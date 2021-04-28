Select Bancorp Reports First Quarter 2021 Earnings

DUNN, N.C., April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLCT) (the “Company”), the holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company, today reported net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 of $6.3 million with basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.36, compared to net income of $1.1 million with basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.06 for the comparative quarter ended March 31, 2020. The increase in net income in the first quarter of 2021 compared to 2020 was primarily attributable to an increase in earnings from the three additional western North Carolina branches that were acquired in April of 2020, an increase in non-interest income and a reduction in the provision for loan losses.



Total assets, deposits, and gross loans for the Company as of March 31, 2021 were $1.8 billion, $1.6 billion, and $1.3 billion, respectively, compared to total assets of $1.3 billion, total deposits of $982.7 million, and gross loans of $1.0 billion as of the same date in 2020.

Comments of the Chief Executive Officer and Other Matters

William Hedgepeth, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, “We are very pleased with our first-quarter earnings. Our markets are rebounding even with the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of the businesses in the communities we serve are growing and are posting stronger revenues and profits. These businesses have adapted their operations for things such as limited occupancy, having some employees working remotely, revising product and service offerings, changes in hours of operations and implementing other changes to ensure their success. We have assisted our customers in our markets with additional Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP loans, expedited loan renewals and quicker loan decisions. During the first quarter we had strong loan growth of $37.9 million, an increase in deposits of $96.8 million and we increased total assets by $102.3 million. Our mortgage and SBA departments had their strongest quarter yet increasing fee income by $192,000 over the first quarter of 2020. We are very pleased with the growth in our newer western North Carolina markets, and in Holly Springs (Raleigh area), Cornelius (Charlotte area) and Virginia Beach. We are expecting continued franchise growth related to those strategic initiatives. We have worked very hard on our net interest margin and are pleased to report it was 4.02% for the first quarter this year. It has been extremely difficult to maintain our margin at this level but I can assure you it is constantly at the forefront of our daily decisions.”

Hedgepeth continued, “Our asset quality has remained very strong and has even improved when compared to the pre-pandemic first quarter of 2020 and the fourth quarter of 2020. Past dues, nonaccruals and foreclosed real estate were lower at March 31, 2021 when compared to either March 31, 2020 or December 31, 2020. Our staff has worked diligently with our customers to understand the issues and challenges they are facing. Our PPP loan portfolio was approximately $51.2 million at the end of March 2021 and is down approximately $4.3 million since year end. In Phase 1 we originated 1,249 PPP loans for $97.0 million. As of March 31, 2021, we had 1,067 PPP loans that were forgiven totaling $81.4 million. In Phase 3 we have originated $35.6 million as of March 31, 2021. At the height of the pandemic we granted 419 loan deferrals related to COVID-19 for $219.6 million. As of March 31, 2021, we had 18 loan deferrals related to COVID-19 totaling $16.8 million. Based on our asset quality numbers our allowance for loan loss was reduced slightly from year-end, but we believe it is sufficient to absorb any losses in the near future. The country is not out of the pandemic yet so we will continue to provide additional staff resources, together with an ‘all hands-on deck’ philosophy to facilitate as many customer requests as possible. We will continue to work with our customers by assisting them with any stimulus programs in the future.”

“We stated last year that all of us are dealing with unprecedented times, and it was paramount that we remain flexible and accommodate the needs of the communities in which we operate. All of our branch lobbies are now open for business transactions while keeping the health and safety of our customers and employees as our primary objective. As we continue to proceed through the recovery process of the pandemic, we will remain mindful of the changes in the operational activities our customers adopted to address the effects of social distancing measures, occupancy limitations and other challenges that influenced how they interacted with their customers. We believe crafting financial solutions which enable and enhance our customers’ relationships with their customers further strengthens business partnerships during these times.”

Other matters of interest to shareholders are:

The Company repurchased 286,799 shares of Company common stock during the first quarter of 2021 under the repurchase plan authorized by the Board of Directors. The Company may repurchase up to an additional 264,099 shares of its common stock under the repurchase plan.

