box In-box Battery​41 63Wh (Typical) 68Wh​ (Typical) Adaptor​ 65W USB Type-C Fast Charger 65W USB Type-C Fast Charger Authentication Fingerprint​ on Power Key Fingerprint​ on Power Key Ports42 Thunderbolt™ 4 (1), USB Type-C (2), 3.5pi Headphone/Mic, MicroSD, nano SIM43 Thunderbolt™ 4 (1), USB Type-C (2), 3.5pi Headphone/Mic, MicroSD

30 Accuracy of numbers may vary depending on measurements used. Height varies depending on manufacturing process.

31 Weights vary depending on manufacturing process.

32 Availability varies by region and carrier. Experience may vary by device.

33 The availability may vary by devices.

34 Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier, and user environment.

35 Wi-Fi 6E availability will vary by many factors. Wi-Fi 6E wireless network router required and sold separately.

36 Color availability may vary by country and retailers.







Galaxy Book Pro Specifications ​ Galaxy Book Pro 13 Galaxy Book Pro 15 Dimensions44 304.4 x 199.8 x 11.2 mm INT : 355.4 x 225.8 x 11.7 mm

EXT : 355.4 x 225.8 x 13.3mm Weight​45 0.87kg INT : 1.05kg

EXT : 1.15kg OS Windows 10 Home/Pro Windows 10 Home/Pro Display​ 13.3-inch AMOLED, FHD ​(1920 x 1080) 15.6-inch AMOLED, FHD ​(1920 x 1080) CPU​ 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors (i7/i5/i3)​ 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors (i5/i7/i3)​ Graphic​ Intel® Iris® Xe graphics (i7, i5)

Intel® UHD Graphics (i3) Intel® Iris® Xe graphics (i7, i5)

Intel® UHD Graphics (i3),

NVIDIA® GeForce® MX45046 Connectivity47 Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2x2,

Bluetooth v5.1 Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2x2,

Bluetooth v5.1 Color​48 Mystic Blue ​ Mystic Silver Memory49 8GB (LPDDR4x) 8GB (LPDDR4x) Storage50 256GB (expandable up to 1TB (NVMe SSD) 256GB (expandable up to 1TB (NVMe SSD) Camera/Mic 720p HD / Dual Array Mic 720p HD / Dual Array Mic Audio Sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos® Sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos® Keyboard51 Pro Keyboard Pro Keyboard Battery​52 63Wh (Typical) 68Wh​ (Typical) Adaptor​ 65W USB Type-C Fast Charger 65W USB Type-C Fast Charger Authentication Fingerprint​ on Power Key Fingerprint​ on Power Key Ports53 Thunderbolt™ 4 (1), USB Type-C (1), USB 3.2 (1) 3.5pi Headphone/Mic, MicroSD, nano SIM54 Thunderbolt™ 4 (1), USB Type-C (1), USB 3.2 (1), HDMI(1), 3.5pi Headphone/Mic, MicroSD

37 Availability may vary by devices.

38 Availability varies by devices. 5G-enabled Galaxy Book Pro 360 support up to 512GB.

39 Keyboard layout may differ by market.

40 Bluetooth is not available for S Pen.

41 Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors.

42 Actual speed of USB can vary depending on user environment.

43 Nano SIM slot is optional by devices.

44 Accuracy of numbers may vary depending on measurements used. Height varies depending on manufacturing process.

45 Weights vary depending on manufacturing process.

46 The availability may vary by devices.

47 Availability varies by region and requires a separate subscription through a service provider. LTE speeds may vary based on network specifications and connection environment.

48 Color availability may vary by country and retailers.

49 The availability may vary by devices.

50 Availability may vary by devices. LTE-enabled Galaxy Book Pro support up to 512GB.





Galaxy Book Specifications Dimensions 356.6 x 229.2 x 15.4 mm Weight 1.61kg OS Windows 10 Home/Pro Display 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) PLS CPU Intel 11th TGL-U (i3) Graphic MX450 GDDR6 2G/Internal Graphic Connectivity Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11ax, 2x2, Bluetooth V5.1 Colour Mystic Silver Memory 8GB (LPDDR4x) Storage 256GB & 512GB (expandable up to 1TB (NVMe SSD) Camera/Mic 720p HD / Dual Array Mic Audio Sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos Battery 68Wh (Typical) Adaptor 65W USB Type-C Fast Charger Authentication Fingerprint on Power Key Ports USB Type-C, 3.5pi Headphone/Mic, MicroSD

* All functionality, features, specifications and other product information provided in this document including, but not limited to, the benefits, design, pricing, components, performance, availability, and capabilities of the product are subject to change without notice.

51 Keyboard layout may differ by market.

52 Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors.

53 Actual speed of USB can vary depending on user environment.

54 Nano SIM slot is optional by devices.



