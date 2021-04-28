Colabor Group Announces the Appointment of M. Pierre Blanchette as Senior Vice-president and Chief Financial Officer

English French

BOUCHERVILLE, Quebec, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colabor Group Inc. (TSX: GCL) (“Colabor” or the “Company”) today announced the appointment of Mr. Pierre Blanchette to the position of Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective May 25, 2021.



“We are happy to welcome Pierre to Colabor. His experience working for large private and public companies will be an asset to Colabor. We are confident that he will quickly contribute his operational, financial and strategic expertise to the pursuit of our growth and optimization plan,” said Louis Frenette, President and CEO of Colabor. "We would also like to thank Marie-France Laberge, Corporate controller, who has served, in addition to her responsibilities, as Interim Chief Financial Officer since August 22, 2020.”

Mr. Blanchette is an executive with over 25 years of experience in the field of corporate finance. Before joining Colabor, he worked for Fiera Capital Corporation, an important independent asset management firm where he held various positions such as Senior Vice President, Global Treasury and Taxation, Executive Vice President, Finance, US division and Senior Vice president, Finance.

About Colabor

Colabor is a distributor and wholesaler of food and related products serving the hotel, restaurant and institutional markets or "HRI" in Quebec and in the Atlantic provinces, as well as the retail market. Within its two operating segments, Colabor offers specialty food products such as fresh fish and seafood, meat, as well as food and related products through its Broadline activities.