Loan growth was over $37.9 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income was $15.9 million and $11.5 million for the first quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively. On a comparative quarter basis, the Company’s total interest income was positively affected by increased loan balances due to branch acquisitions and organic growth. The increase in interest income was partially offset by a decreasing loan yield, an increase in securities balances at a lower yield, plus the reduction in other earning assets at a lower yield. Average total interest-earning assets were $1.6 billion and $1.1 billion in the first quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively. The yield on those assets decreased 44 basis points, from 4.98% in the first quarter of 2020 to 4.54% for the same period in 2021. This was primarily due to lower rates on recently originated loans and a reduction of accretion from acquired loans on a comparative quarter basis.

The Company’s average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $325.1 million, to $1.1 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, from $788.4 million for the first quarter of 2020. Low-cost savings, NOW and money market deposits increased $397.6 million while the cost of transactional deposits increased from 0.43% to 0.52%, or 9 basis points year over year. The cost of total deposits decreased from 1.25% in the first quarter of 2020 to 0.72% in the first quarter of 2021 due to the decrease in the cost of time deposits. During the first quarter of 2021, the Company’s net interest margin was 4.02% and net interest spread was 3.79%. In the first quarter of 2020, net interest margin was 4.03% and net interest spread was 3.59%.

Provision for Loan Losses and Asset Quality

During the first quarter of 2021, the Company recorded a recovery of provision for loan losses (of $777,000), based primarily on adjustments to qualitative allowance factors and improved economic performance metrics related to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. A discount of 0.10% that was applied to all loan pools for factors related to the economic impact of COVID-19 for the prior quarter was removed. This removal resulted from increased availability of COVID-19 vaccines, stimulus packages, and more relaxed restrictions on businesses. We granted payment extensions on approximately 18 commercial and consumer loans totaling $16.8 million related to the impact of COVID-19 for the quarter. On a comparative quarter basis, the Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $2.3 million for the first quarter of 2020, based primarily on adjustments to qualitative loan factors related to the pandemic trends in the loan portfolio present during that quarter. In the first quarter of 2021, the Company recorded net charge-offs of $144,000 compared to net charge-offs of $11,000 in the first quarter of 2020. These charge-offs resulted in a net charge-off rate of 0.04% of average loans for the current quarter, compared to a net charge-off rate of 0.00% in the first quarter of 2020.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 was $1.7 million, an increase of $238,000 from $1.4 million in the first quarter of 2020. Service charges on deposit accounts totaled $256,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to $338,000 for the first quarter in 2020, representing a $82,000 decrease on a comparative quarter basis. Other non-deposit fees and income increased $128,000 from the first quarter of 2020 to the first quarter of 2021. Fees of $288,000 from presold mortgages and $197,000 from SBA loans totaled $485,000 in the first quarter of 2021, which represented an increase of $192,000 from the $293,000 of fees in the first quarter of 2020. The Company did not sell any investment securities in the first quarter of 2021 or 2020.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expenses increased by $949,000 to $10.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, from $9.2 million for the same period in 2020. In general, most categories of non-interest expenses increased, primarily due to an increase in expenses related to our western North Carolina branches acquired in April 2020. The following are highlights of the significant categories of non-interest expenses during the first quarter of 2021 versus the same period in 2020:

Personnel expenses increased $500,000 to $6.1 million, due to additional branch personnel and cost-of-living increases.

Occupancy expenses increased $59,000, primarily due to additional branches, repairs and maintenance and increased rent expense due to normal rent escalation.

FDIC insurance premium expense increased $392,000 due to increased assets from acquisition and growth.

CDI expense decreased $28,000 due to amortization.

Professional fees increased by $90,000 to $462,000.

Other expenses increased by $112,000 due primarily to increased branches.

Income Taxes

The Company’s effective tax rate was 22.6% and 20.2% for the quarters ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Balance Sheet

Total assets at March 31, 2021 were $1.8 billion, an increase of $568.8 million from a year earlier. Gross loans at March 31, 2021 were $1.3 billion, up $302.8 million or 29.1% from a year earlier, and total deposits were $1.6 billion, an increase of $600.0 million or 61.1% from a year earlier.

Retail deposits (excluding brokered deposits and internet time deposits) grew at a rate of 102.7% or $614.3 million as of March 31, 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. Wholesale deposits decreased from $19.5 million at March 31, 2020 to $3.2 million at March 31, 2021 as we continue emphasizing core deposit growth to replace wholesale deposits.

