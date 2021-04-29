Proposal for new chairman of the board of SalMar ASA

English Norwegian

The Nomination Committee of SalMar ASA states that Atle Eide has announced that he will not apply for re-election as Chairman of the Board of the company.



In its search for new candidates, the Nomination Committee has emphasized the interests of the shareholder community and the company's need for competence, experience and capacity. - After a thorough assessment, the committee has come to a recommendation where Leif Inge Nordhammer replaces Atle Eide as chairman of the board, says the chairman of the nomination committee Bjørn Wiggen.

Nordhammer was previously CEO in SalMar from 1996 to 2016, with a hiatus from 2011 to 2014. Today he works in his investment company LIN AS and is board member of Kverva AS. He has extensive experience from leadership positions from several companies within aquaculture and has been a part of the industry since 1985. Former companies include Sparebank 1 Midt-Norge, E. Boneng & Sønn, Frøya Holding AS and Hydro Seafood AS. Nordhammer has been a board member of SalMar since June 2020.

Furthermore, Magnus Dybvad is nominated as a new board member as a representative of majority owner Kverva. Dybvad has been employed by Kverva since 2010, and is currently investment director in the company. He has a background from First Securities and the Armed Forces. Dybvad has a master's degree in engineering from the Department of Industrial Economics and Technology Management at NTNU.

The Nomination Committee recommends the re-election of the Deputy Chairman of the Board, Margrethe Hauge. The other shareholder-elected members Tonje E. Foss and Linda Litlekalsøy Aase are not up for election.

The nomination committee's recommendation will be up for approval at the annual general meeting of Salmar ASA, which will be held on 8 June 2021.

For additional information:

Bjørn Wiggen, Chairman of the nomination committee SalMar ASA

Tel: +47 478 20 937

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.