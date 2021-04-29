English French

HiPay accelerates its development and records a strong revenue growth in the first quarter of 2021 (+34%)

Revenue 1 up by +34% compared to Q1 2020, driven by payment volume up by +36 % .

up by compared to Q1 2020, driven by payment volume up by 61 new key account s signed over the period.

signed over the period. HiPay obtains the "Innovative Company" label from Bpifrance, which allows HiPay to open its capital to FCPI's investments (Innovation investment funds).





Paris, 29 April 2021: HiPay (ISIN code FR0012821916 - HIPAY), the fintech specialising in omnichannel payment solutions, announces its first quarter 2021 revenues.

In millions of euros 2021 2020 Var. % 1st quarter Transaction volume 1 594 1 173 + 36 % Revenue1 13,3 10,0 +34 %

Strong quarterly revenues increase

During the first quarter of 2021, payment volume reaches €1.6 billion (+36% vs. Q1 2020) and turnover represents €13.3m (+34% vs. Q1 2020).

The growth rates for the first quarter of 2021 confirms the strong dynamic of 2020 (revenue growth of +31%) and the success of HiPay's commercial strategy.

Strengthened commercial dynamic with key e-commerce sectors

The acquisition of 61 key accounts across Europe drives the Group's strong growth in the first quarter.

Ami Paris, Palladium and Pataugas, renowned brands in the fashion sector, have joined HiPay and reinforce HiPay’s leading position in this sector.

New partnerships with Fleux, Habitat et Jardin, Madura and Trigano, also solidify HiPay's presence in the furniture and decoration industry, enabling it to significantly expand its influence.

HiPay supports Pièces et Pneus, a key player in the distribution of automobile components, in its e-commerce development strategy and now manages in-store transactions in addition to e-commerce and MO/TO transactions.

HiPay improves customer experience with the development of new innovative features

HiPay simplifies the onboarding of its new customers on a large scale, with new and optimized management interfaces, directly integrated into the payment platform.

To address new consumer trends and the growing proportion of split and deferred payments, HiPay has added a new payment method to the platform: Buy Now Pay Later.

HiPay's connection with the iDEAL payment method is being refined, offering a more complete support to its customers via new features.





HiPay obtains the “Innovative Company” qualification from Bpifrance

After being selected to join the Bpifrance Excellence network, HiPay has now obtained the "Innovative Company" label as of March 30, 2021.

This label, renewable every three years, gives HiPay the opportunity to open its capital to "Innovation Investment Funds" (FCPI). FCPIs actively participate in the development of innovative SMEs by investing at least 70% of their assets in them.

Next financial communication: June 3, 2021 – Vote results of the Annual General Meeting

About HiPay



HiPay is a global payment provider. By harnessing the power of payment data, we participate in our merchants’ growth by bringing them a 360° vision of their activities.



More information on hipay.com and find us on LinkedIn and Twitter.



HiPay Group is listed on the Euronext Paris Compartment C (ISIN code: FR0012821916 - Mnemo: HIPAY) Press Contact Investor Relations Jawad Khatib (Vae Solis Communications)

+33 (0)6 12 66 22 49

jawad.khatib@vae-solis.com Jérôme Daguet (CFO HiPay)



+33 (0)7 86 53 93 93

jdaguet@hipay.com

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy HIPAY securities. If you would like more complete information about HiPay Group, please refer to our website hipay.com, Investors section. This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. Although HiPay Group believes that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions as of the date of this press release, they are by their nature subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these statements. HiPay Group operates in a highly evolving sector in which new risk factors may emerge. HiPay Group does not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or other circumstances.

1 Non-audited figures

