Oncocyte to Present New Data on DetermaIO™ Test as a Predictor of Immunotherapy Response in Renal Cell Cancer at the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting

IRVINE, Calif., April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncocyte Corporation (Nasdaq: OCX), a molecular diagnostics company with a mission to provide actionable answers at critical decision points across the cancer care continuum, will be presenting new data at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, held virtually from June 4-8, 2021. The presentation will feature data from a study of Oncocyte’s novel predictor of immunotherapy response, DetermaIO™, demonstrating test performance in renal cell cancer.



“We look forward to presenting these new data which demonstrate DetermaIO, our gene expression-based test which identifies likely immunotherapy responders versus non-responders, is validated in renal cell carcinoma,” said Doug Ross, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Science Officer of Oncocyte. “In the four tumor types studied to date, the proprietary test has been able to effectively predict immunotherapy response which we believe is indicative of the potential broad applicability of this test across other solid tumors.”

Presentation Title: Validation of prediction of ICI response of a 27-gene immune and wound response classifier in renal cell cancer

Authors: Robert Seitz, Tyler J Nielsen, Brock Lloyd Schweitzer, David R. Gandara, Mamta Parikh, Douglas Teller Ross; Oncocyte Inc, Nashville, TN; Oncocyte, Irvine, CA; University of California Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center, Sacramento, CA; UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center, Sacramento, CA

Abstract Number: 4575

Session Title: Poster Session: Genitourinary Cancer—Kidney and Bladder



About Oncocyte Corporation

Oncocyte is a molecular diagnostics company whose mission is to provide actionable answers at critical decision points across the cancer care continuum. The Company, through its proprietary tests and pharmaceutical services business, aims to help save lives and improve outcomes by accelerating and optimizing the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The Company’s tests and services present multiple opportunities to advance cancer care while also driving revenue growth for the Company. Oncocyte launched DetermaRx™, a test that identifies early-stage lung cancer patients who are at high risk for cancer recurrence post-resection and predicts benefit from adjuvant chemotherapy. Oncocyte has also launched DetermaIO™, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies, as a research use only tool for pharmaceutical and academic clinical trials. To complement DetermaIO™, the Company anticipates launching DetermaTx™, a test to assess mutational status of a tumor to help identify the appropriate targeted therapy, in the second half of 2021. The Company recently completed the acquisition of Chronix Biomedical Inc. and its TheraSure™ CNI Monitor test, and also plans to continue with the development of DetermaMx™ as the Company seeks to expand into the blood-based monitoring market. Oncocyte’s pharmaceutical services provide pharmaceutical companies who are developing new cancer treatments a full suite of molecular testing services to support the drug development process.

DetermaRx, DetermaIO, DetermaMx, and DetermaTx are trademarks of Oncocyte Corporation.

Oncocyte Forward Looking Statements. Oncocyte cautions you that this press release contains forward-looking statements. Any statements that are not historical fact (including, but not limited to statements that contain words such as “will,” “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates,” “may,” and similar expressions) are forward-looking statements. These statements include those pertaining to the data to be presented at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, the potential use of DetermaIO across multiple tumor types, and other statements about the future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans, or prospects expressed by management. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the potential impact of COVID-19 on our or any distributor’s financial and operational results, risks inherent in the development and/or commercialization of potential diagnostic tests or products, uncertainty in the results of clinical trials or regulatory approvals, the capacity of our third-party supplied blood sample analytic system to provide consistent and precise analytic results on a commercial scale, potential interruptions to our or any distributor’s supply chain, the need and ability to obtain future capital, maintenance of intellectual property rights in all applicable jurisdictions, and the need to obtain third party reimbursement for patients’ use of any diagnostic tests we commercialize in applicable jurisdictions, and risks inherent in strategic transactions such as failure to realize anticipated benefits, legal, regulatory or political changes in the applicable jurisdictions, accounting and quality controls, greater than estimated allocations of resources to develop and commercialize technologies, or failure to maintain any laboratory accreditation or certification. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements and accordingly such statements should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect the business of Oncocyte, particularly those mentioned in the “Risk Factors” and other cautionary statements found in Oncocyte’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available from the SEC’s website. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. Oncocyte undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

