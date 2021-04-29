Major Precious Metals Unaware of Any Material Change

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Major Precious Metals Corp. (“Major Precious Metals” or the “Company”) (CSE:SIZE | OTC:SIZYF | FRANKFURT:3EZ) wishes to confirm that management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent significant share price depreciation, following the successful report of its 5.5 million palladium equivalent indicated resource and 14.4 million palladium equivalent ounce inferred resource at Skaergaard.



The Company has been informed by its advisors that sophisticated techniques including spoofing, layering, wash trading, manipulation through multiple brokerage houses and the use of aggressive algorithms targeting the bid/offer designed to give the appearance of weakness in the Company's shares have been utilized in trading in the Company's securities.

Mining companies have been frequent targets of predatory short selling. Experts say that Canada’s lax regulations around the practice have allowed abusive forms of short selling to flourish in the Canadian markets (https://magazine.cim.org/en/news/2021/regulators-to-take-steps-against-short-selling-en/). Ontario’s capital markets Modernization Taskforce has targeted abusive short-selling in its final report, which recommended measures that specifically target various forms of short-selling, including naked short-selling (https://www.investmentexecutive.com/newspaper_/news-newspaper/report-targets-abusive-short-sellers/). The Company hopes that amendments to relevant legislation is implemented soon to provide regulators with the necessary authority to prevent these predatory selling techniques.

