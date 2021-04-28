Stylitics Partners with Cordial to Integrate Personalized Outfit Recommendations in Triggered Email Campaigns

NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stylitics ( https://stylitics.com/ ), the leading AI-powered visual merchandising and outfit recommendation platform, and Cordial, the intelligent cross-channel marketing platform, today announced a partnership that allows retail and brand marketers to increase the engagement rate and performance of triggered email campaigns with the use of editorial-quality merchandise bundles and style recommendations.



The partnership integrates Stylitics’ AI-driven outfit recommendations with Cordial’s robust customer behavior profiles enabling brands to react to shopper behavior in real-time with personalized merchandise bundles in triggered email communications. The outfit recommendations are customized within several Cordial email types such as abandon browse, abandon cart, loyalty, new merchandise, markdowns, low inventory, and win backs.

Emails showcase stylish outfit recommendations based on customer preferences and on-site likes, and then directs shoppers to a landing page filled with additional outfit options and styling advice from the Stylitics platform. Offering outfit and style recommendations using purchase/order data stored within Cordial increases the retailer’s ability to engage with customers post-purchase or via retargeting, resulting in more personalized experiences that increase customer loyalty, retention, and ultimately drive more revenue.

Revolve, a designer apparel and accessories retailer, is among the first retailers to launch a full suite of email campaigns using the Stylitics-Cordial partnership. Preliminary results for the abandon cart emails show an increase in orders by 4% when outfitting is included. Similarly, the inclusion of outfit recommendations in “Wear It With” emails increased orders by 6.5%. Favorited markdown emails also saw higher performance with revenue up 12% and a 31% increase in campaign revenue.

“With Stylitics’ ability to create outfit looks for items users are interested in (browsed, purchased or hearted), we are able to make our lifecycle trigger campaigns much more efficient getting subscribers' attention," said Lucy Zhu, Director of Retention Marketing at Revolve.

“Email is core to the success of any brand or retailer, especially at a time when digital communications are the primary connection to the customer,” said Rohan Deuskar, CEO, Stylitics. “Impactful, personalized visual design for email has never been more important, and Stylitics delivers unique, high-performance content that is an ideal combination with Cordial’s consolidated customer data-driven approach to messaging.”

“With each customer interaction, retailers are able to capture an increasing amount of data. When retailers like Revolve put that data to use with hyper-personalized outfit recommendations, they can create deeper loyalty with their customers,” said Jeremy Swift, co-founder and CEO, Cordial. “Combining Cordial’s data platform and messaging channels with Stylitics’ AI-driven recommendations will be incredibly impactful for brands who want to efficiently scale their marketing programs.”

About Stylitics

Stylitics is the leading visual outfitting and styling solution for the world’s top retailers and brands. Stylitics uses a powerful combination of algorithms, trend data, and stylist expertise to deliver millions of on-brand outfit recommendations across multiple channels such as e-commerce, email, advertising, stores, and social media to create more engaging shopping experiences. Headquartered in New York City, Stylitics works with top fashion, apparel, accessories, and home furnishings brands to engage more than 100 million shoppers with its technology and content each day. For more information, visit www.stylitics.com .

About Cordial

Founded in 2014, Cordial is the cross-channel messaging and data platform for customer-obsessed brands. Brands use Cordial to collect all of their unstructured customer and business data from wherever it lives in the tech stack, and use that data to build audience segments, discover trends and insights, and automate hyper-personalized customer experiences at enterprise scale. Cordial partners with brands like Backcountry, Revolve, Eddie Bauer, and 1-800 Contacts to help drive revenue growth through higher revenue per message and customer lifetime value. For more information on Cordial, visit cordial.com .

