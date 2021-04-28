Lauritz.com Group A/S – Result of written procedure

No. 8/2021

Copenhagen, 28 April 2021

The bondholders of Lauritz.com A/S’ corporate bonds with ISIN: SE0005999521 has today approved the proposal requesting the bondholders to approve terms of a Full Sale and a Carve-out Sale pertaining to the bond terms.

The approval from the bondholders means that the agreement for the Carve-Out Sale that was signed on 26 April 2021, see company announcement nr 7/2021, will be completed with a closing date on 12 May 2021.

For press enquiries please contact: Mette Jessen

E-mail: press@lauritz.com

Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank AB

Telephone number: +46 8-463 83 00

E-mail: certifiedadviser@penser.se

Market place: Nasdaq First North Growth Market Premier Stockholm

This information is information that Lauritz.com Group A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 18.30 CEST on 28 April 2021.