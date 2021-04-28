Select Bancorp Reports First Quarter 2021 Earnings

DUNN, N.C., April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLCT) (the “Company”), the holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company, today reported net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 of $6.3 million with basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.36, compared to net income of $1.1 million with basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.06 for the comparative quarter ended March 31, 2020. The increase in net income in the first quarter of 2021 compared to 2020 was primarily attributable to an increase in earnings from the three additional western North Carolina branches that were acquired in April of 2020, an increase in non-interest income and a reduction in the provision for loan losses.

Total assets, deposits, and gross loans for the Company as of March 31, 2021 were $1.8 billion, $1.6 billion, and $1.3 billion, respectively, compared to total assets of $1.3 billion, total deposits of $982.7 million, and gross loans of $1.0 billion as of the same date in 2020.

Comments of the Chief Executive Officer and Other Matters

William Hedgepeth, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, “We are very pleased with our first-quarter earnings. Our markets are rebounding even with the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of the businesses in the communities we serve are growing and are posting stronger revenues and profits. These businesses have adapted their operations for things such as limited occupancy, having some employees working remotely, revising product and service offerings, changes in hours of operations and implementing other changes to ensure their success. We have assisted our customers in our markets with additional Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP loans, expedited loan renewals and quicker loan decisions. During the first quarter we had strong loan growth of $37.9 million, an increase in deposits of $96.8 million and we increased total assets by $102.3 million. Our mortgage and SBA departments had their strongest quarter yet increasing fee income by $192,000 over the first quarter of 2020. We are very pleased with the growth in our newer western North Carolina markets, and in Holly Springs (Raleigh area), Cornelius (Charlotte area) and Virginia Beach. We are expecting continued franchise growth related to those strategic initiatives. We have worked very hard on our net interest margin and are pleased to report it was 4.02% for the first quarter this year. It has been extremely difficult to maintain our margin at this level but I can assure you it is constantly at the forefront of our daily decisions.”

Hedgepeth continued, “Our asset quality has remained very strong and has even improved when compared to the pre-pandemic first quarter of 2020 and the fourth quarter of 2020. Past dues, nonaccruals and foreclosed real estate were lower at March 31, 2021 when compared to either March 31, 2020 or December 31, 2020. Our staff has worked diligently with our customers to understand the issues and challenges they are facing. Our PPP loan portfolio was approximately $51.2 million at the end of March 2021 and is down approximately $4.3 million since year end. In Phase 1 we originated 1,249 PPP loans for $97.0 million. As of March 31, 2021, we had 1,067 PPP loans that were forgiven totaling $81.4 million. In Phase 3 we have originated $35.6 million as of March 31, 2021. At the height of the pandemic we granted 419 loan deferrals related to COVID-19 for $219.6 million. As of March 31, 2021, we had 18 loan deferrals related to COVID-19 totaling $16.8 million. Based on our asset quality numbers our allowance for loan loss was reduced slightly from year-end, but we believe it is sufficient to absorb any losses in the near future. The country is not out of the pandemic yet so we will continue to provide additional staff resources, together with an ‘all hands-on deck’ philosophy to facilitate as many customer requests as possible. We will continue to work with our customers by assisting them with any stimulus programs in the future.”  

“We stated last year that all of us are dealing with unprecedented times, and it was paramount that we remain flexible and accommodate the needs of the communities in which we operate. All of our branch lobbies are now open for business transactions while keeping the health and safety of our customers and employees as our primary objective. As we continue to proceed through the recovery process of the pandemic, we will remain mindful of the changes in the operational activities our customers adopted to address the effects of social distancing measures, occupancy limitations and other challenges that influenced how they interacted with their customers. We believe crafting financial solutions which enable and enhance our customers’ relationships with their customers further strengthens business partnerships during these times.”

Other matters of interest to shareholders are:

  • The Company repurchased 286,799 shares of Company common stock during the first quarter of 2021 under the repurchase plan authorized by the Board of Directors. The Company may repurchase up to an additional 264,099 shares of its common stock under the repurchase plan.
  • Loan growth was over $37.9 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income was $15.9 million and $11.5 million for the first quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively. On a comparative quarter basis, the Company’s total interest income was positively affected by increased loan balances due to branch acquisitions and organic growth. The increase in interest income was partially offset by a decreasing loan yield, an increase in securities balances at a lower yield, plus the reduction in other earning assets at a lower yield. Average total interest-earning assets were $1.6 billion and $1.1 billion in the first quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively. The yield on those assets decreased 44 basis points, from 4.98% in the first quarter of 2020 to 4.54% for the same period in 2021. This was primarily due to lower rates on recently originated loans and a reduction of accretion from acquired loans on a comparative quarter basis.