About Select Bank & Trust Company

Select Bank & Trust has 22 full-service offices in these North Carolina communities: Dunn, Burlington, Charlotte, Clinton, Cornelius (Charlotte area), Elizabeth City, Fayetteville, Franklin, Goldsboro, Greenville, Highlands, Holly Springs (Raleigh area), Leland, Lillington, Lumberton, Morehead City, Raleigh, Sylva and Wilmington, North Carolina; in the following South Carolina communities: Blacksburg and Rock Hill; and in Virginia Beach, Virginia. The Bank also has loan production offices in Wilson, Durham and Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

About Select Bancorp, Inc.

Select Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Dunn, North Carolina. The Company primarily conducts operations through its wholly owned subsidiary, Select Bank & Trust Company, a North Carolina-chartered commercial bank that provides a full suite of banking services through its offices in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. The Company’s common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “SLCT”.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain financial measures we use to evaluate our performance and discuss in this release and the accompanying tables are identified as being “non-GAAP financial measures.” In accordance with the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, we classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of operations, balance sheet or statements of cash flows. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating and other statistical measures or ratios or statistical measures calculated using exclusively either financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, operating measures or other measures that are not non-GAAP financial measures or both.

The non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this release may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names. You should understand how such other banking organizations calculate their financial measures similar, or with names similar, to the non-GAAP financial measures we have discussed in this release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures.

Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP measure generally used by financial analysts and investment bankers to evaluate financial institutions. We calculate: (a) tangible common equity as shareholders’ equity less goodwill and core deposit intangibles; and (b) tangible book value per share as tangible common equity (as described in clause (a)) divided by shares of common stock outstanding. For tangible book value per share, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our book value per share. A reconciliation of tangible book value per share to book value per share is included in the tables that accompany this release.

We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing our tangible book value.

Important Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, (i) statements regarding certain of our goals and expectations with respect to earnings, revenue, and expenses and the growth rate in such items, as well as other measures of economic performance, including statements relating to anticipated market share growth, and (ii) statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words “may,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “projects,” “outlook” or similar expressions. The actual results might differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements for various reasons, including, but not limited to: the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and measures intended to prevent its spread, which include wide disruptions to business activity that may impact the financial strength of our borrowers; our ability to manage growth or achieve it at all; substantial changes in financial markets; our ability to obtain the synergies and expense efficiencies anticipated from our acquisition activity and branch divestures and consolidations; regulatory changes; impacts from the recent presidential election, change in congressional leadership, and change in executive branch leadership, including regulatory agendas that may impact the business climate in which we operate; changes in interest rates; loss of deposits and loan demand to other savings and financial institutions; adverse economic conditions that impact our borrowers’ ability to pay their debts when due; and changes in real estate values and the real estate market. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from those in the forward-looking statements is contained in the Company’s SEC filings, including its periodic reports under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, copies of which are available upon request from the Company. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

SELECT BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 22,533 $ 23,324 $ 25,068 $ 24,037 $ 20,030 Interest-earning deposits in other banks 133,884 87,399 249,541 157,521 35,544 Certificates of deposit 250 - - - - Federal funds sold 4,966 5,364 8,046 9,726 11,673 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 208,648 194,492 87,434 62,958 64,738 Loans held for sale 3,953 2,064 2,945 3,455 1,606 Loans 1,342,316 1,304,384 1,283,457 1,249,999 1,039,514 Allowance for loan losses (13,187 ) (14,108 ) (13,561 ) (12,054 ) (10,586 ) NET LOANS 1,329,129 1,290,276 1,269,896 1,237,945 1,028,928 Accrued interest receivable 4,991 5,110 4,486 4,400 3,839 Stock in Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta, at cost 862 1,147 3,059 3,059 3,059 Other non-marketable securities 655 709 718 718 718 Foreclosed real estate 1,968 2,172 3,237 3,561 3,737 Premises and equipment, net 20,222 20,587 20,883 20,893 17,868 Right of use lease asset 8,358 8,558 8,756 8,953 8,414 Bank owned life insurance 30,586 30,432 30,271 30,110 29,950 Goodwill 42,907 42,907 41,914 41,914 24,579 Core deposit intangible ("CDI") 1,363 1,513 1,677 1,856 1,431 Other assets 17,054 13,991 14,015 7,854 7,380 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,832,329 $ 1,730,045 $ 1,771,946 $ 1,618,960 $ 1,263,494 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Demand $ 448,835 $ 395,916 $ 408,209 $ 400,098 $ 250,031 Savings 55,184 51,843 51,629 52,597 41,815 Money market and NOW 708,172 649,677 610,275 495,609 306,051 Time 370,446 388,381 402,667 390,449 384,754 TOTAL DEPOSITS 1,582,637 1,485,817 1,472,780 1,338,753 982,651 Short-term debt - - 20,000 20,000 20,000 Long-term debt 12,372 12,372 37,372 37,372 37,372 Lease Liability 8,766 8,930 9,089 9,243 8,669 Accrued interest payable 206 246 449 457 536 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 15,859 7,312 18,889 1,597 2,181 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,619,840 1,514,677 1,558,579 1,407,422 1,051,409 Shareholders' Equity Common stock 17,227 17,507 17,787 17,863 18,056 Additional paid-in-capital 132,400 135,058 137,130 137,559 138,788 Retained earnings 67,178 60,838 56,917 54,460 53,779 Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust (2,449 ) (2,416 ) (2,352 ) (2,553 ) (2,791 ) Directors' Deferred Compensation Plan Rabbi Trust 2,449 2,416 2,352 2,553 2,791 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (4,316 ) 1,965 1,533 1,656 1,462 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 212,489 215,368 213,367 211,538 212,085 TOTAL LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,832,329 $ 1,730,045 $ 1,771,946 $ 1,618,960 $ 1,263,494





