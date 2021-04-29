UnitedAg Announces Updates to Executive Leadership Team

Irvine, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UnitedAg, a healthcare leader for the agricultural industry, announced several changes across its executive leadership team, further positioning the non-profit agricultural association health plan for future growth. The new executive leadership team reflects the strategic importance of UnitedAg's member-focused approach.

"UnitedAg's success is attributed to the talent, culture, and our instinct, sense of empathy for the community we serve," said Kirti Mutatkar, President and CEO of UnitedAg. Our leadership team has been an essential driver in UnitedAg’s strategy and distinction amongst other health plans. I firmly believe that our new leadership team will help us provide more value and better outcomes for our members.”

Effective April 1st, UnitedAg’s leadership team will include the following appointments:

Alex Chee has been named executive vice president and chief financial officer of UnitedAg. Alex joined UnitedAg in 2020 as the chief technology officer. His vast expertise and skills in data analytics, business intelligence, financial analysis, and deep understanding of the healthcare industry further accelerated his promotion. As executive vice president and chief financial officer, Alex will be responsible for helping UnitedAg achieve financial goals and objectives and increase operating performance.

Yvonne Park has been named associate general counsel of UnitedAg. Yvonne is an instrumental addition with expansive experience in ERISA fiduciary provisions, DOL investigations, and IRS audits. As associate general counsel, she will oversee all issues related to compliance with PPACA, COBRA, HIPAA, employee assistance programs, and health reimbursement arrangements. Additionally, Yvonne has played a critical role in implementing the new Federal laws and regulations established by the Department of Labor due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sachin Varma has been named senior director of underwriting of UnitedAg. Sachin comes to UnitedAg with a deep understanding of analytical risk management and pricing and 20 years of underwriting experience in the healthcare space. As senior director of underwriting, Sachin will be responsible for developing new products and services for the agricultural community's unique needs.

The new leadership team will continue to reinforce UnitedAg's vision to provide the best, most affordable, innovative health benefits and services for the agricultural industry.

About UnitedAg

UnitedAg is an agricultural trade association created to provide innovative health benefits for a strong and healthy agricultural industry. UnitedAg represents more than 1,000 agriculture-affiliated member companies and helps its members meet their employee benefits needs, promotes their interests with lawmakers, helps them comply with legislation and regulation. Based in Irvine, Calif., UnitedAg has offices in Salinas and Santa Maria and wellness centers throughout Central and Northern California. Today, UnitedAg and its association-sponsored health plan has grown to over 220 million in annual contributions and covers more than 55,000 agricultural workers in California and Arizona. For more information, visit www.unitedag.org.