The Company’s average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $325.1 million, to $1.1 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, from $788.4 million for the first quarter of 2020. Low-cost savings, NOW and money market deposits increased $397.6 million while the cost of transactional deposits increased from 0.43% to 0.52%, or 9 basis points year over year.   The cost of total deposits decreased from 1.25% in the first quarter of 2020 to 0.72% in the first quarter of 2021 due to the decrease in the cost of time deposits. During the first quarter of 2021, the Company’s net interest margin was 4.02% and net interest spread was 3.79%. In the first quarter of 2020, net interest margin was 4.03% and net interest spread was 3.59%.

Provision for Loan Losses and Asset Quality

During the first quarter of 2021, the Company recorded a recovery of provision for loan losses (of $777,000), based primarily on adjustments to qualitative allowance factors and improved economic performance metrics related to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. A discount of 0.10% that was applied to all loan pools for factors related to the economic impact of COVID-19 for the prior quarter was removed. This removal resulted from increased availability of COVID-19 vaccines, stimulus packages, and more relaxed restrictions on businesses. We granted payment extensions on approximately 18 commercial and consumer loans totaling $16.8 million related to the impact of COVID-19 for the quarter.  On a comparative quarter basis, the Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $2.3 million for the first quarter of 2020, based primarily on adjustments to qualitative loan factors related to the pandemic trends in the loan portfolio present during that quarter. In the first quarter of 2021, the Company recorded net charge-offs of $144,000 compared to net charge-offs of $11,000 in the first quarter of 2020.  These charge-offs resulted in a net charge-off rate of 0.04% of average loans for the current quarter, compared to a net charge-off rate of 0.00% in the first quarter of 2020.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 was $1.7 million, an increase of $238,000 from $1.4 million in the first quarter of 2020. Service charges on deposit accounts totaled $256,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to $338,000 for the first quarter in 2020, representing a $82,000 decrease on a comparative quarter basis. Other non-deposit fees and income increased $128,000 from the first quarter of 2020 to the first quarter of 2021. Fees of $288,000 from presold mortgages and $197,000 from SBA loans totaled $485,000 in the first quarter of 2021, which represented an increase of $192,000 from the $293,000 of fees in the first quarter of 2020. The Company did not sell any investment securities in the first quarter of 2021 or 2020.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expenses increased by $949,000 to $10.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, from $9.2 million for the same period in 2020. In general, most categories of non-interest expenses increased, primarily due to an increase in expenses related to our western North Carolina branches acquired in April 2020. The following are highlights of the significant categories of non-interest expenses during the first quarter of 2021 versus the same period in 2020:

  • Personnel expenses increased $500,000 to $6.1 million, due to additional branch personnel and cost-of-living increases.
  • Occupancy expenses increased $59,000, primarily due to additional branches, repairs and maintenance and increased rent expense due to normal rent escalation.
  • FDIC insurance premium expense increased $392,000 due to increased assets from acquisition and growth.
  • CDI expense decreased $28,000 due to amortization.
  • Professional fees increased by $90,000 to $462,000.
  • Other expenses increased by $112,000 due primarily to increased branches.

Income Taxes

The Company’s effective tax rate was 22.6% and 20.2% for the quarters ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Balance Sheet

Total assets at March 31, 2021 were $1.8 billion, an increase of $568.8 million from a year earlier. Gross loans at March 31, 2021 were $1.3 billion, up $302.8 million or 29.1% from a year earlier, and total deposits were $1.6 billion, an increase of $600.0 million or 61.1% from a year earlier.

Retail deposits (excluding brokered deposits and internet time deposits) grew at a rate of 102.7% or $614.3 million as of March 31, 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. Wholesale deposits decreased from $19.5 million at March 31, 2020 to $3.2 million at March 31, 2021 as we continue emphasizing core deposit growth to replace wholesale deposits.