SELECT BANCORP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2020* December 31, 2019* (Dollars in thousands, except for share amounts) INTEREST INCOME Loans $ 17,035 $ 17,901 $ 15,404 $ 14,086 $ 13,589 $ 60,980 $ 54,605 Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits in other banks 25 52 54 33 168 307 1,838 Investments 920 752 367 381 421 1,921 2,003 TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 17,980 18,705 15,825 14,500 14,178 63,208 58,446 INTEREST EXPENSE Money market, NOW and savings deposits 924 1,041 891 648 348 2,928 1,616 Time deposits 1,038 1,269 1,415 1,576 1,931 6,191 8,061 Short-term debt 16 131 145 141 87 504 62 Long-term debt 71 240 263 281 352 1,136 1,817 TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 2,049 2,681 2,714 2,646 2,718 10,759 11,556 NET INTEREST INCOME 15,931 16,024 13,111 11,854 11,460 52,449 46,890 PROVISION FOR (RECOVERY OF) LOAN LOSSES (777 ) 400 1,638 1,933 2,273 6,244 438 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR (RECOVERY OF) LOAN LOSSES 16,708 15,624 11,473 9,921 9,187 46,205 46,452 NON-INTEREST INCOME Fees on the sale of mortgages 485 248 517 355 293 1,413 753 Gain on securities - - - - - - 48 Service charges on deposit accounts 256 291 257 206 338 1,092 1,161 Other fees and income 941 1,002 950 850 813 3,615 3,457 TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 1,682 1,541 1,724 1,411 1,444 6,120 5,419 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Personnel 6,132 5,977 5,742 5,786 5,632 23,137 20,278 Occupancy and equipment 990 986 1,008 986 931 3,911 3,695 Deposit insurance 380 374 370 76 (12 ) 808 184 Professional Fees 462 430 399 451 372 1,652 1,886 CDI amortization 151 164 179 195 179 717 825 Merger/acquisition related expenses - - 7 709 39 755 406 Information systems 1,046 1,049 1,043 972 1,038 4,102 3,492 Foreclosed-related expenses (140 ) 342 228 187 5 762 140 Debt extinguishment - 1,616 - - - 1,616 - Other 1,175 1,193 1,091 1,140 1,063 4,487 4,234 TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 10,196 12,131 10,067 10,502 9,247 41,947 35,140 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 8,194 5,034 3,130 830 1,384 10,378 16,731 INCOME TAXES 1,854 1,113 673 149 280 2,215 3,696 NET INCOME $ 6,340 $ 3,921 $ 2,457 $ 681 $ 1,104 $ 8,163 $ 13,035 NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE OUTSTANDING Basic $ 0.36 $ 0.22 $ 0.14 $ 0.04 $ 0.06 $ 0.46 $ 0.69 Diluted $ 0.36 $ 0.22 $ 0.14 $ 0.04 $ 0.06 $ 0.45 $ 0.68 WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON Basic Outstanding Shares 17,386,715 17,637,540 17,847,913 18,013,863 18,255,351 17,937,596 19,016,808 Diluted Outstanding Shares 17,415,680 17,661,922 17,866,822 18,030,136 18,287,064 17,961,258 19,063,237 * Audited





