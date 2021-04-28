Year-End Update: DENSO Innovates for Greener, Safer and More Seamless Mobility

KARIYA, Japan, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENSO, a leading mobility supplier, today announced its global year-end financial results for its fiscal year ending March 31, 2021. DENSO’s committed to sharing actions it has taken to realize its Long-term Policy 2030, the company’s vision for enriching mobility and achieving sustainability and peace-of-mind for all.

This past year, DENSO introduced Reborn 21, an initiative to speed up reform of DENSO’s operations and accelerate how it reacts to market changes. Reborn 21 supports DENSO’s Second Founding, a strategic business shift announced in 2017 that helps the company provide value beyond a vehicle-centric focus and create the core technologies for future mobility.

“Despite the challenges of this past year, we made great strides in our company transformation,” said Koji Arima, president and CEO of DENSO Corporation. “With our employees’ commitment to produce solutions that protect the environment and provide peace of mind, we’re doing what DENSO was founded to do – make the world a better place.”

Green: DENSO shares efforts to realize carbon neutrality

Guiding DENSO’s development of such technologies are its foundational pillars of “Green”. These values have inspired DENSO to strive for carbon neutrality by 2035. It will do so by focusing on three key areas: manufacturing operations, green mobility products and energy use across the company, from its offices to its production facilities. Activities that support this included:

Developing a new battery-monitoring integrated circuit for lithium-ion batteries, which increases the efficiency of electric and hybrid vehicles.

Producing silicon carbide power semiconductors for fuel cell vehicles.

In April, DENSO launched its first CO2 circulation plant at the company’s new Anjo Electrification Innovation Center in Japan, created this year. The facility will capture CO2 generated by the plant and recycle it as an energy source for the building, a capability that supports DENSO’s broader efforts to eliminate CO2 emissions from its facilities and manufacturing sites around the world.

“In our pursuit of zero net carbon, we will accelerate technology development and take a multi-faceted approach,” said Arima. “This next year will be one of speedy and specific actions that contribute to the realization of carbon neutrality.”

Peace of Mind: DENSO shares efforts to provide enhanced safety technologies

This fiscal year, DENSO launched a variety of projects to advance its pillar of Peace of Mind, helping enhance road safety, improve driver assistance technology and ensure customers’ success. In 2020, DENSO launched Global R&D Tokyo, Haneda, a test facility used to research automated driving and related technologies and opened the Pittsburgh Innovation Lab, which is designed to promote open innovation and innovate technologies that enable automated driving. Further, activities below are included.

In February, DENSO introduced D-mobico, a compact mobile refrigerator it co-developed with Yamato Holdings, which enables temperature-controlled and eco-friendly transport of chilled and frozen parcels in any vehicle.

In March, DENSO began researching with KDDI Corporation 5G’s use in automated driving and how it could contribute to safer and securer vehicle movement.

Also in April, DENSO announced it supplied driver assistance products to Toyota’s Advanced Drive system, featured on the new Lexus LS and Toyota Mirai. The products, including LiDAR, cameras and electronic control units, are essential to improving vehicles’ sensing capabilities and increasing road safety.



As DENSO starts its new fiscal year, it will continue to seek opportunities in which it can create cleaner, safer and more seamless mobility.

DENSO is a $44.6 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 200 facilities to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company’s 168,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 10.0 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global.

