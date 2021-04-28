Sysorex Provides Business Update and Addresses Frequently Asked Questions Following Reverse Merger with TTM Digital Assets & Technologies

Herndon, VA, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sysorex (OTCQB: SYSX), following its reverse triangular merger with TTM Digital Assets & Technologies, Inc., a data center owner and operator and the largest U.S.-based, publicly traded Ethereum mining and blockchain technology company, provided a business update in the form of answers to frequently asked questions of shareholders.



How does Sysorex make money?

Sysorex has two operating companies: Sysorex Government Services (SGS) and TTM Digital Assets & Technologies.

TTM is the principal operating company of Sysorex and its primary business is the mining of Ether (ETH) – the currency of the Ethereum blockchain. The Ethereum mined by TTM is held in TTM’s cryptocurrency wallet at Coinbase. Future financial filings will include specific information about the value of the Ethereum mined and held by TTM.

SGS is a provider of goods and services related to cybersecurity and network engineering to agencies of the U.S. Government and the U.S. Armed Forces through several active contracts.

How much revenue did Sysorex make this month?

While audited reports of Sysorex’s financial results are expected to be timely filed as required by the U.S. Securities Laws, the following information is accurate but has not yet been audited:

Since April 1, 2021:

TTM has mined 572 ETH at a mined value of $1,266,563. The approximate current value of this ETH is $1,498,640.

SGS has recognized revenue of $5,232,773 from payments made by U.S. Government Agencies.

Why invest in Sysorex?

ETH is trading near all-time highs and while Sysorex’s experienced management team believes the value of ETH will continue to appreciate in the near and mid-term, for most ETH investors, simply owning ETH does not provide a guarantee of revenue.

An investment in SYSX common stock allows our shareholders the opportunity to benefit from the profits that we generate mining ETH. TTM has been profitable since its inception in 2017, and with access to cost-effective hydro power at our primary data center, TTM’s historical net profit margin has been greater than 75%.

We are the largest U.S.-based, publicly traded Ethereum mining and blockchain technology company, but we have been mining ETH in large quantities for the last four years. With our recent acquisition of thousands of NVIDIA’s Cryptocurrency Mining Processors (CMPs), and our plans to continue to grow our mining operations, we intend to protect and advance our leadership in transparent ETH mining.

While we are currently exclusively mining ETH, our team has successfully mined a number of cryptocurrencies and we may utilize our GPUs to mine other cryptocurrencies in the future.

What is the relationship between Sysorex and Inpixon?

Sysorex began its life as a public company after it was spun-out of Inpixon in 2019. Inpixon is a significant stakeholder in Sysorex post-merger. Inpixon does not have immediate plans to enter the Ethereum mining business but Inpixon’s holdings in Sysorex substantially expand its balance sheet and Inpixon is adding business lines in areas such as artificial intelligence that may be complementary to Sysorex’s growth plans.

Are TTM shareholders who exchanged their stock for SYSX common stock selling in the market?

As of April 14, 2021, the ‘Merger Date’ that the triangular reverse merger between Sysorex and TTM was completed, 100% of the share capital in TTM was exchanged for more than 80% of the total issued and outstanding shares of SYSX common stock. All shares of SYSX common stock held by TTM pre-merger shareholders are restricted securities and may not be sold earlier than six months or longer from the Merger Date unless pursuant to an effective registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Please read our 8-K regarding the merger filed on April 14.

When can a registration statement be filed?

Based on advice of counsel, we may not file a registration statement unless and until we have filed our Super 8-K. The Super 8-K must be filed 75 days from the Merger Date, and will include information about the merger and change of control, two years of audited financial statements, and unaudited reviewed interim periods to the date of filing. If that advice changes, we will let you know.

Does Sysorex Management review every inquiry to Investor and Public Relations?

Yes, however, given the volume of inbound inquiries post-merger, and in certain cases where queries may request non-public, material information that may not be disclosed except to the public generally in the form and manner required by the SEC, management will not be able to respond to every request. However, you are heard, and we advocate an open line of communication with our shareholders to the extent permissible under the U.S. Securities Laws.

What does Sysorex Management think about the price of SYSX common stock?

We’re newly public, but experienced regarding the public markets. Every member of our team, starting with our CEO, understands that stock performance is an important measure of the current success and future potential of our business. And we recognize that each shareholder represents an owner of our company and each share, a vote of confidence in our ability to execute.

