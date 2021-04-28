Unitil Declares Common Stock Dividend

HAMPTON, N.H., April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) ( www.unitil.com ) today announced that its Board of Directors declared the regular quarterly dividend on the Company’s common stock of $0.38 per share, payable May 28, 2021, to shareholders of record on May 14, 2021. This quarterly dividend results in a current effective annualized dividend rate of $1.52 per share.



About Unitil Corporation

Unitil Corporation provides energy for life by safely and reliably delivering natural gas and electricity in New England. We are committed to the communities we serve and to developing people, business practices, and technologies that lead to the delivery of dependable, more efficient energy. Unitil Corporation is a public utility holding company with operations in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Together, Unitil’s operating utilities serve approximately 107,100 electric customers and 85,600 natural gas customers. For more information about our people, technologies, and community involvement please visit www.unitil.com .

