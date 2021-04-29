Thin Film Electronics ASA - Subscription Rights

Oslo, 29 April 2021

The Board of Directors of Thin Film Electronics ASA has become aware of an inadvertent mispricing, compared to US tax laws, of certain subscription rights awards previously granted to US employees under the Company's 2020 Subscription Rights Incentive Plan ("2020 Plan"). The Board has therefore, as allowed under the 2020 Plan, resolved to reprice such prior grants to become fully compliant with applicable US tax laws. With reference to the Company's announcements on Oslo Børs on 13 September, 16 October, 11 December and 18 December 2020 regarding grants of subscription rights to employees, the exercise prices per share in these four rounds of grants have been amended to NOK 0.3300, NOK 0.3752, NOK 0.3900 and NOK 0.4470, respectively.

