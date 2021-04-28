Meridian Simplifies Workflows for POC Molecular Tests with a New Lyo-Ready™ LAMP Mix

CINCINNATI, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Bioscience, Inc., a leading global provider of diagnostic testing solutions and life science raw materials, announced today the launch of the Lyo-Ready™ DNA LAMP Mix, specifically designed for accelerating the development of ambient temperature-stable loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP) assays. The Lyo-Ready™ DNA LAMP Mix is formulated for rapid, robust, and sensitive DNA amplification through nucleic acid strand displacement.



The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the benefit of point-of-care molecular diagnostic testing. LAMP assays are perfectly suited for point-of-care or portable testing because they are performed at one single temperature which reduces the cost and complexity of the device without the requirement of a thermocycler. Additionally, to further support point-of-care testing, molecular diagnostic tests are progressively moving towards formats that avoid cold storage requirements.

To facilitate development of such tests, Meridian designed the new Lyo-Ready™ DNA LAMP Mix as a glycerol-free, and uniquely high 4x concentration format mix, containing pre-optimized lyo-excipients. Once target-specific primers/probes are added, the mix is ready to be lyophilized, making it ideal for faster development of room temperature stable LAMP assays with superior amplification sensitivity and specificity.

Florent Chang-Pi-Hin, Ph.D., Sr. Director of Research & Development – Life Science, commented, “LAMP is increasingly used in molecular diagnostics as a field-friendly alternative to many other complex molecular methods. We are delighted to announce the release of our new Lyo-Ready™ LAMP Mix, which outperforms the competition with excellent sensitivity and specificity while also reducing overall assay development and manufacturing costs.”

Meridian is committed to providing innovative solutions to diagnostic manufacturers that simplify and accelerate the development of superior diagnostic assays. For more information about partnering with Meridian Bioscience, please visit https://meridianlifescience.com/lyophilization-ready-qpcr-rt-qpcr-mixes or contact Dr. Chang-Pi-Hin at florent.chang-pi-hin@meridianlifescience.com.

About Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

Meridian is a fully integrated life science company that develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic products. We are dedicated to developing and delivering better solutions that give answers with speed, accuracy and simplicity that are redefining the possibilities of life from discovery to diagnosis. Through discovery and development, we provide critical life science raw materials used in immunological and molecular tests for human, animal, plant, and environmental applications. Through diagnosis, we provide diagnostic solutions in areas including gastrointestinal and upper respiratory infections and blood lead level testing. We build relationships and provide solutions to hospitals, reference laboratories, research centers, veterinary testing centers, physician offices, diagnostics manufacturers, and biotech companies in more than 70 countries around the world.

Meridian’s shares are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, symbol VIVO. Meridian’s website address is www.meridianbioscience.com.

Contact:

Charlie Wood

Vice President – Investor Relations

Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

Phone: +1 513.271.3700

Email: mbi@meridianbioscience.com