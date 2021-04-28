Ziopharm Oncology Scientific Advisor Laurence J. N. Cooper, PhD, MD, Presented Today at Aldevron’s Virtual Breakthrough Speakers Series

BOSTON, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ziopharm Oncology, Inc. (“Ziopharm” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ZIOP), announced today that Laurence J.N. Cooper, PhD, MD, Scientific Advisor to the Company, was the inaugural presenter at Aldevron’s Virtual Breakthrough Speaker Series.



“I am excited to participate in this important event on behalf of Ziopharm,” said Dr. Cooper. “I always look forward to engaging with the team at Aldevron for the benefit of interested scientists, clinicians and others. Aldevron and Ziopharm share a focused passion on developing innovative therapies for patients suffering from cancer.”

The presentation was followed by a discussion with Aldevron’s President of its Nucleic Acids Business Unit, Michelle Berg, and co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, John Ballantyne. Dr. Ballantyne commented, “It is very fitting that Dr. Cooper kicked off our Breakthrough Speaker Series. We have worked closely with the team at Ziopharm for years and look forward to a continued strong partnership. Ziopharm is a clear leader in the next generation of cellular therapy companies, and it’s exciting to learn more about their work and the breakthroughs they are making.”

Dr. Cooper’s comments focused on the distinctive advantages of Ziopharm’s suite of T-cell therapies, including its proprietary non-viral gene transfer system, Sleeping Beauty. The discussion highlights the significant patient need and commercial opportunity in both hematological and epithelial solid tumor cancers.

The pre-recorded session is posted on Aldevron’s website and can be accessed using this link.

About Ziopharm Oncology, Inc.

Ziopharm is developing non-viral and cytokine-driven cell and gene therapies that weaponize the body’s immune system to treat the millions of people globally diagnosed with cancer each year. With its multiplatform approach, Ziopharm is at the forefront of immuno-oncology. Ziopharm’s pipeline is built for commercially scalable, cost effective T-cell receptor T-cell therapies based on its non-viral Sleeping Beauty gene transfer platform, a precisely controlled IL-12 gene therapy, and rapidly manufactured Sleeping Beauty-enabled CD19-specific CAR-T program. The Company has clinical and strategic collaborations with the National Cancer Institute, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. For more information, please visit www.ziopharm.com.