About Select Bank & Trust Company

Select Bank & Trust has 22 full-service offices in these North Carolina communities: Dunn, Burlington, Charlotte, Clinton, Cornelius (Charlotte area), Elizabeth City, Fayetteville, Franklin, Goldsboro, Greenville, Highlands, Holly Springs (Raleigh area), Leland, Lillington, Lumberton, Morehead City, Raleigh, Sylva and Wilmington, North Carolina; in the following South Carolina communities: Blacksburg and Rock Hill; and in Virginia Beach, Virginia. The Bank also has loan production offices in Wilson, Durham and Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

About Select Bancorp, Inc.

Select Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Dunn, North Carolina. The Company primarily conducts operations through its wholly owned subsidiary, Select Bank & Trust Company, a North Carolina-chartered commercial bank that provides a full suite of banking services through its offices in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. The Company’s common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “SLCT”.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain financial measures we use to evaluate our performance and discuss in this release and the accompanying tables are identified as being “non-GAAP financial measures.” In accordance with the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, we classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of operations, balance sheet or statements of cash flows. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating and other statistical measures or ratios or statistical measures calculated using exclusively either financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, operating measures or other measures that are not non-GAAP financial measures or both.

The non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this release may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names. You should understand how such other banking organizations calculate their financial measures similar, or with names similar, to the non-GAAP financial measures we have discussed in this release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures.

Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP measure generally used by financial analysts and investment bankers to evaluate financial institutions. We calculate: (a) tangible common equity as shareholders’ equity less goodwill and core deposit intangibles; and (b) tangible book value per share as tangible common equity (as described in clause (a)) divided by shares of common stock outstanding. For tangible book value per share, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our book value per share. A reconciliation of tangible book value per share to book value per share is included in the tables that accompany this release.

We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing our tangible book value.

Important Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, (i) statements regarding certain of our goals and expectations with respect to earnings, revenue, and expenses and the growth rate in such items, as well as other measures of economic performance, including statements relating to anticipated market share growth, and (ii) statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words “may,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “projects,” “outlook” or similar expressions. The actual results might differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements for various reasons, including, but not limited to: the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and measures intended to prevent its spread, which include wide disruptions to business activity that may impact the financial strength of our borrowers; our ability to manage growth or achieve it at all; substantial changes in financial markets; our ability to obtain the synergies and expense efficiencies anticipated from our acquisition activity and branch divestures and consolidations; regulatory changes; impacts from the recent presidential election, change in congressional leadership, and change in executive branch leadership, including regulatory agendas that may impact the business climate in which we operate; changes in interest rates; loss of deposits and loan demand to other savings and financial institutions; adverse economic conditions that impact our borrowers’ ability to pay their debts when due; and changes in real estate values and the real estate market. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from those in the forward-looking statements is contained in the Company’s SEC filings, including its periodic reports under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, copies of which are available upon request from the Company. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

SELECT BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
          
 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020
 (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
   (Dollars in thousands)
ASSETS         
          
Cash and due from banks$22,533  $23,324  $25,068  $24,037  $20,030 
Interest-earning deposits in other banks 133,884   87,399   249,541   157,521   35,544 
Certificates of deposit 250   -   -   -   - 
Federal funds sold 4,966   5,364   8,046   9,726   11,673 
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 208,648   194,492   87,434   62,958   64,738 
Loans held for sale 3,953   2,064   2,945   3,455   1,606 
Loans 1,342,316   1,304,384   1,283,457   1,249,999   1,039,514 
Allowance for loan losses (13,187)  (14,108)  (13,561)  (12,054)  (10,586)
NET LOANS 1,329,129   1,290,276   1,269,896   1,237,945   1,028,928 
          
Accrued interest receivable 4,991   5,110   4,486   4,400   3,839 
Stock in Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta, at cost 862   1,147   3,059   3,059   3,059 
Other non-marketable securities 655   709   718   718   718 
Foreclosed real estate 1,968   2,172   3,237   3,561   3,737 
Premises and equipment, net 20,222   20,587   20,883   20,893   17,868 
Right of use lease asset 8,358   8,558   8,756   8,953   8,414 
Bank owned life insurance 30,586   30,432   30,271   30,110   29,950 
Goodwill 42,907   42,907   41,914   41,914   24,579 
Core deposit intangible ("CDI") 1,363   1,513   1,677   1,856   1,431 
Other assets 17,054   13,991   14,015   7,854   7,380 
TOTAL ASSETS$1,832,329  $1,730,045  $1,771,946  $1,618,960  $1,263,494 
          
