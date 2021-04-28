Werner Enterprises Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

First Quarter 2021 Highlights (all metrics compared to first quarter 2020)



Total revenues of $616.4 million, up 4%

Operating income of $62.5 million, up 101%; non-GAAP adjusted operating income of $62.7 million, up 68%

Operating margin of 10.1%, up 490 bps; non-GAAP adjusted operating margin of 10.2%, up 390 bps

Diluted EPS of $0.68, up 106%; non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS of $0.68, up 72%

OMAHA, Neb., April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: WERN), one of the nation’s largest transportation and logistics companies, today reported record first quarter operating income and diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

“Werner achieved record first quarter operating income and earnings per share through superior operational execution,” said Derek J. Leathers, Vice Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our experienced and talented team delivered outstanding safety and customer service performance, despite the significant challenges of a disruptive winter and a difficult driver market.

“We are increasingly positive on our outlook for Werner for 2021 and beyond. Our continuing efforts toward enhancement of our “5T’s plus S” strategy are producing structural and durable improvements throughout our Company.”

Total revenues for the quarter were $616.4 million, an increase of $23.7 million compared to the prior year quarter, due primarily to Logistics revenues growth of $25.7 million. Logistics revenues growth resulted primarily from higher pricing in Truckload Logistics and Intermodal.

Operating income of $62.5 million increased $31.4 million, or 101%, while operating margin of 10.1% increased 490 basis points. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted operating income of $62.7 million increased $25.4 million, or 68%. Adjusted operating margin of 10.2% improved 390 basis points from 6.3% for the same quarter last year. First quarter 2020 GAAP and non-GAAP results included $10.0 million of insurance and claims expense for a serious truck accident that occurred in first quarter 2020.

We generated margin expansion from significantly higher revenues per total mile, strong safety performance, effective cost management and improved gains on sales of trucks and trailers. These improvements were partially offset by lower miles per truck due to severe winter weather, a higher percentage of Dedicated trucks to total trucks, fewer driver teams and higher driver pay per mile.

Interest expense of $0.8 million decreased from $1.6 million due to lower average borrowings. The effective income tax rate during the quarter was 24.9% compared to 23.3% in first quarter 2020.

Net income of $46.5 million increased 102% compared to the prior-year quarter. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted net income increased 69% to $46.7 million compared to $27.7 million for the same quarter last year. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter of $0.68 increased 106%. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted diluted EPS of $0.68 increased 72% compared to $0.40 in first quarter 2020.

Key Consolidated Financial Metrics

Three Months Ended

March 31, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2021 2020 Y/Y Change Total revenues $ 616,446 $ 592,703 4 % Truckload Transportation Services revenues 462,949 464,863 0 % Werner Logistics revenues 137,853 112,164 23 % Operating income 62,471 31,066 101 % Operating margin 10.1 % 5.2 % 490 bps Net income 46,492 23,058 102 % Diluted earnings per share 0.68 0.33 106 % Adjusted operating income (1) 62,716 37,278 68 % Adjusted operating margin (1) 10.2 % 6.3 % 390 bps Adjusted net income (1) 46,674 27,686 69 % Adjusted diluted earnings per share (1) 0.68 0.40 72 %

(1) See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation schedule.

Noteworthy Developments In First Quarter 2021

Made an equity investment in TuSimple, an autonomous trucking technology company, to take an active role in developing technologies that will enhance the lives of our professional drivers and customers; announced customer advisory partnerships with another autonomous technology company and an electrified powertrain solutions company; continued to test an OEM electric truck and will test an OEM electric hydrogen fuel cell truck

Completed the previously announced sale of the Werner Global Logistics (WGL) freight forwarding services for international ocean and air shipments in February 2021 to focus on providing superior truckload and logistics services in North America; realized a gain of $1.0 million or $0.01 per share

Truckload Transportation Services (TTS) Segment

Revenues of $462.9 million decreased $1.9 million

Operating income of $57.6 million increased $28.5 million, or 98%; non-GAAP adjusted operating income of $58.9 million increased $23.6 million, or 67%

Operating margin of 12.4% increased 610 basis points from 6.3%; non-GAAP adjusted operating margin of 12.7% increased 510 basis points from 7.6%.

Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin, net of fuel, of 14.2% increased 570 basis points from 8.5%

Average segment trucks in service totaled 7,790, a decrease of 72 trucks year over year, or 0.9%

Dedicated unit trucks at quarter end totaled 4,920 or 64% of the total TTS segment fleet, compared to 4,685 trucks, or 60%, a year ago

1.3% increase in TTS average revenues per truck per week



In our Dedicated and One-Way Truckload fleets, freight demand was seasonally strong in first quarter 2021. Freight demand has continued to be strong so far in second quarter 2021.

As a result of a decrease in miles per truck caused by winter weather, a higher percentage of Dedicated trucks to total trucks and fewer trucks, in first quarter 2021, TTS company truck miles decreased by approximately 12.0 million miles, and independent contractor miles decreased by approximately 5.8 million miles.

Comparisons of key financial metrics for the TTS segment, including operating ratios (actual and net of fuel surcharge revenues), are shown in the table that follows. Fluctuating fuel prices and fuel surcharge revenues impact the total company operating ratio and the TTS segment’s operating ratio when fuel surcharges are reported on a gross basis as revenues versus netting against fuel expenses. Eliminating fuel surcharge revenues, which are generally a more volatile source of revenue, provides a more consistent basis for comparing the results of operations from period to period.

Key Truckload Transportation Services Segment Financial Metrics

Three Months Ended

March 31, (In thousands) 2021 2020 Y/Y Change Trucking revenues, net of fuel surcharge $ 410,652 $ 409,098 0 % Trucking fuel surcharge revenues 47,459 51,041 (7 ) % Non-trucking and other revenues 4,838 4,724 2 % Total revenues $ 462,949 $ 464,863 0 % Operating income 57,628 29,089 98 % Operating margin 12.4 % 6.3 % 610 bps Operating ratio 87.6 % 93.7 % (610) bps Adjusted operating income 58,886 35,301 67 % Adjusted operating margin 12.7 % 7.6 % 510 bps Adjusted operating margin, net of fuel surcharge 14.2 % 8.5 % 570 bps Adjusted operating ratio 87.3 % 92.4 % (510) bps Adjusted operating ratio, net of fuel surcharge 85.8 % 91.5 % (570) bps

Werner Logistics Segment

Revenues of $137.9 million increased $25.7 million, or 23%

Gross margin of 12.6% decreased 190 bps

Operating income of $4.6 million increased $3.5 million, or 322%

Operating margin of 3.3% increased 230 bps

Truckload Logistics revenues (63% of total Logistics revenues) increased 20%. Truckload Logistics volume decreased 1%, and revenues per load increased 22%. Intermodal revenues (24% of Logistics revenues) increased 30%, due to volume growth of 23% and 6% higher revenues per load.

The gross margin percentage decreased 190 bps due to higher spot truckload and dray rates which significantly increased the cost of capacity for contractual brokerage shipments and Intermodal shipments in first quarter 2021. The Logistics adjusted operating margin increased 160 bps to 2.6% as gross profits increased 7% while other operating expenses declined 9% due to improved automation and efficiency.

Key Werner Logistics Segment Financial Metrics

Three Months Ended

March 31, (In thousands) 2021 2020 Y/Y Change Total revenues $ 137,853 $ 112,164 23 % Rent and purchased transportation expense 120,527 95,932 26 % Gross profit 17,326 16,232 7 % Other operating expenses 12,752 15,147 (16 ) % Operating income 4,574 1,085 322 % Gross margin 12.6 % 14.5 % (190) bps Operating margin 3.3 % 1.0 % 230 bps Adjusted operating income 3,561 1,085 228 % Adjusted operating margin 2.6 % 1.0 % 160 bps

Cash Flow and Capital Allocation

Cash flow from operations in first quarter 2021 was $135.9 million compared to $133.4 million in first quarter 2020, an increase of 2%.

Net capital expenditures in the first quarter 2021 were $37.9 million compared to $18.8 million in first quarter 2020, an increase of 101%. We plan to continue to invest in new trucks and trailers and our terminals to improve our driver experience, increase operational efficiency and more effectively manage our maintenance, safety and fuel costs. The average ages of our truck and trailer fleets remain low by industry standards and were 2.0 years and 4.0 years, respectively, as of March 31, 2021.

