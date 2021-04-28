TTM Technologies, Inc. Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Results

SANTA ANA, Calif., April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI), a leading global printed circuit board (“PCB”) and radio frequency (“RF”) components and assemblies manufacturer, today reported results for the first quarter of fiscal 2021, which ended on March 29, 2021.



First Quarter 2021 Highlights

Net sales were $526.4 million

GAAP net loss of $3.2 million, or ($0.03) per diluted share

Non-GAAP net income was $25.3 million, or $0.23 per diluted share

Cash flow from operations was $41.1 million

Successful completion of $500 million Senior Notes offering at 4.0% due 2029, redemption of previously issued $375 million Senior Notes at 5.625% due 2025, and repayment of $40 million US ABL



First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Net sales for the first quarter of 2021 were $526.4 million, compared to $497.6 million from continuing operations in the first quarter of 2020.

GAAP operating income from for the first quarter of 2021 was $19.8 million. This compares to GAAP operating income of $16.2 million from continuing operations in the first quarter of 2020.

GAAP net loss for the first quarter of 2021 was $3.2 million, inclusive of $15.2 million of debt extinguishment related charges, or ($0.03) per diluted share, compared to net loss of $3.2 million, or ($0.03) per diluted share from continuing operations in the first quarter of 2020.



On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the first quarter of 2021 was $25.3 million, or $0.23 per diluted share. This compares to non-GAAP net income of $16.7 million, or $0.16 per diluted share from continuing operations in the first quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2021 was $61.0 million, or 11.6 percent of net sales, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $60.2 million, or 12.1 percent of net sales, from continuing operations, in the first quarter of 2020.

“In the first quarter, TTM delivered revenue and non-GAAP earnings above the midpoint of the previously guided range despite significant challenges from COVID-19 and tight supply conditions for certain raw materials. The solid performance was driven by better than expected sales across all end markets led by strong year on year growth from the automotive and data center computing end markets,” said Tom Edman, CEO of TTM. “Additionally, strict financial discipline drove solid operating cash flow in the quarter. Our improved financial performance enabled us to issue $500 million of new Senior Notes at a lower interest rate and longer tenor than our previous Senior Notes which were redeemed. These achievements reflect the strategic changes made to strengthen TTM, particularly the divestiture of the volatile mobility business which normally caused weak seasonal results in the first half of the year.”

Business Outlook

TTM estimates that revenue for the second quarter of 2021 will be in the range of $525 million to $565 million, and non-GAAP net income will be in the range of $0.27 to $0.33 per diluted share.

About TTM

TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs and backplane assemblies as well as a global designer and manufacturer of high-frequency radio frequency (RF) and microwave components and assemblies. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The preliminary financial results included in this press release represent the most current information available to management. The company’s actual results when disclosed in its Form 10-Q may differ from these preliminary results as a result of the completion of the company’s financial closing procedures; final adjustments; completion of the review by the company’s independent registered accounting firm; and other developments that may arise between now and the disclosure of the final results. This release contains forward-looking statements that relate to future events or performance. TTM cautions you that such statements are simply predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. These statements reflect TTM's current expectations, and TTM does not undertake to update or revise these forward looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied in this or other TTM statements will not be realized. Further, these statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond TTM's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact of COVID-19, general market and economic conditions, including interest rates, currency exchange rates and consumer spending, demand for TTM's products, market pressures on prices of TTM's products and raw materials used in TTM’s products, warranty claims, changes in product mix, contemplated significant capital expenditures and related financing requirements, TTM's dependence upon a small number of customers and other factors set forth in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's public reports filed with the SEC.

About Our Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes information about TTM’s adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. TTM presents non-GAAP financial information to enable investors to see TTM through the eyes of management and to provide better insight into TTM’s ongoing financial performance.

