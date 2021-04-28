Vastned Belgium: Announcement of the results of the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of 28 april 2021

English French Dutch

Vastned Belgium organised an Ordinary and an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday, 28 April 2021.

The General Meeting of Vastned Belgium approved all items on the agenda:

- Approval of the statutory annual accounts for the financial year ending on 31 December 2020, as well as the allocation of the result.

- Approval of the Remuneration Report for 2020 and the Remuneration Policy of the Company.

- Reappointment Reinier Walta and Peggy Deraedt as Directors of the Company.

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Vastned Belgium has also approved all items on the agenda:



- Change of the name of the Company to “Vastned Belgium”.

- The renewal of the authorisation to the Board of Directors to acquire and pledge own securities.

- The authorisation to the Board of Directors to dispose of own securities.

- The renewal of the authorisation to the Board of Directors to increase the issued capital.

- The amendment of the Articles of Association to bring these in line with the decisions made and with the Companies and Associations Code.