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY         
Deposits:         
Demand$448,835  $395,916  $408,209  $400,098  $250,031 
Savings 55,184   51,843   51,629   52,597   41,815 
Money market and NOW 708,172   649,677   610,275   495,609   306,051 
Time 370,446   388,381   402,667   390,449   384,754 
TOTAL DEPOSITS 1,582,637   1,485,817   1,472,780   1,338,753   982,651 
          
Short-term debt -   -   20,000   20,000   20,000 
Long-term debt 12,372   12,372   37,372   37,372   37,372 
Lease Liability 8,766   8,930   9,089   9,243   8,669 
Accrued interest payable 206   246   449   457   536 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 15,859   7,312   18,889   1,597   2,181 
TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,619,840   1,514,677   1,558,579   1,407,422   1,051,409 
          
Shareholders' Equity         
Common stock 17,227   17,507   17,787   17,863   18,056 
Additional paid-in-capital 132,400   135,058   137,130   137,559   138,788 
Retained earnings 67,178   60,838   56,917   54,460   53,779 
Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust (2,449)  (2,416)  (2,352)  (2,553)  (2,791)
Directors' Deferred Compensation Plan Rabbi Trust 2,449   2,416   2,352   2,553   2,791 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (4,316)  1,965   1,533   1,656   1,462 
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 212,489   215,368   213,367   211,538   212,085 
          
TOTAL LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY$1,832,329  $1,730,045  $1,771,946  $1,618,960  $1,263,494 
                    


SELECT BANCORP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
               
  For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended
  March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2020* December 31, 2019*
      (Dollars in thousands, except for share amounts)    
INTEREST INCOME              
Loans $17,035  $17,901 $15,404 $14,086 $13,589  $60,980 $54,605
Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits in other banks  25   52  54  33  168   307  1,838
Investments  920   752  367  381  421   1,921  2,003
TOTAL INTEREST INCOME  17,980   18,705  15,825  14,500  14,178   63,208  58,446
               
INTEREST EXPENSE              
Money market, NOW and savings deposits  924   1,041  891  648  348   2,928  1,616
Time deposits  1,038   1,269  1,415  1,576  1,931   6,191  8,061
Short-term debt  16   131  145  141  87   504  62
Long-term debt  71   240  263  281  352   1,136  1,817
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE  2,049   2,681  2,714  2,646  2,718   10,759  11,556
               
NET INTEREST INCOME  15,931   16,024  13,111  11,854  11,460   52,449  46,890
               
PROVISION FOR (RECOVERY OF) LOAN LOSSES  (777)  400  1,638  1,933  2,273   6,244  438
               
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR (RECOVERY OF) LOAN LOSSES  16,708   15,624  11,473  9,921  9,187   46,205  46,452
               
NON-INTEREST INCOME              
Fees on the sale of mortgages  485   248  517  355  293   1,413  753
Gain on securities  -   -  -  -  -   -  48
Service charges on deposit accounts  256   291  257  206  338   1,092  1,161
Other fees and income  941   1,002  950  850  813   3,615  3,457
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME  1,682   1,541  1,724  1,411  1,444   6,120  5,419
               
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE              
Personnel  6,132   5,977  5,742  5,786  5,632   23,137  20,278
Occupancy and equipment  990   986  1,008  986  931   3,911  3,695
Deposit insurance  380   374  370  76  (12)  808  184
Professional Fees  462   430  399  451  372   1,652  1,886
CDI amortization  151   164  179  195  179   717  825
Merger/acquisition related expenses  -   -  7  709  39   755  406
Information systems  1,046   1,049  1,043  972  1,038   4,102  3,492
Foreclosed-related expenses  (140)  342  228  187  5   762  140
Debt extinguishment  -   1,616  -  -  -   1,616  -
Other  1,175   1,193  1,091  1,140  1,063   4,487  4,234
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE  10,196   12,131  10,067  10,502  9,247   41,947  35,140
               
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES  8,194   5,034  3,130  830  1,384   10,378  16,731
               
