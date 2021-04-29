Verde Bio Holdings, Inc. Explains U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission Filing

FRISCO, TEXAS, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Verde Bio Holdings, Inc. (OTC: VBHI), filed a 253(g) Supplement with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission on Wednesday April 28, 2021 which erroneously stated that the number of shares being offered under the Regulation A offering was being increased to 10,000,000,000 shares. A subsequent 253(g) Supplement was filed correcting this error. The correct number of shares being offered is one billion (1,000,000,000) at the price of $0.01 per share pursuant the Regulation A offering.



Once all of the one billion shares are sold, the offering will close. Verde Bio Holdings, Inc. regrets any confusion which this erroneous filing may have caused.

“With the recent announcement of settlement of all debt, the Company is moving forward with a strong balance sheet providing a much more stable foundation for growth, value creation and financial flexibility,” said Scott Cox, Verde CEO. “The Reg A+ capital raise has been incredibly successful. We are poised to grow greatly in the coming months.”

“We are excited to be debt free. The Reg A+ cap raise has allowed us to reach this amazing milestone in just a little over a year. With no debt, a pipeline full of deals and growth capital, we are poised to grow tremendously over the next few months,” Mr. Cox said.

“We are building a highly diversified portfolio of revenue producing interests and look forward to continuing to build on these through future strategic acquisitions,” Mr. Cox concluded. “Our shareholders are truly important to us and we apologize for problems this filing caused.”

About Verde Bio Holdings, Inc.

Verde Bio Holdings, Inc. (OTC: VBHI), is a growing U.S. Energy Company based in Frisco, Texas, engaged in the acquisition and development of high-growth mineral rights and select non-operated working interests in premier US basins. Verde currently owns producing mineral, royalty and over-riding royalty interests in the DJ Basin of Colorado and Wyoming, the Haynesville Shale of Louisiana, the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the Delaware and Permian Basin of Texas and the Marcellus and Utica shales in West Virginia. The Company is focused on providing strong shareholder returns through asset growth generated by our acquisitions of revenue producing assets.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements involve a high degree of risk and uncertainty, are predictions only and actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include the uncertainty regarding viability and market acceptance of the Company’s products and services, the ability to complete software development plans in a timely manner, changes in relationships with third parties, product mix sold by the Company and other factors described in the Company’s most recent periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

