At-Home Testing Kits Market by Coronavirus-COVID19 Impact Analysis with Top Analysis Players | Abbott, ACON Laboratories, Inc., Rapikit, BTNX INC., bioLytical Laboratories Inc.

WALES, United Kingdom, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new market study is released on Global At-Home Testing Kits Market with data Tables for historical and forecast years represented with Chats & Graphs spread through Pages with easy to understand detailed analysis. This At-Home Testing Kits Market Report is delivered as the most relevant, unique, fair, and creditable global market research report to valuable customers and clients depending upon their specific business needs. It facilitates in adjusting the production depending on the conditions of demand which avoids wastage of goods. Market research reports like this At-home testing kits market surely helps to reduce business risk and failure. Major competitor strategies include but are not limited to new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions. Research and analysis is carried out with one step or the combination of several steps depending upon the client need and the business requirements. Leading competitors of At-home testing kits market are Abbott, ACON Laboratories, Inc., Rapikit, BTNX INC., bioLytical Laboratories Inc., OraSure Technologies, Inc., BD, Cardinal Health, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Piramal Enterprises Ltd., PRIMA Lab SA, Siemens Healthcare GmbH.



The at-home testing kits market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 5.3% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and expected to reach USD 8,154.74 million by 2028. Increasing health awareness among people is helping the at-home testing kits market to grow at significant rate.

At-home testing kits means testing instruments which help person to perform tests at home and give them rapid results in a minute. It also includes health monitoring equipment to continuously check and control the health of the diabetic patient. At-home tests are very convenient to perform with comfort at home and are available at very affordable rate. Self-tests are usually the advance versions of rapid, point-of-care test kits that were originally designed for healthcare professionals and can be performed by common person.

The rising adoption of self-help and do-it-yourself (DIY) test kits due to convenience and rapid results is a major factor which is driving the growth of the at-home testing kits market. There are doubts among end-users related to the reliability of the rapid home testing kits which might hinder the growth of the at-home testing kits market. It has become an urgent need of the companies to bring the rapid testing kits for COVID-19 to lower the death rate and increase the detection rate of patients and this is creating huge opportunity for the at-home testing kits market. The high competition in the market is a major challenge for the at-home testing kits market growth.

This at-home testing kits market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographical expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the at-home testing kits market scenario contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Rising Demand of Self-Diagnosis for Diabetes

The at-home testing kits market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in installed base of different kind of products for at-home testing kits, impact of technology using life line curves and changes regulatory scenarios and their impact on the at-home testing kits market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2019.

Global At-Home Testing Kits Market, By Test Type (Pregnancy Test, HIV Test Kit, Infectious Diseases, Glucose Tests, Ovulation Predictor Test Kit, Drug Abuse Test Kit and Other Test Types), Type (Cassette, Strip, Midstream, Test Panel, Dip Card and Other Form Types), Age (Pediatric, Adult and Geriatric), Sample Type (Urine, Blood, Saliva and Other Sample Types), Usage (Disposable and Reusable), Distribution Channels (Retail Pharmacies, Drug Store, Supermarket/Hypermarket and Online Pharmacies), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel and Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

Competitive Landscape and At-Home Testing Kits Market Share Analysis

The at-home testing kits market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, clinical trials pipelines, brand analysis, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to at-home testing kits market.

The Major Players Covered in the Report Are:

Abbott,

ACON Laboratories, Inc.

Rapikit

BTNX INC.

bioLytical Laboratories Inc.,

OraSure Technologies, Inc.

BD

Cardinal Health

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Piramal Enterprises Ltd.

PRIMA Lab SA

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Quidel Corporation

Bionime Corporation

SA Scientific

ARKRAY USA, Inc.

Everlywell, Inc.

Nova Biomedical

Eurofins Viracor, Inc.

SelfDiagnostics OU

AdvaCare Pharma

AccuBio Tech Co., Ltd

BioSure UK

Atlas Medical UK

TaiDoc Technology Corporation

LifeScan IP Holdings, LLC

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Biosynex

Sensing Self PTE. Ltd,

Atomo Diagnostics

RUNBIO BIOTECH CO.,LTD

Clearblue (A Subsidiary of Clear Blue Technologies International Inc)

Sterilab Services

Mylan N.V. (A Subsidiary of Viatris Inc),

MP BIOMEDICALS

among others.

For instance,

In June 2020, BD, a leading global medical technology company has announced that they have completed the acquisition of Straub Medical AG, a privately-held company. With this acquisition, the company will add the valuable expertise and experience of Straub Medical AG and will expand their product portfolio.

In May 2020, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd has totally acquired Stratos Genomics officially. With this acquisition, the company will also deal with development of DNA based sequencing for diagnostics use. This has enhanced the healthcare diagnosis segment of the company, thus leading to more revenue generation of the company.

Product launch, acquisition and other strategies enhances the company market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for at-home testing kits through product portfolio of the companies.

Report Scope:

Attribute Details Base year for estimation 2020 Actual estimates/Historical data 2015 – 2020 Forecast period 2021 – 2028 Market representation Revenue in USD Million, and CAGR from 2021 to 2028 Regional scope USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Analysis

NOTE: This report takes into account the current and future impacts of COVID-19 on this industry and offers you an in-depth analysis of AT-HOME TESTING KITS MARKET.