INCOME TAXES  1,854   1,113  673  149  280   2,215  3,696
NET INCOME $6,340  $3,921 $2,457 $681 $1,104  $8,163 $13,035
NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE OUTSTANDING            
Basic $0.36  $0.22 $0.14 $0.04 $0.06  $0.46 $0.69
Diluted $0.36  $0.22 $0.14 $0.04 $0.06  $0.45 $0.68
               
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON              
Basic Outstanding Shares  17,386,715   17,637,540  17,847,913  18,013,863  18,255,351   17,937,596  19,016,808
Diluted Outstanding Shares  17,415,680   17,661,922  17,866,822  18,030,136  18,287,064   17,961,258  19,063,237
* Audited              
               


Select Bancorp, Inc.             
Asset quality             
              
 For Periods Ended
 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019
 (Dollars in thousands, except for share amounts, unaudited)
Non-accrual loans$6,095  $6,790  $7,695  $7,979  $7,201  $6,790  $5,941 
Accruing TDRs 7,072   7,506   6,044   6,420   5,619   7,506   6,207 
Total non-performing loans 13,167   14,296   13,739   14,399   12,820   14,296   12,148 
Foreclosed real estate 1,968   2,172   3,237   3,561   3,737   2,172   3,533 
Total non-performing assets$15,135  $16,468  $16,976  $17,960  $16,557  $16,468  $15,681 
              
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more$1,673  $802  $1,548  $1,326  $1,182  $802  $1,231 
Allowance for loan losses$13,187  $14,108  $13,561  $12,054  $10,586  $14,108  $8,324 
              
Allowance for loans to period end loans 0.98%  1.08%  1.06%  0.96%  1.02%  1.08%  0.81%
Non-performing loans & accruing loans past due 90 days or more to period ending loans 1.11%  1.16%  1.19%  1.26%  1.35%  1.16%  1.30%
Non-performing loans to period ending loans 0.98%  1.10%  1.07%  1.15%  1.23%  1.10%  1.18%
Allowance for loans to non-performing loans 100%  99%  99%  84%  83%  99%  69%
Allowance for loans to non-performing Assets 87%  86%  80%  67%  64%  86%  53%
Allowance for loans to non-performing Assets and accruing loans past due 90 days or more 78%  82%  73%  63%  60%  82%  49%
Non-performing assets to total assets 0.83%  0.95%  0.96%  1.11%  1.31%  0.95%  1.23%
Non-performing assets to accruing loans past due 90 days or more to total assets 0.92%  1.00%  1.05%  1.19%  1.40%  1.00%  1.33%
              
              
SELECT BANCORP, INC.             
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures             
($ in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)             
              
 For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended
 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019
Net interest margin:             
Net Interest Margin-tax equivalent (1)$16,014  $16,075  $13,141  $11,883  $11,489  $52,588  $47,037 
Purchased loan accretion and early payoff charges (379)  (506)  (455)  (620)  (105)  (1,581)  (904)
Net Interest Margin(2) (Non-GAAP)$15,635  $15,569  $12,686  $11,263  $11,384  $51,007  $46,133 
              
Loans receivable interest income:             
Loans receivable interest income$17,035  $17,913  $15,415  $14,097  $13,600  $61,025  $54,645 
Purchased loan accretion and early payoff charges (379)  (506)  (455)  (620)  (105)  (1,581)  (904)
Loans receivable interest income (Non-GAAP)$16,656  $17,407  $14,960  $13,477  $13,495  $59,444  $53,741 
              
Acquired and non-acquired loans:             
Acquired loans receivable$163,428  $180,152  $199,794  $213,466  $122,363  $180,152  $129,595 
Non-acquired loans receivable 1,178,888   1,124,232   1,083,663   1,036,533   917,151   1,124,232   900,380 
Total gross loans receivable$1,342,316  $1,304,384  $1,283,457  $1,249,999  $1,039,514  $1,304,384  $1,029,975 
% Acquired 12.2%  13.8%  15.6%  17.1%  11.8%  13.8%  12.6%
              
Non-acquired loans$1,178,888  $1,124,232  $1,083,663  $1,036,533  $917,151  $1,124,232  $900,380 
Allowance for loan losses 13,187   14,108   13,561   12,054   10,586   14,108   8,324 
Allowance for loan losses to non-acquired loans (Non-GAAP) 1.12%  1.25%  1.25%  1.16%  1.15%  1.25%  0.92%
              
