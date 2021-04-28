Align Technology and DECA Dental Group Extend Multi-Year Agreement For Invisalign Clear Aligners in the US

TEMPE, Ariz. and DALLAS, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Align Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGN) and DECA Dental Group announced today that they have extended their relationship and have signed a new multi-year agreement for the Invisalign system through early 2025.



In addition, DECA Dental Group is extending utilization of the iTero Element 5D imaging system across its affiliated practices in the US. This provides DECA Dental doctors and clinical support team members with access to Align’s customized clinical education for the Invisalign system and the iTero Element 5D imaging system to support practices in adopting new workflows for restorative dentistry and for digital orthodontics.

The iTero Element 5D is the first integrated dental imaging system that simultaneously records 3D intra-oral optical impressions, 2D color images, and Near Infrared Images (NIRI) technology. With the iTero Element 5D, full arch scans can be completed in as little as 60 seconds.* iTero Element 5D’s NIRI technology scans the structure (enamel and dentin) of a tooth in real time, without harmful radiation, acting as a digital aid for detection of interproximal caries above the gingiva.**

“DECA Dental Group prides itself on being a dental technology leader and we have an exceptional culture that resonates with energy and a passion to deliver comprehensive patient care that is convenient and affordable,” said Dr. Sulman Ahmed, founder & CEO, DECA Dental Group. “Align is a long-standing trusted partner for our organization and many of our doctors have treated their patients with Invisalign clear aligners. We look forward to extending the benefits of Align’s digital platform to offer our doctors and their patients the very best experience in dentistry.”

“We are very pleased that DECA Dental Group has extended our agreement to supply Invisalign clear aligners to their affiliated-practices and are also separately planning to equip them with iTero Element 5D imaging systems with NIRI technology,” said Frank Quinn, Align vice president and general manager US. “We share DECA’s passion for delivering digital technologies and workflows that benefit doctors and their patients. Through the Align Digital Platform, which starts with iTero digital scans, DECA Dental Group doctors will be able to help their patients see and better understand their current dental health issues, their treatment plan options, and simulated outcomes directly on-screen at chair-side, enabling better patient education and compliance during treatment, and a positive patient experience. We look forward to continuing our strong partnership to help transform smiles and change lives for more patients.”

About Align Technology, Inc.

Align Technology designs, manufactures and offers the Invisalign system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, iTero intraoral scanners and services, and exocad CAD/CAM software. These technology building blocks enable enhanced digital orthodontic and restorative workflows to improve patient outcomes and practice efficiencies for over 200 thousand doctor customers and is key to accessing Align’s 500 million consumer market opportunity worldwide. Align has helped doctors treat over 10.2 million patients with the Invisalign system and is driving the evolution in digital dentistry through the Align Digital Platform, our integrated suite of unique, proprietary technologies and services delivered as a seamless, end-to-end solution for patients and consumers, orthodontists and GP dentists, and lab/partners. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign system or to find an Invisalign doctor in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com. For additional information about the iTero digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com. For additional information about exocad dental CAD/CAM offerings and a list of exocad reseller partners, please visit www.exocad.com.

About DECA Dental Group

Founded in Dallas, DECA Dental Group is one of the fastest growing dental groups in the country. Founded in 2008 by Dr. Sulman Ahmed, DECA has over 100 locations affiliated dental practices with a network of offices in Texas, Florida and Washington. DECA’s culture is founded on a patient-centric model. The company is guided by its vision to be the premier provider of dental services under one roof while being the first choice for dentists and staff seeking a partner for growth, innovation and learning. To learn more, please visit DECAdental.com.

*Data on file at Align Technology, as of February 10, 2017.

**Data on file at Align Technology, as of December 4, 2018.

Information about the iTero Element 5D Imaging System can be found at http://www.itero.com/en/products/itero_element_5d