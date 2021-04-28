Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

 

 

 

 

Market : NYSE Euronext Paris

ISIN Code: FR 0010417345

 

 



Date

Total number of shares Total number of voting rights
04/14/202154,936,687

Total gross of voting rights: 54,936,687



Total net* of voting rights: 54,895,437

 

* Total net = total number of voting rights attached to shares – shares without voting rights

 

 

 

 

