Brookline Bancorp Announces First Quarter Results

Net Income of $26.5 million, EPS of $0.34



Quarterly Dividend Increase of 4.3%

BOSTON, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) (the “Company”) today announced net income of $26.5 million, or $0.34 per basic and diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021, compared to net income of $26.7 million, or $0.34 per basic and diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020, and net loss of $(17.3) million, or $(0.22) per basic and diluted share, for the first quarter of 2020.

“Our Company’s solid performance continued in the first quarter and I am pleased to announce an increase in our dividend to $0.12 per share,” Paul Perrault, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company continued, “We are proud of the work that our employees have done in supporting our customers and communities over the past year and we look forward to a continued strong performance for the remainder of the year.”

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets at March 31, 2021 decreased $382.6 million to $8.6 billion from $8.9 billion at December 31, 2020, and increased $98.2 million from $8.5 billion at March 31, 2020. At March 31, 2021, total loans and leases were $7.3 billion, representing a decrease of $2.0 million from December 31, 2020, and an increase of $445.0 million from March 31, 2020.

On December 27, 2020, the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits, and Venues Act (the “Economic Aid Act”) was signed into law. The Economic Aid Act created a new round of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans administered by the Small Business Administration (“SBA”). The Company participated in the new round of PPP lending and, as of March 31, 2021, has funded 1,342 PPP loans totaling $249.5 million. The Company funded 2,922 PPP loans totaling $581.7 million in the first two rounds of PPP funding which closed on August 8, 2020, of which $355.3 million remains outstanding, net of deferred fees and costs, at March 31, 2021.

Total investment securities at March 31, 2021 decreased $15.9 million to $730.4 million from $746.3 million at December 31, 2020, and decreased $33.7 million from $764.1 million at March 31, 2020. Total cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2021 decreased $304.0 million to $130.9 million from $434.9 million at December 31, 2020, and decreased $209.8 million from $340.8 million at March 31, 2020. As of March 31, 2021, total investment securities and total cash and cash equivalents represented 10.1 percent of total assets as compared to 13.2 percent and 13.1 percent as of December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively.

Total deposits at March 31, 2021 decreased $43.9 million to $6.87 billion from $6.91 billion at December 31, 2020 and increased $1.0 billion from $5.9 billion at March 31, 2020.

Total borrowed funds at March 31, 2021 decreased $274.2 million to $546.0 million from $820.2 million at December 31, 2020 and decreased $745.8 million from $1.3 billion at March 31, 2020.

The ratio of stockholders’ equity to total assets was 11.04 percent at March 31, 2021, as compared to 10.53 percent at December 31, 2020, and 10.78 percent at March 31, 2020. The ratio of tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) was 9.31 percent at March 31, 2021, as compared to 8.86 percent at December 31, 2020, and 9.02 percent at March 31, 2020. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) increased $0.05 from $9.96 at December 31, 2020 to $10.01 at March 31, 2021, compared to $9.49 at March 31, 2020.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income increased $0.9 million to $69.1 million during the first quarter of 2021 from $68.2 million at the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The net interest margin increased 16 basis points to 3.39 percent for the three months ended March 31, 2021 from 3.23 percent for the three months ended December 31, 2020.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Total non-interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 increased $0.6 million to $4.8 million from $4.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The increase was primarily driven by an increase of $0.6 million in gain on sales of loans and leases and an increase of $0.3 million in loan level derivative income, net, partially offset by a decrease of $0.3 million in other non-interest income.

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

On January 1, 2020, the Company adopted ASU 2016-13 "Financial Instruments-Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments", commonly referred to as CECL.

The Company recorded a negative provision for credit losses of $2.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to a negative provision for credit losses of $2.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Total net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2021 were $1.8 million compared to $4.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease is primarily driven by a decrease of $3.4 million in the net charge-offs of commercial real estate loans, partially offset by an increase in the net charge-offs of commercial loans and equipment financing of $0.3 million and $0.5 million, respectively. The ratio of net loan and lease charge-offs to average loans and leases on an annualized basis decreased to 10 basis points for the first quarter of 2021 from 24 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2020.