A material limitation associated with the use of the above non-GAAP financial measures is that they have no standardized measurement prescribed by GAAP and may not be comparable to similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. TTM compensates for these limitations by providing full disclosure of each non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. However, the non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

With respect to the Company’s outlook for non-GAAP net income per diluted share, we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty or without unreasonable effort certain items that may affect a comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Our expected non-GAAP net income per diluted share excludes primarily the future impact of restructuring actions, impairment charges, unusual gains and losses, and tax adjustments. These reconciling items are highly variable and difficult to predict due to various factors outside of management’s control and could have a material impact on our future period net income per diluted share calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Accordingly, a reconciliation of non-GAAP net income per diluted share to a comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP is not available without unreasonable effort and has not been provided.

- Tables Follow -

TTM TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Selected Unaudited Financial Information (In thousands, except per share data) First Quarter 2021 2020 CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Net sales $ 526,432 $ 497,646 Cost of goods sold 444,832 416,304 Gross profit 81,600 81,342 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 16,282 16,169 General and administrative 28,295 34,339 Research and development 4,470 4,762 Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 9,521 9,562 Restructuring charges 3,232 328 Total operating expenses 61,800 65,160 Operating income 19,800 16,182 Interest expense (11,389 ) (19,781 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (15,217 ) - Other, net 2,507 2,502 Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (4,299 ) (1,097 ) Income tax benefit (provision) 1,107 (2,123 ) Net loss from continuing operations (3,192 ) (3,220 ) Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes - 2,046 Net loss $ (3,192 ) $ (1,174 ) (Loss) earnings per share: Basic loss per share from continuing operations $ (0.03 ) $ (0.03 ) Basic earnings per share from discontinued operations - 0.02 Basic loss per share $ (0.03 ) $ (0.01 ) Diluted loss per share from continuing operations $ (0.03 ) $ (0.03 ) Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations - 0.02 Diluted loss per share $ (0.03 ) $ (0.01 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing per share amounts: Basic 106,825 105,686 Diluted 106,825 105,686 SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA March 29, 2021 December 28, 2020 Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash $ 539,648 $ 451,565 Accounts and notes receivable, net 366,768 381,105 Contract assets 271,702 273,256 Inventories 121,124 115,651 Total current assets 1,332,639 1,248,758 Property, plant and equipment, net 651,194 650,435 Operating lease right of use asset 21,383 24,340 Other non-current assets 960,612 972,411 Total assets 2,965,828 2,895,944 Accounts payable $ 336,739 $ 327,102 Total current liabilities 509,154 518,046 Debt, net of discount 926,128 842,853 Total long-term liabilities 1,014,207 933,889 Total equity 1,442,467 1,444,009 Total liabilities and equity 2,965,828 2,895,944 SUPPLEMENTAL DATA First Quarter 2021 2020 Gross margin 15.5 % 16.3 % Operating margin 3.8 % 3.3 % First Quarter 2021 2020 End Market Breakdown, excludes Mobility: Aerospace/Defense 35 % 37 % Automotive 18 % 14 % Data Center Computing 14 % 12 % Medical/Industrial/Instrumentation 17 % 19 % Networking/Communications 15 % 17 % Other 1 % 1 % First Quarter Stock-based Compensation: 2021 2020 Amount included in: Cost of goods sold $ 1,165 $ 850 Selling and marketing 646 451 General and administrative 2,355 3,477 Research and development 43 57 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 4,209 $ 4,835 Operating Segment Data: First Quarter Net sales: 2021 2020 PCB $ 510,486 $ 474,002 RF&S 12,690 9,441 Other 3,256 14,203 Total net sales $ 526,432 $ 497,646 Operating segment income: PCB $ 57,232 $ 60,238 RF&S 3,862 1,908 Corporate & Other (30,389 ) (35,019 ) Total operating segment income 30,705 27,127 Amortization of definite-lived intangibles (10,905 ) (10,945 ) Total operating income 19,800 16,182 Total other expense (24,099 ) (17,279 ) Loss from continuing operations before income taxes $ (4,299 ) $ (1,097 ) RECONCILIATIONS1 First Quarter 2021 2020 Non-GAAP gross profit reconciliation2: GAAP gross profit from