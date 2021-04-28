Aldebaran Upsizes Previously Announced Private Placement

Not for Distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aldebaran Resources Inc. ("Aldebaran" or the "Company", ALDE TSX.V) is pleased to announce that it has increased the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units (the "Offering") from $5,000,000 to $9,386,358. Upon closing of the Offering, the Company will issue 20,858,573 units ("Units") at a price of CAD$0.45 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Common Share at a price of $0.70 until the second anniversary of the closing date of the Offering.

The proceeds of the Offering will be used towards the ongoing drill program at the Company’s Altar copper-gold project in Argentina, and for general corporate purposes. The Company is currently executing a drill program at Altar, targeting deeper extensions of known higher-grade mineralization. The Company intends to continue to drill until the end of the field season, which is typically in May.

The Offering is scheduled to close on or about May 3, 2021, and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Units to be issued under this Offering will be offered by way of private placement exemptions in various provinces of Canada as well as outside of Canada, pursuant to applicable exemptions and in the United States on a private placement basis pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The Company may pay a finder’s fee of up to 6% cash and 6% compensation warrants to qualified finders in respect of portions of the Offering.

Certain insiders of Aldebaran will acquire securities in the Offering. Any such participation would be considered a “related party transaction” as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101. The Company is relying on certain exemptions in 61-101 based on the size of the Offering in connection therewith.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This release does not constitute an offer for sale of, nor a solicitation for offers to buy, any securities in the United States. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the issuer and its management, as well as financial statements.