Gains on sales of equipment in first quarter 2021 were $10.5 million, or $0.11 per share, compared to $2.5 million, or $0.03 per share, in first quarter 2020. Year over year, we sold significantly more trucks and more trailers and realized substantially higher average gains per truck and trailer due to improved pricing in the market for our used equipment. As a reminder, gains on sales of assets are reflected as a reduction of Other Operating Expenses in our income statement.

During the quarter, we repurchased 130,446 shares of common stock for a total cost of $5.5 million, or an average price of $42.22 per share. As of March 31, 2021, we had 2.7 million shares remaining under our share repurchase authorization.

As of March 31, 2021, we had $83 million of cash and over $1.2 billion of stockholders’ equity. Total debt outstanding decreased $25 million during the quarter to $175 million at March 31, 2021. After considering letters of credit issued, we had available liquidity consisting of cash and available borrowing capacity, of $357 million.

2021 Guidance Metrics and Assumptions

The following table summarizes our updated 2021 guidance and assumptions:

2021 Guidance



Prior

(as of 2/4/21) Actual

(as of 3/31/21) New

(as of 4/28/21) Commentary TTS truck

growth from

BoY to EoY 1% to 3%

(annual) (1)%

(1Q21) 1% to 3%

(annual) Continue to expect modest fleet

growth for full year 2021 Gains on sales

of equipment $12M to $15M

(annual) $10.5M

(1Q21) $7M to $10M

(2Q21) Strong pricing market;

expect lower unit sales in

2Q21 vs. 1Q21

Net capital

expenditures $275M to $300M

(annual)

$38M

(1Q21)

$275M to $300M

(annual) TTS Guidance Dedicated

RPTPW*

growth 3% to 5%

(1H21 vs. 1H20) 2.1%

(1Q21 vs. 1Q20) 3% to 5%

(annual) Temporary effect of winter

weather lowered 1Q21 miles per

truck One-Way

Truckload

(OWT) RPTM*

growth 7% to 10%

(1H21 vs. 1H20) 9.5%

(1Q21 vs. 1Q20) 13% to 16%

(2Q21 vs. 2Q20)

Pricing market strengthened

during 1Q21; expect continued

strong pricing and favorable YoY

comparisons in

2Q21 vs. 2Q20 Assumptions Effective

income tax rate 24.5% to 25.5%

(annual) 24.9%

(1Q21) 24.5% to 25.5%

(annual) Truck age

Trailer age 2.0 years

Low-to-mid “4” years 2.0 years

4.0 years 2.0 years

Low-to-mid “4” years Reinvesting to maintain young

fleet

* Net of fuel surcharge revenues

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are based on information presently available to the Company’s management and are current only as of the date made. Actual results could also differ materially from those anticipated as a result of a number of factors, including, but not limited to, those discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.

For those reasons, undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statement. The Company assumes no duty or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, although it may do so from time to time as management believes is warranted or as may be required by applicable securities law. Any such updates or revisions may be made by filing reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, through the issuance of press releases or by other methods of public disclosure.

To supplement our financial results presented on a GAAP basis, we provide certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide a more useful comparison of our performance from period to period because they exclude the effect of items that, in our opinion, do not reflect our core operating performance. Our non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are limitations to using non-GAAP financial measures. Although we believe that they improve comparability in analyzing our period to period performance, they could limit comparability to other companies in our industry if those companies define these measures differently. Because of these limitations, our non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered measures of income generated by our business. Management compensates for these limitations by primarily relying on GAAP results and using non-GAAP financial measures on a supplemental basis.

INCOME STATEMENT (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021 2020 $ % $ % Operating revenues $ 616,446 100.0 $ 592,703 100.0 Operating expenses: Salaries, wages and benefits 204,853 33.2 205,997 34.8 Fuel 50,838 8.2 48,771 8.2 Supplies and maintenance 46,147 7.5 45,721 7.7 Taxes and licenses 23,233 3.8 22,850 3.9 Insurance and claims 22,056 3.6 36,064 6.1 Depreciation 63,951 10.4 68,837 11.6 Rent and purchased transportation 146,493 23.8 126,442 21.3 Communications and utilities 3,022 0.5 3,808 0.7 Other (6,618 ) (1.1 ) 3,147 0.5 Total operating expenses 553,975 89.9 561,637 94.8 Operating income 62,471 10.1 31,066 5.2 Other expense (income): Interest expense 838 0.1 1,591 0.2 Interest income (297 ) — (626 ) (0.1 ) Other 42 — 45 — Total other expense (income) 583 0.1 1,010 0.1 Income before income taxes 61,888 10.0 30,056 5.1 Income tax expense 15,396 2.5 6,998 1.2 Net income $ 46,492 7.5 $ 23,058 3.9 Diluted shares outstanding 68,223 69,609 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.68 $ 0.33





GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021 2020 Operating revenues $ 616,446 $ 592,703 Operating expenses 553,975 561,637 Operating income 62,471 31,066 Total other expense (income) 583 1,010 Income before income taxes 61,888 30,056 Income tax expense 15,396 6,998 Net income $ 46,492 $ 23,058 Diluted shares outstanding 68,223 69,609 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.68 $ 0.33 Adjusted for: Operating expenses $ 553,975 $ 561,637 Insurance and claims (1) (1,258 ) (1,198 ) Gain on sale of Werner Global Logistics (2) 1,013 — Depreciation (3) — (5,014 ) Adjusted operating expenses 553,730 555,425 Adjusted operating income (4) 62,716 37,278 Total other expense (income) 583 1,010 Adjusted income before income taxes 62,133 36,268 Adjusted income tax expense 15,459 8,582 Adjusted net income (4) $ 46,674 $ 27,686 Diluted shares outstanding 68,223 69,609 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (4) $ 0.68 $ 0.40

(1) During first quarter 2021 and 2020, we accrued pre-tax insurance and claims expense for interest related to a previously disclosed excess adverse jury verdict rendered on May 17, 2018 in a lawsuit arising from a December 2014 accident. The Company is appealing this verdict. Additional information about the accident was included in our Current Report on Form 8-K dated May 17, 2018. Under our insurance policies in effect on the date of this accident, our maximum liability for this accident is $10.0 million (plus pre-judgment and post-judgment interest) with premium-based insurance coverage that exceeds the jury verdict amount. Interest is accrued at $0.4 million per month until such time as the outcome of our appeal is finalized. Management believes excluding the effect of this item provides a more useful comparison of our performance from period to period. This item is included in the Truckload Transportation Services segment in our Segment Information table.

(2) During first quarter 2021, we sold Werner Global Logistics (“WGL”) freight forwarding services for international ocean and air shipments to Scan Global Logistics Group, which resulted in the pre-tax gain on sale. Management believes excluding the effect of this unusual and infrequent item provides a more useful comparison of our performance from period to period. This item is included in the Werner Logistics segment in our Segment Information table.

(3) During first quarter 2020, we changed the estimated life of certain trucks expected to be sold in 2020 to more rapidly depreciate these trucks to their estimated residual values due to the weak used truck market. These trucks continued to depreciate at the same higher rate per truck, until all were sold. Management believes excluding the effect of this unusual and infrequent item provides a more useful comparison of our performance from period to period. This item is included in the Truckload Transportation Services segment in our Segment Information table.

(4) Our definition of the non-GAAP measures adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share begins with (a) operating expenses, the most comparable GAAP measure. We subtract the insurance and claims jury verdict interest accrual and the additional depreciation expense and add the gain on sale of WGL to (a) to arrive at adjusted operating expenses, which we subtract from operating revenues to arrive at (b) adjusted operating income. We subtract (c) total other expense (income) from (b) adjusted operating income to arrive at (d) adjusted income before income taxes. We calculate adjusted income tax expense by applying the incremental income tax rate excluding discrete items to the net pre-tax adjustments and adding this additional income tax to GAAP income tax expense. We then subtract adjusted income tax expense from adjusted income before income taxes to arrive at adjusted net income. The adjusted net income is divided by the diluted shares outstanding to calculate the adjusted diluted earnings per share.

SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021 2020 Revenues Truckload Transportation Services $ 462,949 $ 464,863 Werner Logistics 137,853 112,164 Other (1) 15,399 15,068 Corporate 379 619 Subtotal 616,580 592,714 Inter-segment eliminations (2) (134 ) (11 ) Total $ 616,446 $ 592,703 Operating Income Truckload Transportation Services $ 57,628 $ 29,089 Werner Logistics 4,574 1,085 Other (1) 866 2,900 Corporate (597 ) (2,008 ) Total $ 62,471 $ 31,066

(1) Other includes our driver training schools, transportation-related activities such as third-party equipment maintenance and equipment leasing, and other business activities.



