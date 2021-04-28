Digital Finance Launches Bitcoin One-Stop Shop for Easy Exposure to BTC

WASHINGTON, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Finance , LLC has launched a unique Bitcoin one-stop shop that simplifies access to BTC for retail and institutional investors, educating prospective investors and guiding them through the process of allocating a portion of their portfolio to BTC and earning interest on it.



Interest in Bitcoin from retail and institutional investors alike has skyrocketed between 2020 and 2021. Institutions have been buying up more Bitcoin than is currently being mined, while popular interest in the cryptocurrency has been at consistently elevated levels since late 2020, according to Google Trends data .

Amid the popular interest, learning about Bitcoin for a newbie can be a daunting task. Few resources exist that would provide a detailed and accurate explanation of Bitcoin's core concepts from A to Z, leaving prospective investors confused about the asset and likely dissuading them from allocating their capital to cryptocurrency.

Digital Finance has developed its one-stop shop with the goal of clearing any confusion and making it easy to invest in BTC with confidence. The platform features a detailed section explaining all the key concepts for understanding Bitcoin, ranging from its technical basics to its utility and price discovery mechanisms, delivered in plain and simple language. In addition, Digital Finance's free Robo Advisor allows investors to get an idea of how much of their capital they can allocate to Bitcoin, based on individual risk tolerance, financial goals, net worth, knowledge about the Bitcoin market, and investment horizon.

Following up to the educational content, Digital Finance has partnered with leading Bitcoin ecosystem companies to offer a simple and intuitive way to purchase and store Bitcoin while earning interest on it. Through a collaboration with MoonPay , Digital Finance users can instantly purchase up to $10,000 worth of Bitcoin per day, or $50,000 per month, using their credit or debit card with minimal friction. Users can then put this Bitcoin to work by earning up to 6% annual yield on it, thanks to Digital Finance's collaboration with BlockFi .

"Our Bitcoin one-stop shop is designed for those customers who want to learn about Bitcoin in simple terms, calculate their optimal Bitcoin portfolio allocation, easily buy Bitcoin with a credit card, and earn up to 6% annually on their Bitcoin holdings," said Maxim Nurov, Founder and CEO of Digital Finance.

Digital Finance was founded in 2016 by Maxim Nurov, a veteran of the banking industry. Nurov worked as General Counsel in major international banks for over ten years. After earning an MBA from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University, he established Digital Finance LLC and managed Black Square Capital, a global hedge fund that invested exclusively in digital assets. Nurov has been featured in Forbes , CNN Money , MarketWatch , and other prestigious media outlets as a blockchain and investment expert.

Digital Finance , LLC was founded in 2016 to promote and educate adoption of Bitcoin, a new asset class that can efficiently diversify traditional investment portfolios.

