Enjoy Legit. Texas. Barbecue. ™ During Dickey’s Summer of Family Favorites

Dallas, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunny skies have arrived and Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is celebrating all season long during the Summer of Family Favorites.

Starting May 3, Dickey’s fans can enjoy an upgraded version of delicious slow-smoked Texas-style barbecue with the new Sweet King’s Hawaiian Pulled Pork Sandwich with Dr Pepper Barbecue Sauce. Made with hickory-smoked pulled pork on a sweet King’s Hawaiian bun, topped with Dr Pepper-infused barbecue sauce, this new sandwich is sure to taste like summer. For the perfect pair, add Dickey’s new seasonal side, Texas Sweet Corn, made of rich, creamy kernels of sweet corn with a dash of Dickey’s famous rib rub seasoning. These limited-time items will be available all summer long at participating Dickey’s restaurants systemwide.

“We are so excited to launch our Summer of Family Favorites!” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “May is National Barbecue Month and as we celebrate our 80th Anniversary, we’re embracing the arrival of barbecue season by taking our signature Pulled Pork Sandwich up a notch with sweet King’s Hawaiian rolls and tangy Dr Pepper-infused barbecue sauce. Paired with our Texas Sweet Corn, this new limited-time sandwich is sure to be a summer hit!”

Prior to the launch of the Summer of Family Favorites, Dickey’s transformed its iconic Big Yellow Cup into the Golden 80th Anniversary, and currently the Historic Black & White Big Yellow Cup Editions. Dickey’s will continue to release commemorative, limited-edition cups totaling six throughout the year to celebrate its 80th anniversary. Guests can visit any Dickey’s restaurant and collect the limited-edition cups. All of the limited-edition cups will support The Dickey Foundation.

To learn more, follow Dickey’s Franchise on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.



About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with two international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

# # #

Attachment