(2) Inter-segment eliminations represent transactions between reporting segments that are eliminated in consolidation.

OPERATING STATISTICS BY SEGMENT (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021 2020 % Chg Truckload Transportation Services segment Average trucks in service 7,790 7,862 (0.9 ) % Average revenues per truck per week (1) $ 4,055 $ 4,003 1.3 % Total trucks (at quarter end) Company 7,360 7,350 0.1 % Independent contractor 375 485 (22.7 ) % Total trucks 7,735 7,835 (1.3 ) % Total trailers (at quarter end) 22,710 21,910 3.7 % One-Way Truckload Trucking revenues, net of fuel surcharge (in 000’s) $ 156,839 $ 177,849 (11.8 ) % Average trucks in service 2,856 3,271 (12.7 ) % Total trucks (at quarter end) 2,815 3,150 (10.6 ) % Average percentage of empty miles 11.35 % 11.83 % (4.1 ) % Average revenues per truck per week (1) $ 4,224 $ 4,182 1.0 % Average % change YOY in revenues per total mile (1) 9.5 % (3.7 ) % Average % change YOY in total miles per truck per week (7.7 ) % 5.1 % Average completed trip length in miles (loaded) 853 863 (1.2 ) % Dedicated Trucking revenues, net of fuel surcharge (in 000’s) $ 253,813 $ 231,249 9.8 % Average trucks in service 4,934 4,591 7.5 % Total trucks (at quarter end) 4,920 4,685 5.0 % Average revenues per truck per week (1) $ 3,957 $ 3,874 2.1 % Werner Logistics segment Average trucks in service 39 32 21.9 % Total trucks (at quarter end) 39 30 30.0 % Total trailers (at quarter end) 1,440 1,625 (11.4 ) %

(1) Net of fuel surcharge revenues

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021 2020 Capital expenditures, net $ 37,866 $ 18,840 Cash flow from operations 135,867 133,376 Return on assets (annualized) 8.6 % 4.4 % Return on equity (annualized) 15.4 % 8.3 %





CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET (In thousands, except share amounts) March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 83,130 $ 29,334 Accounts receivable, trade, less allowance of $8,897 and $8,686, respectively 347,902 341,104 Other receivables 44,363 23,491 Inventories and supplies 11,919 12,062 Prepaid taxes, licenses and permits 12,876 17,231 Other current assets 32,719 33,694 Total current assets 532,909 456,916 Property and equipment 2,410,791 2,405,335 Less – accumulated depreciation 873,449 862,077 Property and equipment, net 1,537,342 1,543,258 Other non-current assets (1) 159,275 156,502 Total assets $ 2,229,526 $ 2,156,676 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 113,064 $ 83,263 Current portion of long-term debt — 25,000 Insurance and claims accruals 91,097 76,917 Accrued payroll 41,912 35,594 Accrued expenses 25,350 25,032 Income taxes payable 19,226 7,824 Other current liabilities 17,112 20,384 Total current liabilities 307,761 274,014 Long-term debt, net of current portion 175,000 175,000 Other long-term liabilities 41,485 43,114 Insurance and claims accruals, net of current portion (1) 235,850 231,638 Deferred income taxes 241,700 237,870 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 80,533,536 shares issued; 67,918,148 and 67,931,726 shares outstanding, respectively 805 805 Paid-in capital 114,588 116,039 Retained earnings 1,478,616 1,438,916 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (23,098 ) (22,833 ) Treasury stock, at cost; 12,615,388 and 12,601,810 shares, respectively (343,181 ) (337,887 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,227,730 1,195,040 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,229,526 $ 2,156,676

(1) Under the terms of our insurance policies, we are the primary obligor of the damage award in the previously mentioned adverse jury verdict, and as such, we have recorded a $79.2 million receivable from our third party insurance providers in other non-current assets and a corresponding liability of the same amount in the long-term portion of insurance and claims accruals in the unaudited condensed balance sheets as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020.