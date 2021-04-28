21Vianet Group, Inc. Filed Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

BEIJING, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 21Vianet Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: VNET) ("21Vianet" or the "Company"), a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral Internet data center services provider in China, today announced that it has filed its annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 28, 2021 Eastern Time. The annual report can be accessed on 21Vianet's investor relations website at http://ir.21vianet.com/. The Company will provide hard copies of the annual report, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request.



Separately, the Company also issued its initial ESG report, which is available on 21Vianet's investor relations website.

About 21Vianet

21Vianet Group, Inc. is a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral data center services provider in China. 21Vianet provides hosting and related services, including IDC services, cloud services, and VPN services to improve the reliability, security and speed of its customers’ internet infrastructure. Customers may locate their servers and equipment in 21Vianet’s data centers and connect to China’s internet backbone. 21Vianet operates in more than 20 cities throughout China, servicing a diversified and loyal base of over 6,000 hosting and related enterprise customers that span numerous industries ranging from internet companies to government entities and blue-chip enterprises to small- to mid-sized enterprises.

Investor Relations Contacts:

21Vianet Group, Inc.

Rene Jiang

+86 10 8456 2121

IR@21Vianet.com

Julia Jiang

+86 10 8456 2121

IR@21Vianet.com

ICR, Inc.

Xinran Rao

+1 (646) 405-4922

IR@21Vianet.com