Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) investors that acquired shares between December 2, 2019 and September 25, 2020. Investors have until April 30, 2021 to seek an active role in this litigation.

It is alleged in this complaint that Aquestive made misleading and false statements to the market. Data was included in Aquestive’s New Drug Application submission for Libervant Buccal Film for the management of seizure clusters, showing a suboptimal drug exposure level as applied to certain weight groups. The likelihood of the NDA achieving approval was lowered by this inappropriate data. Aquestive’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period, based on these facts. Investors suffered damages when the market learned the truth about Aquestive.

