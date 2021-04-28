|Rapala VMC Corporation
|Stock Exchange Release
|28.4.2021
|RAPALA VMC CORPORATION: Share repurchase 28.4.2021
|In the NASDAQ OMX Helsinki
|Trade date
|28.4.2021
|Bourse trade
|Buy
|Share
|RAP1V
|Amount
|6,000
|Shares
|Average price/ share
|8,9273
|EUR
|Total cost
|53,563.80
|EUR
|Company now holds a total of 344 959 shares
|including the shares repurchased on 28.4.2021
|On behalf of Rapala VMC Corporation
|Nordea Bank Finland Plc
|Janne Sarvikivi
|Sami Huttunen
