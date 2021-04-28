Online Community Psychable Partners With Santa Cruz to Declare the Month of April “Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy Awareness Month”

Official City Proclamation is Part of Psychable’s Mission to Expand Education of and Access to the Transformative Healing Power of Psychedelics



SANTA CRUZ, Calif., April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Psychable , the trusted, comprehensive online community for people who are interested in legally exploring or offering psychedelic-assisted therapy, today announced that the month of April is officially “Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy Awareness Month” in Santa Cruz, Calif.

Secured in partnership with the Santa Cruz City Council and Councilman Dr. Justin Cummings, the proclamation’s goal is to raise awareness - both in Santa Cruz and beyond - to alternative, holistic healing methods that are rapidly gaining support in the U.S. medical community.



"We're proud to proclaim April as Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy Awareness Month in the City of Santa Cruz. As Western research continues to advance what generations of healers across the world know, our hope is that our citizens who are struggling with mental health or treatment-resistant ailments can find transformative healing with the supervised use of psychedelics," said Cummings. "Santa Cruz is at the forefront of this movement and we're passionate about expanding access to the medicinal uses of psychedelics openly and legally, and clinical research to help us understand how to maximize the benefits of their use and mitigate any negative consequences. We made the right decision in decriminalizing psychedelics in the city of Santa Cruz last year. It's significant progress for Californians and we look forward to continuing to advocate for legalization and responsible use of psychedelics to improve the health of our city, county, state and country. I look forward to continuing to work closely with Psychable to advocate for legislation and applaud their leadership in this space."

Psychedelic-assisted therapy is the use of psychedelics for healing purposes, often taking the form of a psychedelic being administered under the supervision of a therapist. Recent studies have shown that when administered under the supervision of, or with the aftercare of a therapist, psychedelic-assisted therapy can have impactful results when it comes to treating those suffering with migraines, addiction, PTSD, depression, mental health issues, emotional trauma, and other ailments, as well as those looking for alternative, holistic options in taking care of their mental health.

The proclamation is especially significant in Santa Cruz, where in January 2020 the Santa Cruz City Council voted to decriminalize "magic mushrooms" and other natural psychedelics, including ayahuasca and peyote. With the legislation, Santa Cruz became the third city in the U.S. to decriminalize psychedelic substances, joining Denver, Colo., and Oakland, Calif.

“We couldn’t be more excited to celebrate the inaugural Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy Awareness Month in Santa Cruz,” said Jemie Sae Koo, CEO, Psychable. “Our mission at Psychable is to expand education of and access to these incredible psychedelic substances as medicines, and this proclamation is an important step in advancing the conversation around the use of psychedelics as medicine.”

In addition to securing the proclamation, Psychable is partnering with psychedelic education, nonprofits, and advocacy groups to foster discussion via #NatureHeals, a social media movement dedicated to increasing education around natural entheogens through first-person testimonials with an emphasis on rallying donations from supporters to positively and significantly impact current and future legislation around decriminalizing psychedelics, which means enhanced access to psychedelic-assisted therapy.

All month long, #NatureHeals encourages you to join the conversation, share your own personal transformative experience with psychedelics using #NatureHeals or donate to continue the important work of nonprofits, education institutions, and advocacy groups.

Psychable is the holistic solution for connecting psychedelic-assisted therapy practitioners with those seeking services. The platform streamlines the research period for candidates by offering filters for search including geolocation, treatment type, training or credentials, and other preferences to match with practitioners of their choosing. A true one-stop community for discovering and booking psychedelic-assisted treatments, Psychable’s network that allows practitioners and patients to communicate directly with one another to discuss the best possible treatment plans and allows users to share recommendations and reviews of practitioners. Psychable also hosts an extensive library of proprietary, medically reviewed articles on all aspects of psychedelics as part of its mission to continue to inform and educate the world about the power of psychedelics as part of holistic health.

Psychable was founded by serial entrepreneurs Jemie Sae Koo and Matt Zemon, a pair united in a belief that psychedelics can provide meaningful and transformative treatments for not only those struggling with a myriad of ailments, but also those looking to transform their lives for the better. With both having transformative experiences with psychedelic medicine that led them to pursuing a Master of Science Degree in Psychology with a focus on Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy, they’ve curated a team of experts with deep experience to lead the Psychable community to support all phases of the journey from information to aftercare.

You can participate and follow the conversation on Instagram , Twitter , or Facebook , or visit www.psychable.com/NatureHeals .

