Amalgamated Financial Corp. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

NEW YORK, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amalgamated Financial Corp. (“Amalgamated” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AMAL) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular dividend to common stockholders of $0.08 per share, payable by the Company on June 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on May 14, 2021. The amount and timing of any future dividend payments to stockholders will be subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors.

About Amalgamated Financial Corp.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. is a Delaware public benefit corporation and a bank holding company engaged in commercial banking and financial services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Amalgamated Bank. Amalgamated Bank is a New York-based full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company with a combined network of six branches in New York City, Washington D.C., San Francisco, and Boston. Amalgamated Bank was formed in 1923 as Amalgamated Bank of New York by the Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America, one of the country's oldest labor unions. Amalgamated Bank provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers a full range of products and services to both commercial and retail customers. Amalgamated Bank is a proud member of the Global Alliance for Banking on Values and is a certified B Corporation®. As of March 31, 2021, our total assets were $6.4 billion, total net loans were $3.2 billion, and total deposits were $5.7 billion. Additionally, as of March 31, 2021, our trust business held $37.5 billion in assets under custody and $15.7 billion in assets under management.