Select Bancorp, Inc. Asset quality For Periods Ended March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 (Dollars in thousands, except for share amounts, unaudited) Non-accrual loans $ 6,095 $ 6,790 $ 7,695 $ 7,979 $ 7,201 $ 6,790 $ 5,941 Accruing TDRs 7,072 7,506 6,044 6,420 5,619 7,506 6,207 Total non-performing loans 13,167 14,296 13,739 14,399 12,820 14,296 12,148 Foreclosed real estate 1,968 2,172 3,237 3,561 3,737 2,172 3,533 Total non-performing assets $ 15,135 $ 16,468 $ 16,976 $ 17,960 $ 16,557 $ 16,468 $ 15,681 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more $ 1,673 $ 802 $ 1,548 $ 1,326 $ 1,182 $ 802 $ 1,231 Allowance for loan losses $ 13,187 $ 14,108 $ 13,561 $ 12,054 $ 10,586 $ 14,108 $ 8,324 Allowance for loans to period end loans 0.98 % 1.08 % 1.06 % 0.96 % 1.02 % 1.08 % 0.81 % Non-performing loans & accruing loans past due 90 days or more to period ending loans 1.11 % 1.16 % 1.19 % 1.26 % 1.35 % 1.16 % 1.30 % Non-performing loans to period ending loans 0.98 % 1.10 % 1.07 % 1.15 % 1.23 % 1.10 % 1.18 % Allowance for loans to non-performing loans 100 % 99 % 99 % 84 % 83 % 99 % 69 % Allowance for loans to non-performing Assets 87 % 86 % 80 % 67 % 64 % 86 % 53 % Allowance for loans to non-performing Assets and accruing loans past due 90 days or more 78 % 82 % 73 % 63 % 60 % 82 % 49 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.83 % 0.95 % 0.96 % 1.11 % 1.31 % 0.95 % 1.23 % Non-performing assets to accruing loans past due 90 days or more to total assets 0.92 % 1.00 % 1.05 % 1.19 % 1.40 % 1.00 % 1.33 % SELECT BANCORP, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures ($ in thousands, except per share data, unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Net interest margin: Net Interest Margin-tax equivalent (1) $ 16,014 $ 16,075 $ 13,141 $ 11,883 $ 11,489 $ 52,588 $ 47,037 Purchased loan accretion and early payoff charges (379 ) (506 ) (455 ) (620 ) (105 ) (1,581 ) (904 ) Net Interest Margin(2) (Non-GAAP) $ 15,635 $ 15,569 $ 12,686 $ 11,263 $ 11,384 $ 51,007 $ 46,133 Loans receivable interest income: Loans receivable interest income $ 17,035 $ 17,913 $ 15,415 $ 14,097 $ 13,600 $ 61,025 $ 54,645 Purchased loan accretion and early payoff charges (379 ) (506 ) (455 ) (620 ) (105 ) (1,581 ) (904 ) Loans receivable interest income (Non-GAAP) $ 16,656 $ 17,407 $ 14,960 $ 13,477 $ 13,495 $ 59,444 $ 53,741 Acquired and non-acquired loans: Acquired loans receivable $ 163,428 $ 180,152 $ 199,794 $ 213,466 $ 122,363 $ 180,152 $ 129,595 Non-acquired loans receivable 1,178,888 1,124,232 1,083,663 1,036,533 917,151 1,124,232 900,380 Total gross loans receivable $ 1,342,316 $ 1,304,384 $ 1,283,457 $ 1,249,999 $ 1,039,514 $ 1,304,384 $ 1,029,975 % Acquired 12.2 % 13.8 % 15.6 % 17.1 % 11.8 % 13.8 % 12.6 % Non-acquired loans $ 1,178,888 $ 1,124,232 $ 1,083,663 $ 1,036,533 $ 917,151 $ 1,124,232 $ 900,380 Allowance for loan losses 13,187 14,108 13,561 12,054 10,586 14,108 8,324 Allowance for loan losses to non-acquired loans (Non-GAAP) 1.12 % 1.25 % 1.25 % 1.16 % 1.15 % 1.25 % 0.92 % Total gross loan receivable $ 1,342,316 $ 1,304,384 $ 1,283,457 $ 1,249,999 $ 1,039,514 $ 1,304,384 $ 1,029,975 Allowance for loan losses 13,187 14,108 13,561 12,054 10,586 14,108 8,324 Allowance for loan losses to total gross loans receivable 0.98 % 1.08 % 1.06 % 0.96 % 1.02 % 1.08 % 0.81 % For Periods Ended March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Tangible common equity Total shareholders' equity $ 212,489 $ 215,368 $ 213,367 $ 211,538 $ 212,085 $ 215,368 $ 212,775 Adjustment: Goodwill 42,907 42,907 41,914 41,914 24,579 42,907 24,579 Core deposit intangibles 1,363 1,513 1,677 1,856 1,431 1,513 1,610 Tangible common equity $ 168,219 $ 170,948 $ 169,776 $ 167,768 $ 186,075 $ 170,948 $ 186,586 Common shares outstanding(3) 17,227,104 17,507,103 17,786,552 17,862,554 18,055,692 17,507,103 18,330,058 Book value per common share(4) $ 12.33 $ 12.30 $ 12.00 $ 11.84 $ 11.75 $ 12.30 $ 11.61 Tangible book value per common share(5) $ 9.76 $ 9.76 $ 9.55 $ 9.39 $ 10.31 $ 9.76 $ 10.18 (1) Net interest margin-tax equivalent reflects tax-exempt income on a tax-equivalent basis. (2) Net interest margin-core and yield on loans - core excludes the impact of purchase accounting accretion, loan payoff charges and related deferred fees recognized related to early loan repayments. (3) Excludes the dilutive effect of common stock issuable upon exercise of stock options. (4) We calculate book value per common share as shareholders' equity less preferred stock at the end of the relevant period divided by the outstanding number of shares of our common stock at the end of the relevant period. (5) We calculate the tangible book value per common share as total shareholders' equity less goodwill, preferred stock and core deposit intangibles, divided by the number of outstanding shares of our common stock at the end of the relevant period.





