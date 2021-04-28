Konica Minolta Named Kofax Alliance Partner of the Year

Ramsey, NJ, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is pleased to announce it has been recognized by Kofax as one of its 2020 Partners of the Year. Kofax®, a leading supplier of Intelligent Automation software for digital workflow transformation, announced this year’s recipients at its annual Global Kick-Off event.

Konica Minolta, in its continuing efforts to revolutionize the Workplace of the Future™, won Alliance Partner of the Year. The award highlights its success in delivering organic growth under the most challenging of circumstances during 2020. The company’s relentless efforts to help customers streamline and automate their businesses positioned them as a leading provider of workplace automation.

“We are extremely honored to accept the Alliance Partner of the Year award from our longstanding partner, Kofax,” said Kevin Kern, Senior Vice President, Digital Transformation and Emerging Technologies, Konica Minolta. “Together, our efforts in key markets – specifically healthcare in the United States – enabled a record-breaking number of successful engagements in a very challenging business environment. And as a Kofax partner, we were able to help our clients successfully navigate rapidly evolving market challenges and better serve their clients and employees.”

The Kofax Global Partner Program includes more than 850 partners in over 90 countries who leverage Kofax's software products to offer many industry-leading solutions, services and support for value-added solutions and expertise to address their customers’ needs. The broad reach of the partner community extends and enhances Kofax’s market coverage and installed base of over 20,000 end user customers.

"Congratulations to our Partners of the Year, a true collection of innovative experts that know what it takes to bring digital workflow transformation to the next level," says Chris Strammiello, Senior Vice President of Channel Sales at Kofax. “Our relationships with these organizations are truly win-win. Partners enhance the value of our Intelligent Automation platform while growing their own market presence and helping their customers achieve their business objectives.”

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™. The company guides and supports its customers’ digital transformation through its expansive office technology portfolio, including IT Services (All Covered), content services, managed print services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been included on CRN’s MSP 500 list nine times and The World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for fourteen consecutive years, and received Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year Award and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Award for its bizhub i-Series. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years and has spent four years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. Konica Minolta partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Kofax

Kofax enables organizations to Work Like Tomorrow™—today. Our Intelligent Automation software platform and solutions digitally transform content-intensive workflows. Customers realize faster time-to-value and increased competitiveness, growth and profitability by combining Kofax’s cognitive capture, RPA, process orchestration, analytics and mobile capabilities while increasing business resiliency and mitigating compliance risk. For more information, visit www.kofax.com. Read more on the Kofax Blog and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

