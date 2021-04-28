Secuvant Announces Advisory Board of Cybersecurity and Technology Experts

Salt Lake City, UT, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Secuvant™ (“Secuvant” or the Company”), a leader in strategic managed security and risk advisory services, today announced its Board of Advisors, which is composed of world-class cybersecurity and technology experts whose role is to help further the Company’s continued success by providing high-level guidance and expertise on Secuvant’s strategy and offerings.



“We are proud and honored to have such a prestigious group of professionals who bring valuable insight into the ever-evolving world of cybersecurity,” said Ryan Layton, Secuvant Founder and CEO. “From health care to transportation to agriculture and construction equipment, their expertise spans a multitude of industries, helping us further expand on our goal of providing widespread peace of mind when it comes to managing cyber risk.”

Secuvant’s Advisory Board includes:

Don Ainslie, Secuvant EVP, Risk Services, Sales, Board Member

Ainslie is currently the Executive Vice President, Risk Services, Sales for Secuvant. Previously, he served as a Senior Partner and Practice Leader of Deloitte & Touche’ Enterprise Risk and Security Services. Ainslie was Deloitte’s first Global Security Officer and the firm’s first Global Chief Information Security Officer, with accountability over a network of member firms and their affiliates in more than 150 countries and territories. Ainslie also served more than 15 years in the military, intelligence, and defense industries, providing innovative solutions to some of the U.S. government’s most sensitive security programs.

Chris Barker, Board Member

Barker is a transportation technology consultant and founder for CBC, focused on helping cities, companies, universities, and governments around the world to advance new forms of mobility. He has more than 25 years of experience in helping deploy aerospace, autonomous transportation, cybersecurity, and smart city innovations for companies such as Boeing, Cisco, Honeywell, Lucent, Microsoft, Raytheon, Real Networks, and the Volvo Group. Previously, Barker was the Vice President of New Mobility at Keolis Group and helped launch the first open road autonomous shuttle service in North America.

Bill Fisher, Board Member

Fisher is a retired Deloitte Consulting Senior Partner with over 37 years of strategy and operations consulting experience worldwide for many of the firm’s foremost multinational clients, and led the conceptual design team for Deloitte University, the firm’s premier leadership development center. After Sept 11th, Fisher was appointed the leader of the firm’s Global Crisis Management Team, responsible for coordinating activities of the Assessment and Response Teams of Crisis and Functional Specialists within the Firm. He subsequently served as the global alliance leader for SAS Advanced Analytics.

Mark Ford, Board Member

Ford recently retired from Deloitte as the US Industry Sector Leader for Higher Education in Deloitte’s Risk and Financial Advisory Services business. His experience in risk consulting services and the information protection consulting profession goes back more than 24 years and he brings a specialized focus in health care, including life sciences, health plans and health care providers.

Brian Kelly, Board Member

Kelly is an experienced leader and enterprise security expert with over 40 years in the public and private sectors. As former Rackspace Chief Security Officer, he was responsible for the safety and security of Rackers, facilities, infrastructure, and data/information worldwide while also protecting over 300,000 customer organizations. Prior to Rackspace, Kelly worked in security, special operations and intelligence, and business operations with the U.S. government, Department of Defense (DoD), and private sector.

Ryan Layton, Secuvant Founder and CEO, Board Member

Layton is an accomplished business and technology professional with more than 20 years of experience working with C-Level executives within the Fortune 1000 space. As Founder and CEO of Secuvant, he oversees vision, strategy and execution efforts for the firm. Previously, Layton spent 14 years in Sales and Consulting at a Chicago-based Systems Integration firm, specializing in operational resiliency and data security. He built and managed a direct client portfolio producing revenues in excess of $40 Million annually. He has a proven track record utilizing his business and financial background to understand and leverage technology to meet business objectives.

Kelly Liu, Board Member

Liu is an accomplished demand marketing leader in the cybersecurity industry and has been working in various marketing roles in high tech for over 15 years. Currently, she works at Menlo Security as the Senior Director of Global Demand, generating marketing sourced pipelines, managing global integrated campaigns, lead generation programs, field marketing, and channel marketing.

Jared Mabey, Chairman of the Board

Mabey currently serves as President and CEO of Lighthouse Business Catalysts, a business consulting firm he founded. He has experience working with Fortune 500 as well as mid to lower middle-market companies across more than a dozen industries including tech, cybersecurity, private equity, software, banking, foreign investment consulting, and government.

Mark Spangler, Board Member

Spangler is a driven leader and educator with a strong business acumen and passion for resource management, customer outreach, and cybersecurity. Holding a TS/SCI clearance, he has extensive experience and expertise supporting national security programs at the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), the Intelligence Community (IC), and Department of Defense (DoD) in multiple leadership and operational roles within areas of cybersecurity and information technology.

Jim Walker, Board Member

Walker has 40 years of experience in the agriculture and heavy equipment industries, having recently retired from CASE IH as their Executive Vice President of North American Operations. His professional affiliations include serving as Vice Chair and Treasurer of the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM), an association of industry leaders throughout North America representing more than 1,000 agricultural and construction manufacturers and suppliers. He also served as President and Board Member of AEM’s Agricultural Board. He brings expertise in business startup, expansion, consolidation, distribution development and specialty marketing achieved through the experience of facing unique and cyclical challenges and the creation of innovative solutions. Walker’s strategic focus is helping Secuvant better service the agriculture and construction equipment industry.

Secuvant is a global leader in integrated cyberthreat solutions offering customized cybersecurity and risk advisory services. With a mission to provide clients with a “Clear Path Forward,” they work to establish digital-security protocols, customized to each client, that not only protect companies from cyber threats but build the foundation for their entire digital infrastructure.

About Secuvant

Located in Salt Lake City, Utah, Secuvant is a global leader in integrated cyber threat analytics and risk advisory services, built on a value system of client focus, integrity, accountability, execution, and teamwork. Secuvant’s mission is to provide clients with a Clear Path Forward in their pursuit of establishing an acceptable security risk posture. Secuvant’s success is built upon strict adherence to its values, a functioning world-class advisory board, the unique combination of cybersecurity expertise and industry / vertical specialization, and a team of experts that repeatedly deliver best-in-class managed and advisory cybersecurity and risk services. Secuvant understands Cyber Risk is Business Risk™ and uses methodologies and metrics aimed at minimizing business risk. Services include, but are not limited to, Security Gap and Risk Assessments, Risk Program Management, Executive and Board Cyber Advisory, Penetration Testing, Cloud Security Reference Architecture, Security Monitoring, Managed Detection and Response and Incident Response services. To learn more visit www.secuvant.com.

