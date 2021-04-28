Maye Musk Named KODA Inc.'s Global Brand Ambassador

Mountain View, California, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KODA Inc. announced that Maye Musk officially became the Koda global brand ambassador. World renown as a fashion icon whose ongoing career has spanned over 50 years, Maye Musk has expanded her success to writing, dieting, and motivational speaking. As recent roles in advocacy include green energy and socioeconomic initiatives, Maye Musk's work has led to exploring emerging and cutting-edge technology with practical application.

KODA Inc. is a natural progression into this space as a creator of innovative robotics capable of harnessing the advantages of decentralized computing power. The company's inaugural product is a quadruped robotic dog named KODA, the world's first decentralized AI robotic dog with the option to store data on IPFS.

"I am very excited to announce that I have officially become Koda's global brand ambassador." Maye Musk expressed on Twitter. https://twitter.com/mayemusk/status/1387391244888854530 She also hinted at an upcoming NFT marking the occasion named "Maye Musk and Koda," soon to be listed on Binance Smart Chain.

"Her passion for life, manifested as tireless diligence, inspires people to embrace the infinite possibilities of the future."

"Maye Musk shows positivity, energy, empathy, insight, and vision. These qualities coincide directly with the Koda philosophy."

As Koda advances the research fields of AI and blockchain--the core force behind KODA products--the company's goal is to bring about the future of these technologies with the common good in mind.

About KODA:

KODA Inc. is a Delaware C-corp company headquartered in Mountain View, Silicon Valley, California, USA.

KODA has won "Red Dot Award: Product Design 2021," was featured as "Best of CES 2021" by the Wall Street Journal, and was covered by various major news media platforms, including BBC News, Forbes, etc.

Contact:

KODA Inc.

Emma Russell

669-292-6993

media@koda.9.com





Attachment