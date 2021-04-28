GERD Drugs and Devices Market Size Worth USD 6.14 Billion by 2027 | Need for New Approve Medical Regulations and Growth in the Geriatric Population will Drive the Industry Growth, says Emergen Research

Vancouver, British Columbia, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global GERD Drugs and Devices market is forecasted to be worth USD 6.14 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market is being driven by the growth in the number of unmet medical needs. The increased prevalence of the disease in world populations, limited treatment options, the need for new approve medical regulations, and growth in the geriatric population will drive the market demand.

Certain factors such as stress, consumption of fast food, and intake of aerated and alcohol drinks have led to the rise in prevalence of GERD globally. A growing number of companies across the globe, coupled with a shift in government focus on the promotion of consumer accessibility, will further drug price reduction, which will fuel the market demand.

The lack of new regulatory approved medication, as well as limited acceptability of devices, are the major limitations of the market. The rise in demand for acid-reducing drugs due to the increased incidence of heartburn will boost the demand for GERD Drugs and Devices Market. The growing trend of self-medication and raising awareness about the disease will create a demand for drugs and devices.

In October 2020, Dr. Reddy launched a generic product in the United States to treat gastroesophageal reflux disease. Famotidine tablets are used to relieve and prevent heartburn related to acid indigestion and sour stomach brought on by the consumption of certain food and beverages.

Proton Pump Inhibitor (PPIs) are used for the treatment of ulcers in the stomach, and the part of the gut called the duodenum. These drugs are used to reduce acid reflux, which may lead to inflammation or heartburn of oesophagitis. Some of the PPIs are lansoprazole, esomeprazole, omeprazole, rabeprazole, and pantoprazole.

The LINX Management System is a fundic-sparing anti-reflux, a laparoscopic procedure indicated for patients diagnosed with Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease. As the LINX procedure takes less than an hour, and most patients are able to resume a normal diet immediately.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow due to the rise in the older population and change in the dietary and lifestyle risk factors such as high-fat diet and obesity, respectively. In developing nations such as China and India, the trend of self-treatment is surging rapidly, and the affordability and availability of OTC drugs will fuel the market growth.

Key participants include Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca PLC, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Merck & CO., Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Eisai Co., Ltd., and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global GERD Drugs and Devices Market on the basis of route of administration, drug type, device type, and region:

Route Of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Oral Parenteral

Drug Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) H2 Receptor Antagonist Proton Pump Inhibitor (PPIs) Antacids

Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) MUSE –Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler LINX Management System Stretta Therapy Bravo Reflux Testing System Digitrapper reflux testing system Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