Total gross loan receivable$1,342,316  $1,304,384  $1,283,457  $1,249,999  $1,039,514  $1,304,384  $1,029,975 
Allowance for loan losses 13,187   14,108   13,561   12,054   10,586   14,108   8,324 
Allowance for loan losses to total gross loans receivable 0.98%  1.08%  1.06%  0.96%  1.02%  1.08%  0.81%
              
              
              
 For Periods Ended
 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019
Tangible common equity             
Total shareholders' equity$212,489  $215,368  $213,367  $211,538  $212,085  $215,368  $212,775 
Adjustment:             
Goodwill 42,907   42,907   41,914   41,914   24,579   42,907   24,579 
Core deposit intangibles 1,363   1,513   1,677   1,856   1,431   1,513   1,610 
Tangible common equity$168,219  $170,948  $169,776  $167,768  $186,075  $170,948  $186,586 
Common shares outstanding(3) 17,227,104   17,507,103   17,786,552   17,862,554   18,055,692   17,507,103   18,330,058 
Book value per common share(4)$12.33  $12.30  $12.00  $11.84  $11.75  $12.30  $11.61 
Tangible book value per common share(5)$9.76  $9.76  $9.55  $9.39  $10.31  $9.76  $10.18 
              
(1) Net interest margin-tax equivalent reflects tax-exempt income on a tax-equivalent basis.         
(2) Net interest margin-core and yield on loans - core excludes the impact of purchase accounting accretion, loan payoff charges and related deferred fees recognized related to early loan repayments.
(3) Excludes the dilutive effect of common stock issuable upon exercise of stock options.          
(4) We calculate book value per common share as shareholders' equity less preferred stock at the end of the relevant period divided by the outstanding number of shares of our common stock at the end of the relevant period.
(5) We calculate the tangible book value per common share as total shareholders' equity less goodwill, preferred stock and core deposit intangibles, divided by the number of outstanding shares of our common stock at the end of the relevant period.
         


Select Bancorp, Inc.               
Selected Financial Information and Other Data            
($ in thousands, except per share data)              
                
 For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended
                
 March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31,
  2021  2020  2020   2020   2020  2020  2019  2018 
           
Summary of Operations:             
Total interest income$17,980  $18,705  $15,825  $14,500  $14,178  $63,208  $58,446  $56,835 
Total interest expense 2,049   2,681   2,714   2,646   2,718   10,759   11,556   9,450 
Net interest income 15,931   16,024   13,111   11,854   11,460   52,449   46,890   47,385 
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses (777)  400   1,638   1,933   2,273   6,244   438   (156)
Net interest income after provision 16,708   15,624   11,473   9,921   9,187   46,205   46,452   47,541 
Noninterest income 1,682   1,541   1,724   1,411   1,444   6,120   5,419   4,701 
Merger/acquisition related expenses -   -   7   709   39   755   406   1,826 
Noninterest expense 10,196   12,131   10,060   9,793   9,208   41,192   34,734   32,724 
Income before income taxes 8,194   5,034   3,130   830   1,384   10,378   16,731   17,692 
Provision for income taxes 1,854   1,113   673   149   280   2,215   3,696   3,910 
Net Income 6,340   3,921   2,457   681   1,104   8,163   13,035   13,782 
                
Share and Per Share Data:               
Earnings per share - basic$0.36  $0.22  $0.14  $0.04  $0.06  $0.46  $0.69  $0.87 
Earnings per share - diluted$0.36  $0.22  $0.14  $0.04  $0.06  $0.45  $0.68  $0.87 
Book value per share$12.33  $12.30  $12.00  $11.84  $11.75  $12.30  $11.61  $10.85 
Tangible book value per share(1)$9.76  $9.76  $9.55  $9.39  $10.31  $9.76  $10.18  $9.47 
Ending shares outstanding 17,227,104   17,507,103   17,786,552   17,862,554   18,055,692   17,507,103   18,330,058   19,311,505 
Weighted average shares outstanding:               
Basic 17,386,715   17,637,540   17,847,913   18,013,863   18,255,351   17,937,596   19,016,808   15,812,585 
Diluted 17,415,680   17,661,922   17,866,822   18,030,136   18,287,064   17,961,258   19,063,237   15,877,633 
                
