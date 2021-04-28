Colorado Community College System not mandating COVID-19 vaccine for Fall 2021

Denver, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colorado Community College System (CCCS) Chancellor Joe Garcia announced today that CCCS will continue to follow recommendations of health authorities, but does not intend on mandating COVID-19 vaccines for all students, faculty, or staff for the Fall 2021 semester.

The system will continue to strongly encourage all students, faculty, and staff to not only get vaccinated, but to follow all other safety protocols. “The health and safety of the students, faculty, and staff is our top priority,” said Garcia. “Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have closely followed the recommendations of national, state, and local health authorities. We moved quickly to remote instruction and support face coverings, social distancing, testing, and quarantining when necessary, all while delivering on our mission and ensuring access for countless Coloradans.”

As community college students are more likely to work part-time or full-time jobs, be parents, and have limited resources, CCCS seeks to remove barriers to educational pursuits and serve all learners as student-ready institutions.

Online learning is still heavily used across CCCS colleges as a way to support social distancing protocols. For those who do attend class on campus, community college classes are small, typically about 20 students, and follow safety recommendations by health authorities.

The rural colleges that have residence halls and athletic teams may require students to be vaccinated for COVID-19, like other immunization requirements to participate in intercollegiate athletics or to live in residence halls. As with other vaccines, students with medical, religious, or personal reasons will have the option to request an exemption.

