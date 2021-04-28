Solutions 30 : +19% GROWTH IN 2021 Q1 REVENUE

English French

Strong sales momentum and very positive market trends

Outlook for double-digit, profitable growth confirmed

Solutions 30 SE, the European leader in solutions for new technologies, today disclosed its revenue for the first quarter of 2021.

In millions of euros Q1 2021 Q1 2020 % change Total 225.2 189.3 +19.0% From France 142.1 116.4 +22.1% From Benelux 37.0 34.8 +6.3% From other countries 46.1 38.1 +21.0%

Data for the Q1 2020 have been restated to consolidate Worldlink

as of January 1, 2020.

Solid growth trend continues

Consolidated revenue

Solutions 30’s consolidated revenue for the first quarter of 2021 amounted to €225.2 million, up +19.0% (+15.4% organic growth) compared to the same period in 2020. The group’s maintenance business, which is recurrent in nature, represents 58% of the group’s revenue.

As in 2020, positive momentum in the telecommunications market continued to drive Solutions 30’s growth in the first quarter.

Revenue by region

France: Revenue from France in the first quarter of 2021 amounted to €142.1 million, a purely organic increase of +22.1%.

With revenue of €103.2 million, the telecom business was up 29% compared to the first quarter of 2020, thanks to the continued roll-out of the national fiber-optic network and an increasing number of subscribers.

For the energy business, revenue reached €23.3 million, compared with €20.1 million a year earlier, representing organic growth of 16%. This business benefited from a favorable base effect at the end of the quarter, as smart meter installations were interrupted last year due to the health crisis. In the first half of the year, this effect will offset the slowdown in the number of smart meters installed. Mass deployments are expected to end in December 2021.

The IT business posted revenue of €11 million, up 6% over the quarter, while the security and payments business – which was affected by the lockdown measures, curfews, and travel restrictions – posted revenue of €4.6 million compared to €5.9 million a year earlier.

Benelux: First-quarter revenue amounted to €37 million, up +6.3% (+1.7% organic growth).

The telecoms business, which grew organically by 8%, generated quarterly revenue of €28.9 million. Sales are expected to continue apace with the forthcoming deployment of Belgium’s broadband Internet network.

Revenue for the energy business amounted to €3.9 million, compared with €2.5 million a year earlier. The signing last December of a contract to deploy smart meters in Flanders began to contribute to revenue in March.

For IT, revenue remained stable at €2.4 million.

Other countries: First-quarter revenue was up by +21.0% (+7.4% organic growth) to €46.1 million.

In Germany, revenue amounted to €16.2 million compared to €16.3 million the previous year. While Germany was only slightly impacted by the health crisis in the first half of 2020, the situation worsened at the end of the year and during the first quarter of 2021. The underlying trends remain strong, and the group expects broadband deployments to begin as early as 2021.

In Italy, the group benefited from a favorable base effect and the start of the contract signed at the beginning of the year with TIM to deploy its ultra high-speed infrastructure in Piedmont and the Aosta Valley. Revenue was up 33% (13% organic growth) to €8.7 million.

In Spain, revenue grew organically by 23% to €11.7 million, thanks to strong momentum in the telecoms business (fiber and 5G mobile networks).

In Poland, the group posted revenue of €5.6 million, stable compared to the first quarter of 2020.

Finally, at the end of 2020, Solutions 30 announced its entry into the UK market with the acquisition of Comvergent, which has been consolidated since December 1st. The group posted revenue of €3.9 million for this region.

Outlook for double-digit, profitable growth confirmed

As detailed in its annual earnings press release, also published today, Solutions 30 continues to grow in markets that are benefiting from two very favorable structural trends: the digital transformation and the energy transition. Business in the first quarter was very strong, confirming the group’s outlook for another year of double-digit, profitable growth.

Upcoming event

2021 Q2 Revenue July 27, 2021

About Solutions 30 SE

The Solutions 30 group is the European leader in solutions for new technologies. Its mission is to make the technological developments that are transforming our daily lives accessible to everyone, individuals and businesses alike. Yesterday, it was computers and the Internet. Today, it’s digital technology. Tomorrow, it will be technologies that make the world even more interconnected in real time. With more than 30 million call-outs carried out since it was founded and a network of more than 15,700 local technicians, Solutions 30 currently covers all of France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Iberian Peninsula, the United Kingdom, and Poland. The share capital of Solutions 30 SE consists of 107,127,984 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised.

Solutions 30 SE is listed on the Euronext Paris exchange (ISIN FR0013379484- code S30). Indexes: MSCI Europe Small Cap | Tech40 | CAC PME | SBF120 | CAC Mid 60. Visit our website for more information: www.solutions30.com

Glossary

Organic growth Organic growth includes the organic growth of acquired companies after they are acquired, which Solutions 30 assumes they would not have experienced had they remained independent.

The group’s growth is detailed in the table below:

Q1 2020 Q1 2021 Total Organic growth of existing subsidiaries Organic growth from acquired companies Acquisitions Total Value % Value % Value % Value Change Total 189.3 29.1 15% 0 0% 6.8 4% 225.2 19% From France 116.4 25.7 22% 0 0% 0 0% 142.1 22% From Benelux 34.8 0.6 2% 0 0% 1.6 5% 37.0 6% From other countries 38.1 2.8 7% 0 0% 5.2 14% 46.1 21%

These figures have been rounded and their sum may not perfectly match the totals given.

