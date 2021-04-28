Stok Announces New Vice President of Sustainability Consulting

SAN FRANCISCO, and DENVER, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stok, a provider of sustainability and high-performance building services, announces Devon Bertram as Vice President of Sustainability Consulting. Based in the firm’s Denver office, Bertram is a six-year veteran of Stok and services clients across the country. Her transition replaces Jacob Arlein, who was recently named Stok’s Chief Executive Officer.



“We’re tapping Devon’s deep expertise during a pivotal time in the evolution of real estate,” said Arlein. “As organizations evaluate return-to-office strategies, ESG priorities, and the need for impact at scale, Devon’s background and technical knowledge will help companies understand how their real estate presents a significant opportunity to commit to occupant health and wellbeing, act upon climate goals and strengthen brand value. Stok’s team members and clients will benefit from her leadership and guidance, both assets in bringing the real estate industry forward.”

Equipped with almost 15 years of experience, Bertram advises clients on how to define, develop, implement and manage customized sustainability programs and standards for their building portfolios that authentically align with their corporate brand, values and purpose. Her efforts work to reinforce clients’ broader strategic goals to enhance ESG initiatives, develop corporate carbon strategies, and improve their overall sustainability impact. She specializes in creating tailored action plans and guiding ongoing implementation of these programs at scale.

In her new role, Bertram will oversee Stok’s sustainability consulting services, working alongside the firm’s other team leads to broaden and enhance Stok’s signature ability to meet clients at any point and phase of a project. She will support the growth and development of the firm’s subject-matter experts and new strategic initiatives that strengthen the company’s commitment to high quality, proactive client service.

Bertram’s people-centric method and collaborative approach to solving complex problems related to building performance and environmental impact involves working with clients to determine areas of material importance, identifying opportunities for improvement, and applying research-based, cost-effective and data-driven solutions. Beyond action planning and program development, Bertram tracks, measures and manages impacts (including energy, water, waste and emissions) of clients’ real estate portfolios to understand baseline performance, establish goals, and implement strategies for ongoing progress.

“The breadth and depth of Stok’s sustainability expertise empowers our clients to establish informed goals and achieve results that address environmental and social needs as well as maximize real estate investments,” said Bertram. “As companies address climate and return-to-office challenges, I’m excited to collaborate with our interdisciplinary subject matter experts to bring impactful and multifaceted solutions to our clients’ ever-evolving needs.”

A recognized leader in her field, Bertram has facilitated over 50 LEED certification projects in the United States and internationally, and she frequently serves as a speaker at industry conferences, including USGBC’s Greenbuild and ILFI’s Health in the Built Environment Summit. Her expertise spans a range of industries and project types, and her list of clients includes Twitter, Delta Dental, Starbucks, Sephora and Subaru.

Outside of Stok, Bertram serves on the Leadership Committee for Women in Corporate Social Responsibility. She is a Fitwel Ambassador and is a LEED AP Operations and Maintenance (O+M) and LEED AP Building Design and Construction (BD+C). She earned her Bachelor of Arts in environmental studies from Middlebury College and her Master of Business Administration in sustainable management from Presidio Graduate School.

About Stok

Stok is reimagining the built environment. Founded in 2008, Stok provides sustainability consulting, energy and performance engineering, and real estate and workplace solutions. The firm works across sectors to balance financial performance with environmental goals, resulting in high-performance buildings and exceptional human environments. Leveraging interdisciplinary expertise and knowledge from involvement on 1000+ projects, Stok provides clients with strategy, management, and technical support through all phases of the project lifecycle—all under one roof. Stok serves 6 of the Forbes top 10 Most Valuable Brands, is a Certified B Corp, and is an ILFI Just organization. The firm services projects worldwide from offices in San Francisco, San Diego, and Denver. To learn more, visit stok.com or follow on LinkedIn.