The allowance for loan and lease losses represented 1.51 percent of total loans and leases at March 31, 2021, compared to 1.57 percent at December 31, 2020, and 1.66 percent at March 31, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for loan and lease losses represents 1.65 percent coverage at March 31, 2021 compared to 1.69 percent at December 31, 2020.

ASSET QUALITY

The ratio of nonperforming loans and leases to total loans and leases was 0.43 percent at March 31, 2021, a decrease from 0.53 percent at December 31, 2020. Total nonaccrual loans and leases decreased $7.4 million to $31.0 million at March 31, 2021 from $38.4 million at December 31, 2020. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.44 percent at March 31, 2021, a decrease from 0.50 percent at December 31, 2020. Total nonperforming assets decreased $7.6 million to $37.4 million at March 31, 2021 from $45.0 million at December 31, 2020.

From March 1, 2020 through the earlier of January 1, 2022 or 60 days after the termination date of the national emergency declared by the President on March 13, 2020 concerning the COVID-19 outbreak (the “national emergency”), a financial institution may elect to suspend the requirements under accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. for loan modifications related to the COVID-19 pandemic that would otherwise be categorized as a troubled debt restructured, including impairment accounting. This troubled debt restructuring relief applies for the term of the loan modification that occurs during the applicable period for a loan that was not more than 30 days past due as of December 31, 2019. Financial institutions are required to maintain records of the volume of loans involved in modifications to which troubled debt restructuring relief is applicable. As of March 31, 2021, approximately 88 percent of loans granted an initial loan payment deferral have returned to payment status and 341 credits totaling $126 million or 1.7 percent of total loans outstanding are operating under modified terms.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Non-interest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 increased $0.8 million to $40.8 million from $40.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The increase was primarily driven by increases of $0.8 million in compensation and employee benefits expense, $0.3 million in equipment and data processing, $0.2 million in occupancy and $0.2 million in other non-interest expense, partially offset by decreases of $0.6 million in FDIC insurance expense and $0.1 million in professional services.

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

The effective tax rate was 24.9 percent for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to 22.7 percent for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 27.5 percent for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

RETURNS ON AVERAGE ASSETS AND AVERAGE EQUITY

The annualized return on average assets increased to 1.21 percent during the first quarter 2021 from 1.20 percent for the fourth quarter of 2020.

The annualized return on average stockholders' equity decreased to 11.18 percent during the first quarter of 2021 from 11.38 percent for the fourth quarter of 2020. The annualized return on average tangible stockholders’ equity decreased to 13.51 percent for the first quarter of 2021 from 13.79 percent for the fourth quarter of 2020.

DIVIDEND DECLARED

The Company’s Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.12 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, an increase of half a cent from the prior period. The dividend will be paid on May 28, 2021 to stockholders of record on May 14, 2021, representing an increase of 4.3 percent from the prior quarter.

ABOUT BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company with $8.6 billion in assets and branch locations in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank and Bank Rhode Island (the "banks"). The Company provides commercial and retail banking services, cash management and investment services to customers throughout Central New England. More information about Brookline Bancorp, Inc. and its banks can be found at the following websites: www.brooklinebank.com and www.bankri.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical or current facts are forward-looking statements, including statements regard the potential effects of COVID-19 on the Company’s business, credit quality, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations. Forward-looking statements made with regard to the potential effects of COVID-19 on the Company’s business, financial condition, credit quality, liquidity and results of operation may differ, possibly materially, from what is included in this press release due to factors and future developments that are uncertain and beyond the scope of the Company’s control. These included, but are not limited to, continued deterioration in employment levels, general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which the Company operates; changes in consumer behavior due to changing political business and economic conditions or legislative or regulatory initiatives; the possibility that future credit losses may be higher than currently expected; reputational risk relating to the Company’s participation in the Paycheck Protection Program and other pandemic-related legislative and regulatory initiatives and programs; and turbulence in capital and debt markets. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties which are difficult to predict. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among others, the risks outlined in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