Select Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Information and Other Data ($ in thousands, except per share data) For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 2018 Summary of Operations: Total interest income $ 17,980 $ 18,705 $ 15,825 $ 14,500 $ 14,178 $ 63,208 $ 58,446 $ 56,835 Total interest expense 2,049 2,681 2,714 2,646 2,718 10,759 11,556 9,450 Net interest income 15,931 16,024 13,111 11,854 11,460 52,449 46,890 47,385 Provision for (recovery of) loan losses (777 ) 400 1,638 1,933 2,273 6,244 438 (156 ) Net interest income after provision 16,708 15,624 11,473 9,921 9,187 46,205 46,452 47,541 Noninterest income 1,682 1,541 1,724 1,411 1,444 6,120 5,419 4,701 Merger/acquisition related expenses - - 7 709 39 755 406 1,826 Noninterest expense 10,196 12,131 10,060 9,793 9,208 41,192 34,734 32,724 Income before income taxes 8,194 5,034 3,130 830 1,384 10,378 16,731 17,692 Provision for income taxes 1,854 1,113 673 149 280 2,215 3,696 3,910 Net Income 6,340 3,921 2,457 681 1,104 8,163 13,035 13,782 Share and Per Share Data: Earnings per share - basic $ 0.36 $ 0.22 $ 0.14 $ 0.04 $ 0.06 $ 0.46 $ 0.69 $ 0.87 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.36 $ 0.22 $ 0.14 $ 0.04 $ 0.06 $ 0.45 $ 0.68 $ 0.87 Book value per share $ 12.33 $ 12.30 $ 12.00 $ 11.84 $ 11.75 $ 12.30 $ 11.61 $ 10.85 Tangible book value per share(1) $ 9.76 $ 9.76 $ 9.55 $ 9.39 $ 10.31 $ 9.76 $ 10.18 $ 9.47 Ending shares outstanding 17,227,104 17,507,103 17,786,552 17,862,554 18,055,692 17,507,103 18,330,058 19,311,505 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 17,386,715 17,637,540 17,847,913 18,013,863 18,255,351 17,937,596 19,016,808 15,812,585 Diluted 17,415,680 17,661,922 17,866,822 18,030,136 18,287,064 17,961,258 19,063,237 15,877,633 Selected Performance Ratios: Return on average assets(2) 1.46 % 0.87 % 0.58 % 0.18 % 0.35 % 0.52 % 1.03 % 1.12 % Return on average equity(2) 11.90 % 7.26 % 4.56 % 1.28 % 2.07 % 3.81 % 6.08 % 8.51 % Net interest margin 4.02 % 4.10 % 3.73 % 3.45 % 4.03 % 3.79 % 4.04 % 4.19 % Efficiency ratio (3) 57.89 % 69.06 % 67.82 % 73.83 % 71.36 % 70.32 % 66.40 % 62.83 % Period End Balance Sheet Data: Gross loans $ 1,342,316 $ 1,304,384 $ 1,283,457 $ 1,249,999 $ 1,039,514 $ 1,304,384 $ 1,029,975 $ 986,040 Total interest-earning assets 1,613,526 1,529,322 1,429,614 1,222,416 1,137,010 1,529,322 1,167,857 1,119,344 Goodwill 42,907 42,907 41,914 41,914 24,579 42,907 24,579 24,579 