continuing operations $ 81,600 $ 81,342 Add back item: Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 1,384 1,383 Stock-based compensation 1,165 850 Restructuring and other charges 254 - Non-GAAP gross profit $ 84,403 $ 83,575 Non-GAAP gross margin 16.0 % 16.8 % Non-GAAP operating income reconciliation3: GAAP operating income from continuing operations $ 19,800 $ 16,182 Add back items: Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 10,905 10,945 Stock-based compensation 4,209 4,835 (Gain) on sale of assets (410 ) - Restructuring, acquisition-related, and other charges 3,285 1,596 Non-GAAP operating income $ 37,789 $ 33,558 Non-GAAP operating margin 7.2 % 6.7 % Non-GAAP net income and EPS reconciliation4: GAAP net loss from continuing operations $ (3,192 ) $ (3,220 ) Add back items: Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 10,905 10,945 Stock-based compensation 4,209 4,835 Non-cash interest expense 537 3,553 (Gain) on sale of assets (980 ) (233 ) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (172 ) - Loss on extinguishment of debt 15,217 - Restructuring, acquisition-related, and other charges 3,285 1,596 Income taxes5 (4,551 ) (816 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 25,258 $ 16,660 Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share $ 0.23 $ 0.16 Non-GAAP diluted number of shares: GAAP Diluted shares 106,825 105,686 Dilutive effect of Restricted Stock Units, Performance-based Restricted Stock Units, Stock Options 1,879 1,692 Non-GAAP diluted number of shares 108,704 107,378 Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation6: GAAP net loss from continuing operations $ (3,192 ) $ (3,220 ) Add back items: Income tax (benefit) provision (1,107 ) 2,123 Interest expense 11,389 19,781 Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 10,905 10,945 Depreciation expense 21,476 24,372 Stock-based compensation 4,209 4,835 (Gain) on sale of assets (980 ) (233 ) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (172 ) - Loss on extinguishment of debt 15,217 - Restructuring, acquisition-related, and other charges 3,285 1,596 Adjusted EBITDA $ 61,030 $ 60,199 Adjusted EBITDA margin 11.6 % 12.1 % Free cash flow reconciliation7: Operating cash flow $ 41,145 $ 6,627 Capital expenditures, net (20,966 ) (23,932 ) Free cash flow $ 20,179 $ (17,305 ) 1 This information provides a reconciliation of non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS, and adjusted EBITDA to the financial information in our consolidated condensed statements of operations. 2 Non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin measures exclude amortization of intangibles, stock-based compensation expense, and restructuring and other charges. 3 Non-GAAP operating income and operating margin measures exclude amortization of intangibles, stock-based compensation expense, gain on sale of assets, restructuring, acquisition-related costs, and other charges. 4 This information provides non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that both measures -- which add back amortization of intangibles, stock-based compensation expense, non-cash interest expense on debt (before consideration of capitalized interest), gain on sale of assets, change in fair value of warrant liabilities, loss on extinguishment of debt, restructuring, acquisition-related costs, and other charges as well as the associated tax impact of these charges and discrete tax items -- provide additional useful information to investors regarding the Company's ongoing financial condition and results of operations. 5 Income tax adjustments reflect the difference between income taxes based on a non-GAAP tax rate and a forecasted annual GAAP tax rate. 6 Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization of intangibles, stock-based compensation expense, gain on sale of assets, change in fair value of warrant liabilities, loss on extinguishment of debt, restructuring, acquisition-related costs, and other charges. We present adjusted EBITDA to enhance the understanding of our operating results, and it is a key measure we use to evaluate our operations. In addition, we provide our adjusted EBITDA because we believe that investors and securities analysts will find adjusted EBITDA to be a useful measure for evaluating our operating performance and comparing our operating performance with that of similar companies that have different capital structures and for evaluating our ability to meet our future debt service, capital expenditures, and working capital requirements. However, adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity or as an alternative to net income as a measure of operating results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. 7 Free Cash Flow in 2020 has been restated to exclude the Mobility business which was sold in Q2 of 2020.

