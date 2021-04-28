Achieving 100% Sustainability, with EFG Polymers CEO, D. Elroy Fimrite

Mesa, AZ, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EFG Polymers, a resource recovery company, announces today that it has achieved over 100% sustainability by re-engineering rubber waste and producing new valuable elastomers with no emissions, waste, or by-products. Reusing thermoset rubber waste and returning the resources to new rubber products reduces the collective dependence on virgin resources and can assist the vital rubber industry in improving its sustainability.

Mr. Elroy Fimrite, President and CEO of EFG Polymers said the materials contained in waste rubber retain most of their chemical and physical properties. “We must recover these polymeric resources, preserve their properties, and reduce our dependence on virgin materials, much of which comes from non-renewable resources,” he said.

EFG Polymers applauds these objectives, while also recognizing the challenges many companies face. Over the past few decades, gifted engineers have designed tires to be as indestructible as possible, helping protect users that rely on safe automotive performance. However, this means that tire-makers must balance myriad performance requirements with best manufacturing practices and acceptable economics.

All industries are under pressure from Consumers, Governments and other stakeholders to improve their sustainability and the rubber industry is no exception. The tire industry giants, Michelin and Bridgestone have stated firm goals; Michelin is accelerating its drive toward 100 percent sustainability, pledging recently that by 2050 all of its tires will be made “entirely from renewable, bio-sourced or otherwise sustainable” materials. Bridgestone, the largest tire manufacturer in the world stated “Bridgestone Tires aims to use 100 percent sustainable materials by 2050.”

EFG Polymers is committed to eventually ending the landfilling of rubber waste and eliminating the usage of tire-derived fuel. The mission is to recover and reuse all rubber product resources over and over again, creating meaningful sustainability. The company invites rubber industry stakeholders and regulators to join in the EFG Polymers rubber sustainability revolution.

About EFG Polymers

Exploiting its proprietary technologies, EFG Polymers produces SBE (Styrene Butadiene Elastomers) that are over 85% recovered materials from post-consumer and post-industrial thermoset rubber. EFG recovers the polymeric resources and restores elastomeric properties, engineering a variety of new materials with excellent properties, consistency, and economic advantages. Their new class of elastomers provides these benefits — along with improved sustainability — to multiple market applications, including new tire manufacturing.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "will," “plans,” “hopes,” "anticipated," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act, and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations and assumptions contained in the foregoing are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with the Company’s business focus, EFG Polymers LLC assumes no obligation to update or correct forward-looking statements, and also assumes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by the Company.