Selected Performance Ratios:               
Return on average assets(2) 1.46%  0.87%  0.58%  0.18%  0.35%  0.52%  1.03%  1.12%
Return on average equity(2) 11.90%  7.26%  4.56%  1.28%  2.07%  3.81%  6.08%  8.51%
Net interest margin 4.02%  4.10%  3.73%  3.45%  4.03%  3.79%  4.04%  4.19%
Efficiency ratio (3) 57.89%  69.06%  67.82%  73.83%  71.36%  70.32%  66.40%  62.83%
                
Period End Balance Sheet Data:               
Gross loans$1,342,316  $1,304,384  $1,283,457  $1,249,999  $1,039,514  $1,304,384  $1,029,975  $986,040 
Total interest-earning assets 1,613,526   1,529,322   1,429,614   1,222,416   1,137,010   1,529,322   1,167,857   1,119,344 
Goodwill 42,907   42,907   41,914   41,914   24,579   42,907   24,579   24,579 
Core deposit intangible 1,363   1,513   1,677   1,856   1,431   1,513   1,610   2,085 
Total assets 1,832,329   1,730,045   1,771,946   1,618,960   1,263,494   1,730,045   1,275,076   1,258,525 
Deposits 1,582,637   1,485,817   1,472,780   1,338,753   982,651   1,485,817   992,838   980,427 
Short-term debt -   -   20,000   20,000   20,000   -   -   7,000 
Long-term debt 12,372   12,372   37,372   37,372   37,372   12,372   57,372   57,372 
Shareholders' equity 212,489   215,368   213,367   211,538   212,085   215,368   212,775   209,611 
                
Selected Average Balances:               
Gross Loans$1,322,031  $1,288,138  $1,255,027  $1,193,985  $1,020,630  $1,189,894  $1,004,051  $987,634 
Total interest-earning assets 1,613,963   1,561,104   1,403,106   1,321,172   1,147,631   1,386,187   1,164,149   1,119,344 
Core Deposit Intangible 1,423   1,572   1,743   1,529   1,507   1,588   1,812   2,547 
Total Assets 1,761,938   1,784,289   1,683,174   1,520,278   1,255,943   1,561,865   1,268,728   1,228,576 
Deposits 1,516,612   1,499,162   1,399,840   1,237,343   972,162   1,278,068   981,132   989,838 
Short-term debt -   17,609   20,000   20,000   12,747   17,596   3,414   21,393 
Long-term debt 12,372   34,383   37,438   37,438   44,625   38,440   57,372   49,357 
Shareholders' equity 216,007   214,861   214,277   213,796   214,502   214,360   214,324   161,953 
                
Asset Quality Ratios:               
Nonperforming loans (4)$13,167  $14,296  $13,739  $14,399  $12,820  $14,296  $12,148  $11,635 
Other real estate owned 1,968   2,172   3,237   3,561   3,737   2,172   3,533   1,088 
Allowance for loan losses 13,187   14,108   13,561   12,054   10,586   14,108   8,324   8,669 
Nonperforming loans (4) to period-end loans 0.98%  1.10%  1.07%  1.15%  1.23%  1.10%  1.18%  1.18%
Allowance for loan losses to period-end loans 0.98%  1.08%  1.06%  0.96%  1.02%  1.08%  0.81%  0.88%
Delinquency ratio (5) 0.26%  0.46%  0.17%  0.22%  0.43%  0.46%  0.34%  0.19%
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (2) 0.04%  -0.05%  0.04%  0.16%  0.00%  0.04%  0.08%  0.00%
                
(1) Tangible book value per share (a non GAAP measure) is equal to total shareholders’ equity less goodwill and core deposit intangibles, divided by the number of outstanding shares of our common stock at the end of the relevant period. Please refer to the table above for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure.
(2)  Annualized.               
(3) Efficiency ratio is calculated as a non-interest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.  
(4) Nonperforming loans consist of non-accrural loans and accruing TDR loans.        
(5) Delinquency Ratio includes loans 30-89 days past due and excludes non-accrual loans.      
                

Mark A. Jeffries
Executive Vice President
Chief Financial Officer
Office: 910-892-7080 and Direct: 910-897-3603
markj@SelectBank.com
SelectBank.com


