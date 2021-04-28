English French

Paris, April 28, 2021

Good resistance of the 2020/2021 revenues: -1%

Confirmation of profitability objectives for fiscal year 2020/2021 and a return to double-digit growth in the current fiscal year

Generix Group, Industrial, Logistics and Retail Ecosystems provider with leading Collaborative SaaS Solutions, issued today its revenues for its 2020/2021 fiscal year.

2020/2021 revenues: Good resistance and record-breaking last quarter

Quarter ended

March 31 Change 12 months ended March 31 Change Unaudited (K€) 2021 2020 2021 2020 SaaS 8 180 7 986 2% 32 252 32 402 0% Maintenance 4 562 4 683 -3% 18 051 19 199 -6% Licenses 1 412 915 54% 4 246 3 715 14% Software revenues 14 154 13 584 4% 54 549 55 316 -1% Consulting Services 7 265 6 834 6% 25 707 25 779 0% Revenues 21 419 20 418 5% 80 256 81 095 -1%



Reclassification of €193K over the quarter and €885K over the fiscal year, as Consulting and Services revenue, concerning services previously accounted for as Maintenance revenue. After reprocessing this reclassification, Maintenance revenue showed a slight growth in Q4 (+2%) and a slight drop in YTD (-1%), primarily as a result of the temporary suspension of contracts during the lockdown period. Consulting and Services revenue, which is by nature more vulnerable in the current context, showed a +3,5% growth over Q4 and a -4% drop in YTD.

For the 2020/2021 fiscal year, the Group's revenues came to €80.3m (-1%) at current exchange rates, and €81.9m, up 1% at constant exchange rates, driven in particular by a 34% organic increase in revenues generated in North America.

Over the last quarter of the year, in a still difficult global health climate, Generix Group set a new quarterly revenue record at €21.4 million, up 5% on the same period of the previous year (7.1% at constant exchange rates).

Growth over the quarter was mainly driven by:

sustained license sales activity (+54%), particularly in North America (x3) and France (+40%);

growth in consulting and services activities, particularly in North America (+36%).

Q4 New SaaS contract signing: € 2,2M (+86%)

Quarter ended March 31 Var. Q4 2021 vs Q4 2020 12 months ended March 31 Var. 2021 vs 2020 Unaudited (K€) 2021 2020 2021 2020 New SaaS contract signing (ACV*) 2 217 1 191 86% 4 746 3 552 34%

*New contracts signed expressed in ACV (Annual Contract Value), emphasize the average annual complementary revenue to be generated after implementing the contracts in question.

In addition to the good momentum of license sales, the past quarter was also marked by the confirmation of a return to a sustained rate of new SaaS contract signatures (+86%). This trend more than offsets the decline in signatures in the first half of the year. Over 12 months, signing of SaaS contracts increased by 34%.

Among the new SaaS signatures on the Generix Supply Chain Hub platform, the following should be noted:

a contract in Russia for five new WMS sites for a world leader in the food industry, which Generix Group is supporting in its international deployment;

a contract in Spain concerning four new warehouses for a leading DIY retailer.

Over the year, the Group signed €4.7 million (+34%) in new contracts, enabling it to generate 6% growth in CMRR*.

Confirmation of profitability objectives for fiscal year 2020/2021

Return to double-digit growth in the current fiscal year

The level of revenues recorded over the past quarter enables the Group to confirm the expected trend in profitability for the 2020/2021 financial year, which should be in line with that observed in the first half of the year, with a controlled decline in the EBITDA margin, excluding the impact of the effort made in research and development.

Generix Group expects to maintain a sustained rate of new SaaS contract signatures over the coming quarters, which should enable it to return to double-digit revenue growth as early as in 2021/2022.

The rapid recovery seen in the last quarter of the year demonstrates that Generix Group's solutions are well suited to the customer needs revealed by the crisis. As announced, the Group intends to pursue its strategic investments in R&D in order to benefit from the full potential of the supply chain and digitalization markets.

* Monthly recurring revenue after taking into account contracts that are signed but which have not started yet and cancel-lations that have not yet taken effect.