BASIS OF PRESENTATION

The Company's consolidated financial statements have been prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) as set forth by the Financial Accounting Standards Board in its Accounting Standards Codification and through the rules and interpretive releases of the SEC under the authority of federal securities laws. Certain amounts previously reported have been reclassified to conform to the current period's presentation.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as operating earnings, operating return on average assets, operating return on average tangible assets, operating return on average stockholders' equity, operating return on average tangible stockholders' equity, the allowance for loan and lease losses related to originated loans and leases as a percentage of originated loans and leases, tangible book value per common share, tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible assets (annualized) and return on average tangible stockholders' equity (annualized). These non-GAAP financial measures provide information for investors to effectively analyze financial trends of ongoing business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector. A detailed reconciliation table of the Company's GAAP to the non-GAAP measures is attached.

BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited) At and for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

(Dollars In Thousands Except per Share Data) Earnings Data: Net interest income $ 69,109 $ 68,225 $ 65,938 $ 64,288 $ 61,712 (Credit) provision for credit losses (2,147 ) (2,103 ) 4,528 5,347 54,114 Non-interest income 4,794 4,219 4,862 6,235 9,328 Non-interest expense 40,811 40,038 40,947 39,109 40,748 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 35,239 34,509 25,325 26,067 (23,822 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Brookline Bancorp, Inc. 26,454 26,663 18,679 19,571 (17,276 ) Performance Ratios: Net interest margin (1) 3.39 % 3.23 % 3.08 % 3.09 % 3.31 % Interest-rate spread (1) 3.15 % 3.03 % 2.85 % 2.75 % 2.91 % Return on average assets (annualized) 1.21 % 1.20 % 0.83 % 0.88 % (0.87 )% Return on average tangible assets (annualized) (non-GAAP) 1.24 % 1.22 % 0.84 % 0.90 % (0.89 )% Return on average stockholders' equity (annualized) 11.18 % 11.38 % 7.99 % 8.45 % (7.30 )% Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) 13.51 % 13.79 % 9.70 % 10.28 % (8.84 )% Efficiency ratio (2) 55.22 % 55.27 % 57.83 % 55.46 % 57.36 % Per Common Share Data: Net income (loss) — Basic $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 0.24 $ 0.25 $ (0.22 ) Net income (loss) — Diluted 0.34 0.34 0.24 0.25 (0.22 ) Cash dividends declared 0.120 0.115 0.115 0.115 0.115 Book value per share (end of period) 12.10 12.05 11.84 11.75 11.57 Tangible book value per share (end of period) (non-GAAP) 10.01 9.96 9.77 9.67 9.49 Stock price (end of period) 15.00 12.04 8.65 10.08 11.28 Balance Sheet: Total assets $ 8,559,810 $ 8,942,424 $ 9,000,192 $ 9,069,667 $ 8,461,591 Total loans and leases 7,267,552 7,269,553 7,396,358 7,407,697 6,822,527 Total deposits 6,866,786 6,910,696 6,792,523 6,440,233 5,889,938 Brookline Bancorp, Inc. stockholders’ equity 945,399 941,778 935,558 926,413 912,568 Asset Quality: Nonperforming assets $ 37,403 $ 44,963 $ 39,365 $ 42,754 $ 41,122 Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.44 % 0.50 % 0.44 % 0.47 % 0.49 % Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 109,837 $ 114,379 $ 119,971 $ 119,553 $ 113,181 Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases 1.51 % 1.57 % 1.62 % 1.61 % 1.66 % Net loan and lease charge-offs $ 1,760 $ 4,381 $ 4,963 $ 1,383 $ 2,234 Net loan and lease charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases (annualized) 0.10 % 0.24 % 0.27 % 0.08 % 0.13 % Capital Ratios: Stockholders’ equity to total assets 11.04 % 10.53 % 10.39 % 10.21 % 10.78 % Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 9.31 % 8.86 % 8.73 % 8.56 % 9.02 % (1) Calculated on a fully tax-equivalent basis. (2) Calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income plus non-interest income.





BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020 ASSETS (In Thousands Except Share Data) Cash and due from banks $ 41,284 $ 36,069 $ 33,818 $ 38,522 $ 86,996 Short-term investments 89,643 398,848 283,515 216,394 253,772 Total cash and cash equivalents 130,927 434,917 317,333 254,916 340,768 Investment securities available-for-sale 729,901 745,822 783,867 854,505 761,539 Investment securities held-to-maturity - - - - - Equity securities held-for-trading 518 526 525 1,992 2,558 Total investment securities 730,419 746,348 784,392 856,497 764,097 Loans and leases: Commercial real estate loans 3,790,341 3,823,826 3,835,372 3,837,703 3,762,158 Commercial loans and leases 2,324,202 2,274,899 2,354,613 2,361,463 1,826,866 Consumer loans 1,153,009 1,170,828 1,206,373 1,208,531 1,233,503 Total loans and leases 7,267,552 7,269,553 7,396,358 7,407,697 6,822,527 Allowance for loan and lease losses (109,837 ) (114,379 ) (119,971 ) (119,553 ) (113,181 ) Net loans and leases 7,157,715 7,155,174 7,276,387 7,288,144 6,709,346 Restricted equity securities 40,400 49,786 61,715 71,638 68,472 Premises and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 72,524 71,568 72,441 73,127 73,786 Right-of-use asset operating leases 23,180 24,143 23,492 24,343 24,789 Deferred tax asset 42,857 40,129 42,269 42,683 38,141 Goodwill 160,427 160,427 160,427 160,427 160,427 Identified intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 2,920 3,152 3,464 3,775 4,087 Other real estate owned and repossessed assets 6,383 6,515 1,413 1,454 2,038 Other assets 192,058 250,265 256,859 292,663 275,640 Total assets $ 8,559,810 $ 8,942,424 $ 9,000,192 $ 9,069,667 $ 8,461,591 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Demand checking accounts $ 1,724,170 $ 1,592,205 $ 1,550,267 $ 1,603,037 $ 1,175,329 NOW accounts 481,988 513,948 459,902 417,622 361,854 Savings accounts 724,504 701,659 716,630 657,758 653,026 Money market accounts 2,192,468 2,018,977 1,878,258 1,809,868 1,676,092 Certificate of deposit accounts 1,273,105 1,389,998 1,492,913 1,601,768 1,669,509 Brokered deposit accounts 470,551 693,909 694,553 350,180 354,128 Total deposits 6,866,786 6,910,696 6,792,523 6,440,233 5,889,938 Borrowed funds: Advances from the FHLBB 378,646 648,849 841,169 1,267,570 1,137,431 Subordinated debentures and notes 83,783 83,746 83,707 83,668 83,630 Other borrowed funds 83,574 87,652 80,169 55,431 70,743 Total borrowed funds 546,003 820,247 1,005,045 1,406,669 1,291,804 Operating lease liabilities 23,180 24,143 23,492 24,343 24,789 Mortgagors’ escrow accounts 6,483 5,901 6,429 6,467 7,441 Reserve for unfunded credits 13,705 13,071 13,964 14,816 17,222 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 158,254 226,588 223,181 250,726 317,829 Total liabilities 7,614,411 8,000,646 8,064,634 8,143,254 7,549,023 Stockholders' equity: Brookline Bancorp, Inc. stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 85,177,172 shares issued, 85,177,172 shares issued, 85,177,172 shares issued, 85,177,172 shares issued, and 85,177,172 shares issued, respectively 852 852 852 852 852 Additional paid-in capital 737,882 737,178 736,294 738,155 737,422 Retained earnings, partially restricted 282,301 264,892 247,336 237,808 227,359 Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,082 16,490 18,782 19,538 16,947 Treasury stock, at cost; 6,534,602, 6,525,783, 5,629,854, 5,859,708, and 5,862,811 shares, respectively (77,463 ) (77,343 ) (67,376 ) (69,572 ) (69,617 ) Unallocated common stock held by the Employee Stock Ownership Plan; 44,502, 51,114, 58,227, 65,334, and 72,441 shares, respectively (255 ) (291 ) (330 ) (368 ) (395 ) Total stockholders' equity 945,399 941,778 935,558 926,413 912,568 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,559,810 $ 8,942,424 $ 9,000,192 $ 9,069,667 $ 8,461,591





BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 (In Thousands Except Share Data) Interest and dividend income: Loans and leases $ 75,009 $ 76,583 $ 76,240 $ 77,416 $ 79,559 Debt securities 3,118 3,335 3,746 3,701 2,976 Marketable and restricted equity securities 301 490 672 908 778 Short-term investments 39 59 46 99 209 Total interest and dividend income 78,467 80,467 80,704 82,124 83,522 Interest expense: Deposits 6,707 8,825 10,583 12,778 16,240 Borrowed funds 2,651 3,417 4,183 5,058 5,570 Total interest expense 9,358 12,242 14,766 17,836 21,810 Net interest income 69,109 68,225 65,938 64,288 61,712 (Credit) provision for credit losses (2,147 ) (2,103 ) 4,528 5,347 54,114 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 71,256 70,328 61,410 58,941 7,598 Non-interest income: Deposit fees 2,281 2,358 2,305 1,929 2,458 Loan fees 599 588 397 513 550 Loan level derivative income, net 474 145 527 1,440 2,156 (Loss) gain on investment securities, net (7 ) - 54 586 1,330 Gain on sales of loans and leases held-for-sale 709 67 632 299 120 Other 738 1,061 947 1,468 2,714 Total non-interest income 4,794 4,219 4,862 6,235 9,328 Non-interest expense: Compensation and employee benefits 25,821 25,054 26,092 24,619 25,219 Occupancy 4,004 3,806 3,802 3,825 3,953 Equipment and data processing 4,493 4,193 4,293 4,155 4,703 Professional services 1,226 1,338 1,112 1,056 1,651 FDIC insurance 1,044 1,630 1,363 858 378 Advertising and marketing 1,100 1,010 1,024 1,017 1,075 Amortization of identified intangible assets 232 312 312 311 336 Other 2,891 2,695 2,949 3,268 3,433 Total non-interest expense 40,811 40,038 40,947 39,109 40,748 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 35,239 34,509 25,325 26,067 (23,822 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 8,785 7,846 6,646 6,496 (6,546 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Brookline Bancorp, Inc. $ 26,454 $ 26,663 $ 18,679 $ 19,571 $ (17,276 ) Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 0.24 $ 0.25 $ (0.22 ) Diluted $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 0.24 $ 0.25 $ (0.22 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period: Basic 78,143,752 78,533,351 78,948,139 78,849,282 79,481,462 Diluted 78,404,063 78,680,873 79,055,901 79,015,274 79,665,774 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.115 $ 0.115 $ 0.115 $ 0.115 $ 0.115





BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Asset Quality Analysis (Unaudited) At and for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 (Dollars in Thousands) NONPERFORMING ASSETS: Loans and leases accounted for on a nonaccrual basis: Commercial real estate mortgage $ 3,611 $ 3,300 $ 10,841 $ 10,139 $ 10,937 Multi-family mortgage - - - - 85 Construction 3,853 3,853 - - - Total commercial real estate loans 7,464 7,153 10,841 10,139 11,022 Commercial 3,161 7,702 7,751 12,427 12,991 Equipment financing 15,772 16,757 13,372 13,100 10,356 Condominium association 106 112 117 190 203 Total commercial loans and leases 19,039 24,571 21,240 25,717 23,550 Residential mortgage 3,722 5,587 4,634 4,157 3,446 Home equity 793 1,136 1,235 1,278 1,059 Other consumer 2 1 2 9 7 Total consumer loans 4,517 6,724 5,871 5,444 4,512 Total nonaccrual loans and leases 31,020 38,448 37,952 41,300 39,084 Other real estate owned 5,328 5,415 - - - Other repossessed assets 1,055 1,100 1,413 1,454 2,038 Total nonperforming assets $ 37,403 $ 44,963 $ 39,365 $ 42,754 $ 41,122 Loans and leases past due greater than 90 days and still accruing $ 1,179 $ 11,975 $ 1,180 $ 1,974 $ 1,045 Troubled debt restructurings on accrual 16,770 11,483 11,309 10,172 16,480 Troubled debt restructurings on nonaccrual 6,293 7,476 5,742 5,972 5,819 Total troubled debt restructurings $ 23,063 $ 18,959 $ 17,051 $ 16,144 $ 22,299 Nonperforming loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases 0.43 % 0.53 % 0.51 % 0.56 % 0.57 % Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.44 % 0.50 % 0.44 % 0.47 % 0.49 % PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES: Allowance for loan and lease losses at beginning of period $ 114,379 $ 119,971 $ 119,553 $ 113,181 $ 61,082 CECL adjustment to retained earnings - - - - 6,632 Charge-offs (2,143 ) (4,810 ) (5,511 ) (1,803 ) (2,539 ) Recoveries 383 429 548 420 305 Net charge-offs (1,760 ) (4,381 ) (4,963 ) (1,383 ) (2,234 ) Provision for loan and lease losses excluding unfunded commitments * (2,782 ) (1,211 ) 5,381 7,755 47,701 Allowance for loan and lease losses at end of period $ 109,837 $ 114,379 $ 119,971 $ 119,553 $ 113,181 Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases 1.51 % 1.57 % 1.62 % 1.61 % 1.66 % NET CHARGE-OFFS: Commercial real estate loans $ - $ 3,444 $ 70 $ (94 ) $ - Commercial loans and leases 1,809 1,011 4,917 1,498 2,280 Consumer loans (49 ) (74 ) (24 ) (21 ) (46 ) Total net charge-offs $ 1,760 $ 4,381 $ 4,963 $ 1,383 $ 2,234 Net loan and lease charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases (annualized) 0.10 % 0.24 % 0.27 % 0.08 % 0.13 % *Provision for loan and lease losses does not include provision (credit) of $0.6 million, $(0.9) million, $(0.9) million, $2.4 million and $6.4 million for credit losses on unfunded commitments during the three months ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively.





BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Average Yields / Costs (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 Average Balance Interest (1) Average Yield/ Cost Average Balance Interest (1) Average Yield/ Cost Average Balance Interest (1) Average Yield/ Cost (Dollars in Thousands) Assets: Interest-earning assets: Investments: Debt securities (2) $ 754,699 $ 3,118 1.65 % $ 770,414 $ 3,334 1.73 % $ 605,885 $ 3,024 2.00 % Marketable and restricted equity securities (2) 45,673 301 2.64 % 51,469 491 3.81 % 58,881 786 5.33 % Short-term investments 191,751 39 0.08 % 223,665 59 0.10 % 84,309 209 0.99 % Total investments 992,123 3,458 1.39 % 1,045,548 3,884 1.49 % 749,075 4,019 2.15 % Loans and Leases: Commercial real estate loans (3) 3,785,897 34,245 3.62 % 3,833,172 35,526 3.63 % 3,697,011 40,468 4.33 % Commercial loans (3) 1,249,824 12,746 4.08 % 1,260,883 11,936 3.71 % 783,309 8,328 4.21 % Equipment financing (3) 1,079,039 18,043 6.69 % 1,086,855 18,626 6.86 % 1,052,846 18,946 7.20 % Residential mortgage loans (3) 780,785 7,232 3.71 % 803,884 7,530 3.75 % 810,583 7,934 3.92 % Other consumer loans (3) 375,590 2,795 3.02 % 385,818 3,020 3.10 % 417,815 3,955 3.79 % Total loans and leases 7,271,135 75,061 4.13 % 7,370,612 76,638 4.16 % 6,761,564 79,631 4.71 % Total interest-earning assets 8,263,258 78,519 3.80 % 8,416,160 80,522 3.83 % 7,510,639 83,650 4.46 % Non-interest-earning assets 450,900 458,307 455,187 Total assets $ 8,714,158 $ 8,874,467 $ 7,965,826 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: NOW accounts $ 477,893 130 0.11 % $ 451,014 126 0.11 % $ 359,641 116 0.13 % Savings accounts 712,728 235 0.13 % 701,378 245 0.14 % 626,945 643 0.41 % Money market accounts 2,084,503 1,486 0.29 % 1,947,686 1,546 0.32 % 1,678,649 4,241 1.02 % Certificates of deposit 1,328,112 4,154 1.27 % 1,452,867 5,718 1.57 % 1,682,900 9,251 2.21 % Brokered deposit accounts 610,824 702 0.47 % 746,281 1,190 0.63 % 358,003 1,989 2.23 % Total interest-bearing deposits 5,214,060 6,707 0.52 % 5,299,226 8,825 0.66 % 4,706,138 16,240 1.39 % Borrowings Advances from the FHLBB 488,537 1,370 1.12 % 619,844 2,118 1.34 % 772,462 4,097 2.10 % Subordinated debentures and notes 83,764 1,242 5.93 % 83,725 1,245 5.95 % 83,609 1,284 6.14 % Other borrowed funds 92,391 39 0.17 % 81,320 54 0.26 % 91,052 189 0.84 % Total borrowings 664,692 2,651 1.60 % 784,889 3,417 1.70 % 947,123 5,570 2.33 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,878,752 9,358 0.65 % 6,084,115 12,242 0.80 % 5,653,261 21,810 1.55 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand checking accounts 1,643,373 1,587,618 1,134,314 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 245,551 265,440 232,113 Total liabilities 7,767,676 7,937,173 7,019,688 Stockholders’ equity 946,482 937,294 946,138 Total liabilities and equity $ 8,714,158 $ 8,874,467 $ 7,965,826 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) /Interest-rate spread (4) 69,161 3.15 % 68,280 3.03 % 61,840 2.91 % Less adjustment of tax-exempt income 52 55 128 Net interest income $ 69,109 $ 68,225 $ 61,712 Net interest margin (5) 3.39 % 3.23 % 3.31 % (1) Tax-exempt income on debt securities, equity securities and revenue bonds included in commercial real estate loans is included on a tax-equivalent basis. (2) Average balances include unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities. Dividend payments may not be consistent and average yield on equity securities may vary from month to month. (3) Loans on nonaccrual status are included in the average balances. (4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net interest margin represents net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) divided by average interest-earning assets on an actual/actual basis.







BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited) At and for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Reconciliation Table - Non-GAAP Financial Information (Dollars in Thousands Except Share Data) Net income attributable to Brookline Bancorp, Inc. $ 26,454 $ (17,276 ) Less: Security gains (losses) (after-tax) (5 ) 964 Operating earnings $ 26,459 $ (18,240 ) Operating earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.34 $ (0.23 ) Diluted 0.34 (0.23 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period: Basic 78,143,752 79,481,462 Diluted 78,404,063 79,665,774 Return on average assets * 1.21 % (0.87 )% Less: Security gains (losses) (after-tax) * - % 0.05 % Operating return on average assets * 1.21 % (0.92 )% Return on average tangible assets * 1.24 % (0.89 )% Less: Security gains (losses) (after-tax) * - % 0.05 % Operating return on average tangible assets * 1.24 % (0.94 )% Return on average stockholders' equity * 11.18 % (7.30 )% Less: Security gains (losses) (after-tax) * - % 0.41 % Operating return on average stockholders' equity * 11.18 % (7.71 )% Return on average tangible stockholders' equity * 13.51 % (8.84 )% Less: Security gains (losses) (after-tax) * - % 0.49 % Operating return on average tangible stockholders' equity * 13.51 % (9.33 )% * Ratios at and for the three months ended are annualized. At and for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

(Dollars in Thousands) Net income (loss), as reported $ 26,454 $ 26,663 $ 18,679 $ 19,571 $ (17,276 ) Average total assets $ 8,714,158 $ 8,874,467 $ 9,018,672 $ 8,869,540 $ 7,965,826 Less: Average goodwill and average identified intangible assets, net 163,457 163,758 164,072 164,385 164,701 Average tangible assets $ 8,550,701 $ 8,710,709 $ 8,854,600 $ 8,705,155 $ 7,801,125 Return on average tangible assets (annualized) 1.24 % 1.22 % 0.84 % 0.90 % (0.89 )% Average total stockholders’ equity $ 946,482 $ 937,294 $ 934,632 $ 926,239 $ 946,138 Less: Average goodwill and average identified intangible assets, net 163,457 163,758 164,072 164,385 164,701 Average tangible stockholders’ equity $ 783,025 $ 773,536 $ 770,560 $ 761,854 $ 781,437 Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (annualized) 13.51 % 13.79 % 9.70 % 10.28 % (8.84 )% Brookline Bancorp, Inc. stockholders’ equity $ 945,399 $ 941,778 $ 935,558 $ 926,413 $ 912,568 Less: Goodwill 160,427 160,427 160,427 160,427 160,427 Identified intangible assets, net 2,920 3,152 3,464 3,775 4,087 Tangible stockholders' equity $ 782,052 $ 778,199 $ 771,667 $ 762,211 $ 748,054 Total assets $ 8,559,810 $ 8,942,424 $ 9,000,192 $ 9,069,667 $ 8,461,591 Less: Goodwill 160,427 160,427 160,427 160,427 160,427 Identified intangible assets, net 2,920 3,152 3,464 3,775 4,087 Tangible assets $ 8,396,463 $ 8,778,845 $ 8,836,301 $ 8,905,465 $ 8,297,077 Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets 9.31 % 8.86 % 8.73 % 8.56 % 9.02 % Tangible stockholders' equity $ 782,052 $ 778,199 $ 771,667 $ 762,211 $ 748,054 Number of common shares issued 85,177,172 85,177,172 85,177,172 85,177,172 85,177,172 Less: Treasury shares 6,534,602 6,525,783 5,629,854 5,859,708 5,862,811 Unallocated ESOP shares 44,502 51,114 58,227 65,334 72,441 Unvested restricted shares 449,981 458,800 487,318 398,188 395,085 Number of common shares outstanding 78,148,087 78,141,475 79,001,773 78,853,942 78,846,835 Tangible book value per common share $ 10.01 $ 9.96 $ 9.77 $ 9.67 $ 9.49 Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 109,837 $ 114,379 $ 119,971 $ 119,553 $ 113,181 Total loans and leases $ 7,267,552 $ 7,269,553 $ 7,396,358 $ 7,407,697 $ 6,822,527 Less: Total PPP loans 604,790 489,216 568,383 565,768 - Total loans and leases excluding PPP loans $ 6,662,762 $ 6,780,337 $ 6,827,975 $ 6,841,929 $ 6,822,527 Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases less PPP loans 1.65 % 1.69 % 1.76 % 1.75 % 1.66 %







