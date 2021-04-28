French English

Marked return to growth

Q1 turnover: €593.8 million

in € million Q1 2021 Q1 2020 Change



France 250.5 271.9 -7.9% International 343.3 304.6 +12.7% Total 593.8 576.5 +3.0%





The SYNERGIE Group has begun 2021 with a marked return to growth, posting consolidated turnover on a like for like basis of €593.8 million (+3% compared with 2020).

This performance was achieved thanks to the strategy implemented in France and in all the countries in which the Group operates, enabling it to conquer new markets in high-growth sectors (logistics, call centres, healthcare, agri-food, environment, digital and activities related to the transformation of cities).

During the quarter, activity was again boosted by International, which strengthened its positions in both Northern Europe (+5%) and Southern Europe (+21.2%), where Italy played a driving role with a turnover of €134.4 million (+27%), now accounting for nearly 23% of the Group's activity.

Turnover in France came in at €250.5 million (€239 million excluding digital services). However, the weight of certain sectors, including aeronautics and the automotive industry where the recovery is less pronounced, was not fully offset by the numerous diversification measures taken.

Our subsidiaries, which specialise in digital services, generated a turnover of €17 million, up 5.9% over the quarter.

In a context where hiring intentions are on the rise again and restrictive measures are being gradually eased, temporary employment offers a perfect response to companies’ increased need for flexibility and agility.

Thanks to the investments made in recent years (digital transformation, recruitment of expert consultants, training of permanent and temporary employees, etc.) and its commitments as a responsible company, the Group SYNERGIE confirms its target of achieving an annual turnover of more than €2.5 billion.

Upcoming events:

►Annual General Meeting on 24 June 2021

►Publication of 2021 second-quarter turnover on 28 July 2021 after the stock market closes

