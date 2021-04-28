Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. Reports Net Income of $2.5 Million for First Quarter 2021

SEATTLE, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFBC), the parent company of Sound Community Bank, issued press releases announcing first quarter 2021 financial results and declaring dividends. The Company reported net income of $2.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, or $0.93 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $3.5 million, or $1.34 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 and $1.0 million, or $0.38 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The Company also announced today that the Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend on the Company common stock of $0.17 per share. The dividends will be payable on May 24, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 10, 2021.



A copy of the press releases can be accessed online at –

https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/0001541119/000154111921000012/sfbc-20210427.htm

https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/0001541119/000154111921000013/sfbc-20210427.htm

Category: Earnings