Core deposit intangible 1,363 1,513 1,677 1,856 1,431 1,513 1,610 2,085 Total assets 1,832,329 1,730,045 1,771,946 1,618,960 1,263,494 1,730,045 1,275,076 1,258,525 Deposits 1,582,637 1,485,817 1,472,780 1,338,753 982,651 1,485,817 992,838 980,427 Short-term debt - - 20,000 20,000 20,000 - - 7,000 Long-term debt 12,372 12,372 37,372 37,372 37,372 12,372 57,372 57,372 Shareholders' equity 212,489 215,368 213,367 211,538 212,085 215,368 212,775 209,611 Selected Average Balances: Gross Loans $ 1,322,031 $ 1,288,138 $ 1,255,027 $ 1,193,985 $ 1,020,630 $ 1,189,894 $ 1,004,051 $ 987,634 Total interest-earning assets 1,613,963 1,561,104 1,403,106 1,321,172 1,147,631 1,386,187 1,164,149 1,119,344 Core Deposit Intangible 1,423 1,572 1,743 1,529 1,507 1,588 1,812 2,547 Total Assets 1,761,938 1,784,289 1,683,174 1,520,278 1,255,943 1,561,865 1,268,728 1,228,576 Deposits 1,516,612 1,499,162 1,399,840 1,237,343 972,162 1,278,068 981,132 989,838 Short-term debt - 17,609 20,000 20,000 12,747 17,596 3,414 21,393 Long-term debt 12,372 34,383 37,438 37,438 44,625 38,440 57,372 49,357 Shareholders' equity 216,007 214,861 214,277 213,796 214,502 214,360 214,324 161,953 Asset Quality Ratios: Nonperforming loans (4) $ 13,167 $ 14,296 $ 13,739 $ 14,399 $ 12,820 $ 14,296 $ 12,148 $ 11,635 Other real estate owned 1,968 2,172 3,237 3,561 3,737 2,172 3,533 1,088 Allowance for loan losses 13,187 14,108 13,561 12,054 10,586 14,108 8,324 8,669 Nonperforming loans (4) to period-end loans 0.98 % 1.10 % 1.07 % 1.15 % 1.23 % 1.10 % 1.18 % 1.18 % Allowance for loan losses to period-end loans 0.98 % 1.08 % 1.06 % 0.96 % 1.02 % 1.08 % 0.81 % 0.88 % Delinquency ratio (5) 0.26 % 0.46 % 0.17 % 0.22 % 0.43 % 0.46 % 0.34 % 0.19 % Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (2) 0.04 % -0.05 % 0.04 % 0.16 % 0.00 % 0.04 % 0.08 % 0.00 % (1) Tangible book value per share (a non GAAP measure) is equal to total shareholders’ equity less goodwill and core deposit intangibles, divided by the number of outstanding shares of our common stock at the end of the relevant period. Please refer to the table above for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure. (2) Annualized. (3) Efficiency ratio is calculated as a non-interest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. (4) Nonperforming loans consist of non-accrural loans and accruing TDR loans. (5) Delinquency Ratio includes loans 30-89 days past due and excludes non-accrual loans.