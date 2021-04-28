Islandsbanki hf.: Publication of 1Q2021 results

English Icelandic





Íslandsbanki will publish its first quarter 2021 financial results after market close on 5 May 2021.

Earnings conference call and webcast on Wednesday 5 May at 16.00 Reykjavík/GMT, 1700hrs London/BST, 1800hrs CET

The Bank will host a virtual meeting in English for investors and market participants on Wednesday 5 May at 16.00 GMT. Birna Einarsdóttir, CEO, and Jón Guðni Ómarsson, CFO, will give an overview of the first quarter financial results and operational highlights.

Participant registration is accessible here. A recording will be available after the meeting on the Investor Relations website.

To participate in the webcast via telephone and in order to be able to ask questions please use the following dial-in details:

Iceland: +354 800 74 37

Denmark: +45 3 544 55 77

Sweden: +46 8 566 42 651

Norway: +47 235 00 243

United Kingdom: +44 33 330 00 804

United States: +1 631 913 1422

Confirmation Code: 268 994 31#

Financial calendar

Íslandsbanki intends to publish its interim financial statements according to the financial calendar below:

2Q2021 results — 28 July 2021

3Q2021 results — 27 October 2021

Please note that the dates are subject to change.

Investor relations

For further information please contact Investor Relations – ir@islandsbanki.is

Íslandsbanki press releases

If you wish to receive Íslandsbanki press releases by e-mail please register at: https://www.islandsbanki.is/en/article/email_list_ir

About Íslandsbanki

With a history that dates from 1875, Íslandsbanki is an Icelandic universal bank with a strong customer focus. The Bank believes in moving Iceland forward by empowering its customers to succeed - reflecting a commitment to run a solid business that is a force for good in society. Driven by the ambition to be #1 for service, Íslandsbanki’s banking model is led by three business divisions that build and manage relationships with its customers. Íslandsbanki maintains a strong market share with the most efficient branch network in the country, supporting at the same time its customers’ move to more digital services. The Bank operates in a highly attractive market and, with its technically strong foundations and robust balance sheet, is well positioned for the opportunities that lie ahead. Íslandsbanki has a BBB/A-2 rating from S&P Global Ratings. www.islandsbanki.is

Disclaimer

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements,” involving uncertainty and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from results expressed or implied by the statements. Íslandsbanki hf. undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. It is the investor's responsibility to not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which only reflect the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements should not be considered as guarantees or predictions of future events and all forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.



