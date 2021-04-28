HireVue Leads Interviewing Transformation with Launch of HireVue Builder

SALT LAKE CITY, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HireVue, the global leader in video interviewing, assessments, chat and recruiting automation technology, announces HireVue Builder, enabling hiring teams to rapidly create high-quality structured interviews based on predetermined key skills for the job. By identifying the job role and level, HireVue Builder automatically suggests job related competencies, relevant interview questions, and evaluation criteria that have been scientifically validated to create fairer hiring decisions and better predict on-the-job performance.



Structured interviews are well-documented as one of the most reliable ways to identify the best job candidates and reduce the bias that can often be a component of interviewing. The structured interview is developed to focus on a candidate’s job-relevant knowledge, skills, abilities, and work styles and provide a consistent and fair experience for all candidates.



A recent HireVue study found that hiring teams cite the need for structured interviews among their top priorities. Using Builder, teams can quickly create consistent interviews for all of their job roles, and across all industries, eliminating guesswork for busy hiring managers and empowering them with questions and ratings that lead to better and fairer decisions.

“The pathway to better hiring begins with better interviews. HireVue Builder takes the subjectivity out of the process with built-in structured interviews, leveling the playing field for all candidates,” said Kevin Parker, Chairman and CEO of HireVue. “Combining HireVue Builder with our industry leading on-demand Video Interviewing solutions empowers organizations to further democratize their hiring process and find the best talent.”

Every competency and question in Builder has been mapped to performance and designed for fairness and to reduce bias in the interviewing process. Our team of industry-leading IO psychologists designed the interview questions to elicit candidate responses to the previously selected competencies. Everything in the Builder library is:

Mapped to O*NET - the leading source of occupational information in today’s world of work.

Predictive of better outcomes, using learnings from 7 years of HireVue Assessment models

Written in collaboration with our partners at Integrate Autism Advisors to better meet the needs of neurodiverse candidates

to better meet the needs of neurodiverse candidates Designed using accessible reading comprehension and applicable to a broad range of work experiences - Builder works for high volume and professional roles

